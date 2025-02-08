It seems unbelievable, but this year will mark the 30th anniversary of director David Fincher’s nihilistic crime thriller Se7en. The grim portrait of a serial killer using the seven deadly sins as inspiration for a showcase of pain and terror is still as effective today as when it first premiered in theaters.

The Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman starring detective story remains an influential work in both film and television, with creators looking to recapture the shocking brilliance. In celebration of Se7en’s milestone, we present some of the best television series that evoke the spirit of the seminal film.

10 'Prodigal Son' (2019-2021)

Created by Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver

For Malcolm (Tom Payne), living in the shadow of his father, Martin (Michael Sheen), has always been difficult; Martin is brilliant, insightful, and notorious serial killer, “the Surgeon.” Malcolm has done his best to distance himself from his shameful bloodline, even going so far as becoming a profiler for the FBI. However, when the FBI fires Malcolm over concerns regarding his mental state, the young profiler moves his services to the NYPD and his attention back to his murderous father.

Prodigal Son rarely delves into the grotesque imagery of Se7en’s gorier victims, but the series explores the motivations of a serial killer from a cerebral angle. Sheen seems to relish his opportunity to play an unapologetic boogie man, and the crime procedural picks up whenever he’s on-screen. Prodigal Son occasionally suffers from the character’s need to explain out loud their thought process, but it’s not distracting enough to enjoy the case of the week antics.

9 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Created by James Manos Jr.

Blood splatter analyst by day and blood splatterer by night, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is Miami’s most helpful serial killer. Dexter follows the titular killer as he picks his victims by a code his late father, Harry (James Remar), instilled in him. By only killing the murderers who the police are unable to catch, Dexter is able to satisfy his cravings while cleaning up the streets one blood slide at a time.

The sunny beaches of Miami are a far cry from the rain-soaked streets of the city in Se7en, but the victims Dexter encounters take no comfort from the environment. Initially based on the novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter by Jeff Lindsay, the series lets its unreliable narrator steer the show into pulpy fun. The first season is without question the high mark, but Hall and his cast mates are enjoyable to watch no matter how off the rails the story becomes.