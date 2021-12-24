Many television shows have struggled to accurately depict college life, but Mindy Kaling’s new HBO Max series Sex Lives of College Girls doesn’t have that problem. Raunchy, raucous, and refreshing, the series follows Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), four very different young women who are brought together by random roommate selection. The ladies bond over their newfound freedom, sexual exploits, and freshman drama.

But while the roomies at Essex may be a breath of fresh air for the current television landscape, they’re not the first friend group to conquer college on TV. Below, we list nine of TV’s best undergraduate programs you can binge once you’ve finished Sex Lives Of College Girls.

Greek

Greek is a fan favorite of the college TV genre, and succeeded by narrowing its focus to a very particular element of undergrad: fraternities and sororities. While the show includes elements of the universal college experience, it also depicts the specific and often outrageous elements of Greek life and its social scene. The series follows sibling duo Casey (Spencer Grammer) and Rusty (Jacob Zachar) Cartwright, who are members of Zeta Beta Zeta and Kappa Tau Gamma, respectively. There’s plenty of relationship drama and political scheming, but the show balances the aspirational elements by satirizing and criticizing the Greek system, too.

Dear White People

The Dear White People series is based on Justin Simien’s film of the same name, and picks up where the movie left off. The show follows a group of Black students navigating life at Winchester University, a fictional Ivy League school with a not-so-great track record regarding race. The students of color at the school choose their own paths to assimilate with the very white culture of the school or rail against it. The whole status quo is shaken by Samantha White’s (Logan Browning) "Dear White People" radio show and the lengths she goes to in order to expose the college’s racism. While the show boldly explores what it’s like to be "other" within an old, wealthy, white institution, it also shows the camaraderie between the students and isn’t afraid to throw in a zany plot twist. Just take the show’s surprising musical final season as an example.

Community

Did we say "accurately" depicting college life? Community might not represent a totally realistic community college campus, but it is one of the most beloved college sitcoms of all time. It’s also one of the few college shows to portray people of all ages working towards their degree. Dan Harmon’s outrageous meta-comedy follows conman lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) and his study group of lovable, co-dependent misfits through their increasingly bizarre adventures at Greendale Community College. The show ran for six seasons, but we’re still waiting on that movie.

Hellcats

Hellcats was a one-season wonder on the CW that focused on the lives of college athletes – specifically, the cheerleading team at the fictional Lancer University. Marti Perkins (Aly Michalka), a pre-law student, is forced to look elsewhere for financial aid when her scholarship is cut. In order to stay at the school, she joins the cheerleading team, the Hellcats. Unfortunately, the Hellcats themselves may also be cut from the school’s athletic program if the team doesn’t place at nationals. The series was fairly popular and still fondly remembered despite its untimely cancellation, and it has all the steamy romance, family feuding, and friendship drama that the CW serves best.

A Different World

This spinoff of The Cosby Show initially followed Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) as she attended her parents’ alma mater, Hillman College. When Bonet departed the series after the first season, Debbie Allen was brought on as a producer and director, and the show evolved into an ensemble comedy about the group of friends attending the fictional historically Black college. While the students’ relationships (particularly Whitley and Dwayne, played by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison respectively) was one of the major draws of the show, it also tackled relevant social issues of the ’80s and ’90s. Still considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, the series was renowned for its depiction of the Black college experience.

grown-ish

grown-ish is the spiritual successor to A Different World: it’s a spinoff of the family sitcom black-ish where the eldest daughter from an upper-middle-class Black family heads off to college. Much like A Different World, the Freeform series covers everyday college life as well as heavier topics regarding racism and social justice. Unlike her predecessor Denise Huxtable, though, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) remains a central figure on grown-ish, where she narrates her and her friends’ exploits -- including dropping out, getting pregnant, getting expelled, and everything in between -- at Cal U.

Undeclared

Another one-season series, Undeclared is Judd Apatow’s follow-up to Freaks and Geeks. The show features a lot of familiar faces from the Apatow-verse, including Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, and Jason Segel, among others. It also showcases Apatow’s signature style of juvenile silliness mixed with a lot of heart. Undeclared centers on a group of suitemates from all over (including British ladies’ man Lloyd, played by Charlie Hunnam) during their freshman year at the University of Northeastern California. Like Freaks and Geeks, the show became a cult hit after its untimely cancellation, and the talented young cast -- as well as many of its writers and directors -- would go on to do big things.

Fresh Meat

For a look at university life on the other side of the pond, try Fresh Meat, the comedy from Peep Show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong (who also created the Emmy-winning series Succession). The series follows six (mostly) "freshers" at the fictional Manchester Medlock University who share a house together off-campus due to their late applications. The mismatched group, who all come from different class backgrounds, evolves into a found family as they navigate uni together. The wildly popular series is remembered for not only being hysterically funny and heartfelt, but also an authentic depiction of the UK university experience.

Felicity

Felicity is the gold standard of college shows. While he’s better known now for twisty, mind-bending fare like Lost, Felicity was the first television show from J.J. Abrams (and co-creator Matt Reeves, director of The Batman). It also launched the career of Keri Russell, who played the titular character, a young woman who uprooted her college plans to follow her high school crush to the University of New York. Her romantic entanglement with Ben (Scott Speedman) and Noel (Scott Foley) is one of the most iconic love triangles on TV, but Felicity's coming of age story as she discovers herself in college is what makes the show truly great.

