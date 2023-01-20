Way back in 2009, TV saw one of the best and most influential reality shows hit the airwaves; RuPaul's Drag Race. It had its first-ever season on Logo TV and was hosted by the "supermodel of the world" RuPaul Charles and changed the television landscape forever. The show has since been lauded as a staple of pop culture.

The show has made fan-favorite queens stars in their own right, as well as inspiring a whole new generation to dip their toes into the glamorous world of drag artistry (for better or worse) and even introduced the niche genre of drag-based competition to the forefront of reality TV. Whether you watch for fashion, makeup, comedy, or incredible lipsync skills, Drag Race has something for everyone. There are now a whole variety of shows that can cater to the most die-hard Drag Race fan, ranging from similar reality TV competitions to scripted shows that deeper explore the lives of drag and gender non-conforming performers and artists, and this list is here to shout out some of the best.

1 'Pose' (2018-2021)

Taking place in the 1980s to 1990s, Pose is a vibrant love letter to the golden age of ballroom in New York City. It pays homage to the vast array of Black and Latino LGBTQ+ trailblazers amidst the bleak landscape of the AIDS epidemic and discrimination. Co-created by Ryan Murphy and starring the talents of Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez: the latter made history by becoming the first-ever transgender actor to win a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

The show features the best that classic ballroom culture has to offer; beautiful costumes, makeup, and some of the most impressive performances as the characters fight their way to win trophies for their respective houses. Equally glitzy as it is poignant, Pose is an incredible series that is a must-watch for anyone who wants more LGBTQ+ excellency and history.

2 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' (2016-)

Dragula is a show like no other. Hosted by horror icons The Boulet Brothers in their signature peroxide-blonde hair and femme-fatale mystique, as well as establishing their principles of "drag," "horror," "filth," and "glamour," Dragula aims to find "The World's Best Drag Super-Monster" and it does so in the most punk ways possible.

Each contestant delivers the best alternative and gruesome drag through spectacular "floor performances." In contrast, those who do not deliver the best must endure psychological and physical "extermination challenges" to prove they have the strength to win the crown. The show just recently released their "All-Stars" equivalent, aptly named "Dragula: Titans," so it's recommended to catch up on the previous four seasons so that the true marvels of talent can be more greatly appreciated.

3 'We're Here' (2020-)

Featuring the familiar and beautiful faces of Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara of Drag Race fame, We're Here is an intimate and emotionally stirring reality show that follows the three queens across various small towns across the USA as they mentor people and help create larger-than-life local drag shows. In each episode, they each help mentor their "drag daughters" by teaching them how to step outside of their comfort zones and embrace the world of drag.

The show is bound to make even the most stoic watcher have tears in their eyes, with each interaction the queens share with their respective daughters highlighting the unity shared within all members of the LGBT+ community, as well as allies, and their hard journeys with self-acceptance, rejection, mental health, and more.

4 'Legendary' (2020-2022)

While sadly another tragic case of a TV show being canceled well before its time, Legendary embodied the very meaning of its name through broadcasting the world of ballroom culture and hosting a vogueing competition that featured some of the very best performances you'll ever see. The outfits and makeup are a highlight as well, with each episode following a specific theme that each team, "houses," must follow, similar to the ball challenge on Drag Race but even more spectacular.

The show was praised by GLAAD for its excellent representation of LGBTQ+ artists and included living legends such as Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the "Wonder Woman of Vogue," to sit on the judges' table alongside Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer.

5 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue' (2020)

Another thing to add to the expansive list of what the COVID-19 pandemic took away from us is RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue is a six-part series documenting the early days of the RuPaul's Drag Race Live residency show in Las Vegas that starred some of the most beloved names from the original program; Naomi Smalls, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yvie Oddly, and Asia O'Hara.

The TV show was sadly cut short following the pandemic in early 2020 and hasn't come back since, so it looks like the end for this spin-off. The actual Vegas show is still going, however, so there's always that to look forward to.

6 'Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star' (2019-)

The talent and artistry of makeup have remained a large component of Drag Race since its inception, with some of the most memorable looks in the entire show's run owing an enormous debt to the makeup skills needed to become the next Drag Race superstar. Glow Up is a show similar to Drag Race in that viewers can witness some of the UK's most unique and undiscovered beauty artists through a competition filled with challenges that are significant to the world of makeup.

Glow Up really does try to include all facets relevant to makeup; from painting actors in musical theatre to creating the illusion of horrific wounds with SFX, the creativity shown is unmissable. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and has a new season coming soon, so give it a chance the next time you find yourself scrolling for hours trying to figure out what to watch.

7 'Halston' (2021)

If there's something Ryan Murphy is reliable for, it's allowing stylish and decadent dramas filled to the brim with dazzling visuals and costume design to bloom. Halston is a mini-series currently on Netflix created by Sharr White and produced by Murphy that follows the life of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston, played excellently by Ewan McGregor.

The costumes and fashion shown in this series are enough to persuade anyone to give it a look, but the introspective look at Halston's life, career, and challenges helps to make Halston a truly compelling watch. It's about as glitzy as one should expect in a series about fashion, but it's just as interesting to learn more about a visionary artist from the past.

8 'Queer Eye' (2003-2007, 2018-)

It's pretty much impossible to find anyone who hasn't already seen Queer Eye these days, but it still deserves a shout-out. A 2018 reboot of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, first released on Bravo TV in 2003, Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix and features the talent of the "Fab Five;" food expert Antoni, grooming expert Jonathan, fashion expert Tan, culture expert Karamo, and interior decorator Bobby.

While it might not be as glamorous and extravagant as Drag Race, Queer Eye more than certainly makes up for it through its earnestness, heart, and genuine moments of human connection that can make anyone a little bit teary-eyed. Sure, it's a little bit corny sometimes, but it's still pretty sweet.

9 'Dancing Queen' (2018)

Another reality TV series starring one of the most beloved and well-known drag entertainers is Netflix's Dancing Queen, featuring the incomparable and always dazzling Alyssa Edwards and following her life and challenges as a business owner and dance teacher as well as being a world-famous drag queen.

The series unfortunately only got one season, but it's filled with enough of Alyssa's shining and big personality, as well as the various character traits that made her so loved in the first place, that it stands up as a great introspective profile on such a larger-than-life person.

10 'It's a Sin' (2021)

Created by Russell T Davies, who is mostly known for his work on the iconic series Doctor Who, It's a Sin is another heartbreaking coming-of-age limited series that depicts the tragedy of the 1980s AIDS epidemic in London.

It's a Sin is an incredible series not only for all the great performances shown by all the lead actors, who each deliver an honest and stirring tribute to those who lost their lives fighting the AIDS virus. It remains a relevant and utterly shattering piece of LGBTQ+ art representing an all too recent history that needs more recognition.

