When Sex and the City first premiered in 1998, no one could have predicted that it would still be debated in magazine articles or exploited in Peloton commercials in 2022. The series gave a voice to every 30-something single woman and defined what love and dating meant in the 90s and early 2000s. Love it or hate it, the show’s six-season run, 2 films, and current sequel miniseries demonstrate that it is one of the most successful not just in HBO’s history but in the history of television. With the first season of And Just Like That…, coming to an end, our Thursdays will now be empty and in dear need of a replacement series. For those going through withdrawal, here is a list of 10 shows that Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha would approve of.

RELATED: 'Sex and the City' Characters Ranked by Friendship Level From Worst to Best

The Carrie Diaries

Image Via The CW

And Just Like That… has given us an insight into how the girls' friendships have evolved, but it’s missing one key element: Samantha. If you want a story that delves into the Carrie-Samantha friendship, then The Carrie Diaries is a must-watch. Based on the book of the same name by Sex and the City author, Candace Bushnell, the show follows Carrie Bradshaw as she navigates life and love, this time in high school. In the second season, she is introduced to Samantha, and we get to see how loyal, free, and strong Samantha always was. For a show that has the same style as the original series but with a setting closer to Gossip Girl, The Carrie Diaries is a great choice.

Emily in Paris

Image via Netflix

If you were disappointed by Carrie Bradshaw’s melancholic tour of Paris in the last season of Sex and the City, Emily in Paris could right all those wrongs. Created by Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City, it follows Chicago native, Emily (Lily Collins) who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Replacing New York City with a vibrant and exotic Paris makes for a really great rom-com setting while also mixing in the tried but true “fish out of water” story element. With Golden Globe nominations under its belt and a third and fourth season renewal already confirmed, you can trust that Emily in Paris will keep you on the edge of your seat for a while.

Girls

Image Via HBO

An elevator pitch for Girls very easily could have been “four girls come to New York City, influenced by the fantasy of Sex and the City and get knocked down by a harsh reality.” Created by Lena Dunham, Girls follows Hannah, a 20-something writer, and her friends as they struggle with being on their own, financially and emotionally, for the first time in their lives. The show dealt with many issues that previously had not been visible in mainstream TV and film. Now there are many series and movies like Insecure and Set It Up, which delve into what it means to be an unfulfilled woman in your 20s. Girls brought that trope of a young woman’s quarter-life crisis into the mainstream, and it is now a staple of many works. Even the characters’ faults resemble that of the Sex and the City characters. At times, the girls are insufferably entitled, out of touch, and all too ready to complain, but still remain relatable and lovable. Sounds an awful lot like Carrie Bradshaw.

High Fidelity

Image Via Hulu

Tragically, High Fidelity was canceled after one season, but it had so much more potential. Based on the hit film and novel of the same name, the show follows Rob (Zoe Kravitz), a record store owner, who grapples with a recent breakup and reevaluates her romantic history. For those that watch Sex and the City but feel unsatisfied by its lack of diversity, its upper-class portrayal of New York, and its disappointing lack of sexual fluidity, this is the show to watch. Rob takes the subway, lives in Brooklyn, and lacks the judgment that Carrie reserves for relationships that she doesn’t understand. To top it all off, the soundtrack, which was consulted on by Questlove, makes it a classic.

Broad City

Image Via Comedy Central

If Sex and the City included a lot more stoner comedy, it would be Broad City. The series follows Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) and their ill-fated attempts to “make it” in New York City. The two girls' trials and errors are far greater than Carrie Bradshaw’s ever were and therefore remain even more laugh-out-loud and relatable. Sure, they don’t get broken up with via post-it note, but Abbi does get broken up with for going to Penn Station. Fans of SATC themselves, Jacobson and Glazer did even try to get a Sarah Jessica Parker cameo. With veteran comedian Amy Poehler behind them, you can be sure this is the kind of series that will keep you laughing.

Easy

Image Via Netflix

One of the best aspects of the first few seasons of Sex and the City was how each episode acted as an individual essay on the sexuality and attitudes toward love of New Yorkers. Easy follows that tradition. Every episode follows a different character in Chicago as they navigate love and relationships. The show feels like it could be based on a collection of essays or short stories written by Carrie Bradshaw if she were more influenced by Greta Gerwig or The Duplass Brothers. It also boasts a deep cast with the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Dave Franco, and Marc Maron. For a more modern approach to the “essay-style episode”, Easy is an inventive option.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Image via Amazon

From the screwball mind that brought us Gilmore Girls, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of the best TV portraits of 1960s New York ever made. The show follows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) who becomes a stand-up comic after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Coming from traditional married life in the 1950s, Midge and the audience discover this new world of sex, late nights, and independence for the first time. Though Midge only voices her thoughts in small East Village nightclubs and not on a popular newspaper sex column, her ideas are just as important and hilarious. With a supporting cast of Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub, this is one of the best series of the decade.

Schitt’s Creek

Image Via CBC

Sometimes watching Carrie and the gang get lost in their entitlement and poor financial decisions (Carrie’s irrational penchant for shoes) can get a little annoying. Schitt’s Creek lets us fantasize about what it would look like to cut them down to size. The show follows a rich family who loses everything and is forced to move to their last remaining asset, a small town called Schitt’s Creek. With the great comedic minds of Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara reunited after their work together on SCTV and the many Christopher Guest films, this is one of the funniest series from Canada. This riches-to-rags story allows us to see how someone navigates the problems of the privileged without the means of Carrie or her friends. It makes for a unique and hilarious story.

The Mindy Project

Image Via Fox

Before Mindy Kaling cornered the market on young adult comedy series like Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls, she created and starred in her own show, The Mindy Project. It follows Mindy Lahiri, an independent OBGYN, who struggles to balance her work life and her romantic life. In a lot of ways, Mindy is very similar to Carrie Bradshaw, but a key difference is Mindy is smarter and more realistic. We don’t have to struggle watching her make terrible decision after terrible decision. Mindy is nobody’s fool and is able to adapt to many situations. When you’re tired of watching Carrie pick the wrong guy, check out The Mindy Project.

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now It's not TV, it's HBO Max.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email