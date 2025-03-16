A brilliant and boisterous modernization of the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ stories penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle from the 1890s to the 1920s, BBC’s Sherlock thrives as a jubilant murder mystery series defined by its wry wit, its intoxicating allure, and the sensational performances of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Such is the excellence of Sherlock, it seems almost cruel that the series produced just 13 episodes throughout its run from 2010 to 2017.

While series fans can only lament the fact more seasons weren’t produced, there have been plenty of other television shows capable of scratching that same itch with both deadly intrigue and high-end entertainment value. Ranging from other major murder mysteries to decadent crime dramas, and even other interpretations of the Sherlock Holmes stories, these series are essential viewing for all lovers of Sherlock.

10 'Sherlock Holmes' (1984–1994)

Created by Michael Cox

Image via ITV

It’s an obvious recommendation, but anyone who adores the stories and character byplay of Sherlock simply must check out ITV’s Sherlock Holmes series, which ran from 1984 to 1994. Starring Jeremy Brett and David Burke as Holmes and Watson respectively, the series sees the consulting detective duo solving cases in Victorian-era London as the accept work from everyone, be they modest working men or members of the royal family.

While there are some minor deviations from the source material, Sherlock Holmes is widely celebrated as being among the most faithful adaptations of Doyle’s works that the screen has ever seen. Fans of Sherlock will surely recognize some similar cases from the modernized series, and while that may rob something of the mystery and suspense, it is still fascinating to see the same story told in a different time. Not only will watching Sherlock Holmes provide plenty of entertainment in its own right, it will also imbue fans of Sherlock with an even greater appreciation for just how well the series adapted the characters and crimes to take place in modern-day England.