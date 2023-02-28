There are many fans patiently waiting for the second season of Shadow and Bone to release on March 16. As the date approaches, viewers might consider a few related shows that others have been loving, like The Wheel of Time and Lockwood & Co. Though nothing can fill the void of a beloved show, some shows can still offer some worthwhile related content.

Shadow and Bone follows Alina (Jesse Mei Li), an orphan mapmaker who accidentally unleashes a power that threatens to upset the balance of the world she inhabits. Equally, it features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Barnes and Amita Suman, which fans cannot get enough of. While this show is unique and inspired by the book series by Leigh Bardugo, a few other shows might pique the interest of devoted fans.

1 'Lockwood & Co.' (2023-)

Image via Netflix

Based on the young adult book series by Jonathan Stroud, Lockwood & Co. follows a young girl named Lucy (Ruby Stokes) who has psychic abilities that she puts to good use when she joins a ghost-hunting agency run by two teenage boys, Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). The trio faces the spirits of London and unravels a mystery that threatens to change history.

The plot and the charming young ensemble cast should satisfy fans waiting for Shadow and Bone. Additionally, since this is based on a book series, viewers can also enjoy the original novels if they love the Netflix series. The show has received much love from fans online and hopefully should get a renewal soon.

2 'Carnival Row' (2019-2023)

Image via Prime Video

In the Carnival Row series, humans live in a world filled with mythological creatures but struggle to coexist with them after invading their homelands. This results in endless restrictions being put on the mythological creatures who have been forced out of their lands. As murders start becoming commonplace in the Row, the human detective named Philo (Orlando Bloom) strikes up a relationship with Vignette (Cara Delevingne), a faerie on the run, as he searches for the elusive killer.

With dark, murderous forces lurking in the darkness and a divided world filled with mythical creatures, fans of Shadow and Bone will surely find this series captivating. The great news is that this series returned with its second and final season on February 17. Anyone looking to watch this show will soon be able to binge it in its entirety.

3 'Vampire Academy' (2022)

Image via Peacock

Based on the series by Richelle Mead and also a reboot of the original 2014 film, Vampire Academy follows the Royal vampire Lissa (Daniela Nieves) as she attends St. Vladimir’s Academy under the protection of her best friend, Rose (Sisi Stringer), who is training to be a guardian. The two will be forced to become closer as they face serious threats and a mystery at the Academy.

Against the backdrop of a vampire academy and with an army of fans from the book series behind it, this show is worth the watch even though it was canceled. It is disappointing that the story won’t go on as not many stories take place at a boarding school for vampires. However, as it’s only one season, it would be a quick watch for viewers looking to pass the time until Shadow and Bone returns. Fans of the series are still demanding a second season as well.

4 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018-2022)

Image via Sundance Now

Another show inspired by books, A Discovery of Witches is based on the All Souls fantasy trilogy from Deborah Harkness. It is about a non-practicing witch named Diana (Teresa Palmer) who works as a historian. When Diana finds a bewitched manuscript, it forces her back into the dark underworld, causing her to work with a vampire named Matthew (Matthew Goode) against her better judgment.

The two team up to solve the mystery of the manuscript, working to keep it safe from dangerous forces that want to get their hands on it. Viewers looking for a rich and magical world like the one in Shadow and Bone may enjoy this supernatural TV series. With characters like witches, vampires, daemons, and even members of royalty, this show has plenty of action and magic to keep viewers entertained.

5 'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Image via HBO

Yet another book adaptation, His Dark Materials, comes from the Philip Pullman book series. It follows a young orphan named Lyra (Dafne Keen) who discovers a dark secret and is part of a prophecy foretold by a witch that will affect the entire world. Lyra is searching for a missing friend and along the way, discovers a series of mysterious kidnappings, as well as an unknown substance called Dust. These events will lead to things she never expected and a far greater journey than she was undertaking.

With mystery, intrigue, and multiple realities, this fantasy series has a lot to offer viewers. Portraying the human world through the eyes of a teenage character named Will (Amir Wilson) and the multiple worlds Lyra will be forced to explore, this show is complex and has deep world-building to appreciate. Fans of Shadow and Bone should find this series to be a delightful way to pass the time until the next season.

6 'The Wheel of Time' (2021-)

Image via Prime Video

When five young villagers from the Two Rivers region are believed to potentially be the reincarnation of the prophesied channeller, the Dragon that will either save the world from the Dark One or break it again, a member of Aes Sedai named Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) takes them on a journey to find out if one of them is the true Dragon. The Wheel of Time is based on the series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

With magic, mystery, and a group of powerful women, The Wheel of Time is an entertaining story with many unique fantasy elements. Viewers who love the fantasy and supernatural genres will find this series to their liking, and the mystery of the Dragon will keep them clicking “next episode.” Additionally, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

7 'The Magicians' (2015-2020)

Image via NBC

The Magicians is based on the books by Lev Grossman and focuses on grad student Quentin (Jason Ralph) studying to become a magician at the Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy in upstate New York. There he realizes that magic is both real and deadly. Even worse, his best friend Julia (Stella Maeve) is denied entry and has to search for the magic she craves elsewhere, leading her down a dark path.

After spending his childhood obsessed with the magical world he read about, attending the University shows Quentin that this magical world is more dangerous than he imagined. The series is perfect for fans of Shadow and Bone looking for the magic, fantasy, action, and intrigue the show offers. With a secret, exclusive magical University and potential danger at every turn, this unique supernatural series will have new viewers hooked.

8 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

Highly beloved and based on the graphic novels written by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows seven children adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) after they were born from a mysterious group of 43 unconnected and previously not-pregnant women. The billionaire raises the children to save the world from the impending apocalypse, but the “family” ultimately breaks apart and only reunites years later upon the passing of Hargreeves.

The mystery of his death and the looming end of the world brings the remaining six together. Though technically a family, the group doesn’t always get along. Fans of Shadow and Bone will enjoy the ensemble cast and this series's action-packed and original storyline. The cast of this series includes Elliot Page and Robert Sheehan. The fourth and final season is currently being filmed.

9 'The Witcher' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

Focusing overall on the characters Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra and based on the book series by Andrzej Sapowski, The Witcher primarily follows the monster hunter Geralt (Henry Cavill, now Liam Hemsworth). Though he is hunting deadly monsters, he often finds that human beings are just as bad, if not worse, than the monsters he faces.

Throughout the series, the storylines of the three main characters all connect as Geralt eventually is tasked with keeping Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) safe. Featuring a lush fantasy world, magical characters, and dangerous monsters at every turn, this series was bound to become a fan favorite. The show has received much praise and would be a perfect match for viewers missing Shadow and Bone. Additionally, viewers can also watch the recently released prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

10 'The Sandman' (2022-)

Image via Netflix

Based on the comics by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman focuses on the titular character, played by Tom Sturridge, as he attempts to restore order and balance to his realm, the Dreaming, where he can control all dreams. This occurs after he was captured and held prisoner for over a century. His absence has caused plenty of chaos for him to sort through. The Sandman is known by many names, including Dream and Morpheus.

The series sees Morpheus traveling through time and different worlds in his effort to restore peace and order to the Dreaming. The Sandman also features Jenna Coleman and Gwendoline Christie, who recently appeared on Wednesday. Fans of Neil Gaiman can also indulge in the show Good Omens on Prime Video, which will return sometime this year with its long-awaited second season.

