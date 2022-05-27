Apple TV +’s latest thriller series, Shining Girls, is keeping viewers guessing with its constant turn of events and time shifts. Featuring Elizabeth Moss in another complex role, the show is adapted from Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel and follows assault survivor Kirby Mizrachi on the lookout for the serial killer that harmed her in the past. Teaming up with Dan Velasquez (Wagner Moura), a crime reporter and her coworker at the Chicago Sun, Kirby hopes to find the aggressor before another victim is at risk. Although the story seems straightforward, it couldn’t be less ordinary when time traveling comes into play.

If this serial killer story with a sci-fi feel piques your interest, then the following list contains a few noteworthy recommendations to watch next. From Dark to Severance, here are other shows that play with time shifts, modus operandi, and mind-bending plot twists.

Moss’ character in the Apple TV + series comes to the realization that her attacker is the same serial killer responsible for killing Julia Madrigal and multiple other women. As she tries to uncover his identity and the intent behind the murders, she also looks for answers to the unexplainable changes she deals with ever since the assault. This same cluelessness towards what happened to her is also applicable to The OA’s Prairie Johnson (Brit Marling).

Having disappeared for seven years, Johnson returns to her hometown with her eyesight suddenly restored. As she tries to fill in the blanks on what happened to her, she also embarks on a mission to save the other people who were held hostage alongside her. This Netflix original also taps into the sci-fi realm, and keeps you invested in the story. Yet, it is important to note that like many of Netflix’s shows, this one was unfortunately canceled with an open ending.

If you are the type of person that enjoys a serial killer chase, then The Following should be on your watch list. Although the show isn’t told through the lens of a crime reporter as is the case in Shining Girls, it deals with a murderer on the loose with a very particular way of plotting out his crime scenes.

In this show, FBI agent Ryan Hardy (Kevin Bacon) is tasked with the mission of tracking down Joe Carroll (James Purefoy), a serial killer who managed to escape prison. As Hardy and his team try to uncover his location, they notice that finding Carroll will be even more challenging once multiple people follow his same killing methods.

A few episodes in, viewers discover that Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell) is (Spoilers!) not only the serial killer that Mizrachi and Velasquez are searching for, but that he is also a time traveler. Going from one time frame to the next, Curtis killed many victims along the way and continues to follow Kirby years after attacking her. Despite the Netflix series Dark setting aside a murder mystery plotline, it does tap into the time-traveling world and includes obscure secrets.

When two children are reported missing, the families living in Winden try to find them and bring them back home. While they search for clues, they consequently uncover their predecessor’s wrongdoings and their effect on future generations. Not only will you be intrigued by what happens in the different time frames showcased in the series through time travel, but you will also be intrigued by the details that coincide between the past and future.

Tabula Rasa (2017)

Here comes another must-see Netflix recommendation for Shining Girls’ fans. In Tabula Rasa, Mie D’Haeze(Veerle Baetens) has amnesia and is kept under custody at a psychiatric clinic after being the last person to interact with a missing man. As the primary suspect in the investigation, D’Haeze must try to remember the events in her recent past in order to gain permission to leave the hospital. Like Mizrachi, D’Haeze is often confused about what is and isn’t true when it comes to her memories and must take an extra effort to solve the puzzle for the sake of her own well-being.

A bit less fantastical than some shows featured in this list, Unbelievable is based on a Pulitzer-winning article about two detectives tracking down a serial rapist. In the series, we get to witness multiple victims and their life-changing experiences as they take part in the investigation to put their attacker behind closed bars. In the same way, Mizrachi wants to ensure that her aggressor is identified and stopped from doing further harm, and so are the survivors featured in this miniseries.

Much like crime reporter Velasquez, investigative journalist Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) in Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects is working on a story about unsolved murder mysteries. On top of gathering the clues and interviewing witnesses, she also reconnects with her estranged family and confronts her past growing up in the same hometown where the murders took place. As viewers witness the unraveling of events during Preaker's quest for the truth, they can't help but get invested in her family's odd dynamic and piece together the similarities between the journalist's teenage experience and those of the murdered victims.

Last but not least, here is another Apple TV + phenomenon that you should keep in mind. Although the storyline in Severance isn't really close to that in Shining Girls, it's an intriguing sci-fi thriller that will appeal to audiences that enjoyed the mind-bending events in the Elizabeth Moss-led series. It is centered on a group of workers, who undergo a procedure to separate their personal lives from their professional ones.

This means that whenever they get inside their company, they magically have no recollection of their family or lifestyle until they leave the office and remember everything again. When the protagonist (Mark, played by Adam Scott) sees a colleague outside the office setting, he begins to doubt his company's integrity. Now that all the episodes from Season 1 are already on the streaming platform, it is the perfect opportunity to binge the series.

