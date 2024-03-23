Shōgun is a new historical fiction miniseries created by Hulu and FX. The series is based on a 1975 novel by James Clavell. It features a group of European sailors who make land in Japan just as Japan begins to enter a sort of civil war. The recent ruler has died, but his son is far too young to take up the mantle, leaving five lords squabbling for the throne. It's been immensely popular, pulling in nine million viewers in its first week, and has been met with critical acclaim.

If you're a fan of this show, luckily, there are a lot of other shows out there that are worth checking out, usually due to the fact that they draw on the same tropes and genres. Since Shōgun is a miniseries, it is going to end after its first season, which means you'll need something to stream afterward, right? Luckily, there is no shortage of options.

Shogun (2024) Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Seasons 1

WATCH ON DISNEY+

10 'Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan' (2022)

Seasons: 1

Image via Netflix

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan is a documentary series that is a good choice if you're looking for some background context on the world of Shōgun. While, yes, it is a documentary, much of the experts talking to the camera is interspersed with dramatizations of the actual events. The series was released by Netflix and was generally received pretty well.

It's a great pick if you're a history buff, or you just want to see a more realistic account of feudal Japan. While Shōgun does take place in the real world during a real era, it's very much a fictional story. That said, the events of the show aren't too far off from what feudal Japan actually would have been like, and this documentary series proves it.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Seasons: 8

Image via HBO

The classic Game of Thrones is a fantasy story through and through. It is based on a currently-unfinished novel series by George R. R. Martin and is likely one of the most successful television shows of all time. While this show and Shōgun are worlds apart and not even in the same genre, the plotline is actually quite similar. Game of Thrones is, in essence, primarily about a bunch of rich families fighting over a throne after the King dies. Which is exactly what Shōgun is about.

While reviews for the final season of this show were mixed, with some loving it, some feeling it could have been worse, and others hating it, it's widely agreed that the seasons leading up to the final one are nothing short of incredible, and worthy of every bit of praise they received. As for the finale, keep an open mind and try not to let the opinions of the internet influence you. If you don't like it, fine, but who knows? You might not hate it.

WATCH ON MAX

8 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Seasons: 6

Image via The History Channel

Vikings is a show that features, well, Vikings, if the title is any indication. It was a huge smash hit and even spawned a spin-off series, called Vikings: Valhalla that is still going on. What made it so popular was its trendy choice of genre and style, as well as balancing drama and action in equal measure, meaning there's a little something for everyone.

Like Shōgun, it's a fictional story taking place in a real setting, although this one features historical characters that actually existed. Vikings also has many of the same themes, namely that many Viking warlords fought each other. There's also the theme of European sailors showing up on foreign shores, as the Vikings eventually make their way to North America, becoming the first Europeans to do so. Vikings is a fantastic show to watch if Shōgun leaves you wanting more dramatized accounts of historical events.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'Six Flying Dragons' (2015-2016)

Seasons: 1

Image via SBS

Six Flying Dragons is a show with a whopping 50 episodes in its first and only season. While it was received better in its home country of South Korea than it was in the West, this may be partially because it's a bit difficult to get a hold of in the West. It's available to watch on Amazon, but you might need to use a VPN depending on where you are.

That aside, the show is grounded in reality as much as Shōgun is, and features a fictional retelling of true events. This one centers on the foundation of the Kingdom of Joseon, which was a realm that encompassed the majority of the Korean peninsula for several centuries in the Middle Ages. The cast of characters is huge, but each one feels unique, and many of them are actual historical figures that did in fact exist. It's got great action, and great political thrills, so if you can get a hold of this one, you should definitely check it out.

Six Flying Dragons Release Date October 5, 2015 Creator Kim Young-hyun, Park Sang-yeun Cast Yoo Ah-in , Byun Yo-han Seasons 1 Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON AMAZON

6 'Kingdom' (2019-2021)

Seasons: 2

Image via Netflix

Kingdom is a South Korean TV series that currently remains in a state of limbo after producing two outstanding seasons and a spin-off movie. While Netflix has yet to officially cancel the show, it also hasn't been renewed for a third season. But that doesn't change the fact that it's amazing in every way. Kingdom actually takes place at roughly the same time as Shōgun, from the end of the 16th Century to the beginning of the 17th.

The difference is that Kingdom is a little less grounded in reality. The show features zombies, which are accidentally unleashed by the Haewon Cho family after they attempt to resurrect the Korean King using a mystical plant. The action is stellar, as is the cast of characters, and it's even pretty creepy, functioning as a sort of horror series. Oh, and don't worry--it features feuding royal families, too. It's a must-watch if you really liked Shōgun.

Kingdom Release Date January 25, 2019 Cast Bae Doona , Ju Ji-Hoon , Kim Hye-jun , Kim Sungkyu Seasons 2

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 'Barbarians' (2020-)

Seasons: 2

Barbarians is a highly underrated German show on Netflix about the wars between the Romans and the Germanic Tribes, taking place before the Middle Ages. It's a corner of history that isn't widely explored, offering a unique and fresh angle on the historical fiction genre. Being about a war, of course, it is chock-full of gritty violence and pulls no punches in showing blood and gore. It also takes an interesting approach in that it doesn't portray either side as being saviors or do-gooders, but portrays them both exactly for what they were: violent armies who are out for blood.

But it's not just the action that makes it great. It's the stories of love and betrayal, similar to the ones that Shōgun features, that really make it stand out. This show is still running, with more seasons currently being planned, so there's no better time to give it a go than now. Especially if you're into history.

Barbarians Release Date October 23, 2020 Creator Andreas Heckmann Cast Laurence Rupp , Jeanne Goursaud , David Schütter Seasons 2

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

Seasons: 4

Image via Starz

Perhaps one of your favorite aspects of Shōgun is the European sailors who make land in Japan, with a secret mission to pillage the land and convert the populace from Catholicism to Protestantism. They could almost be considered pirates for this objective. If that's your thing, then an interesting show to watch is Black Sails, a show about pirates. Specifically, it's a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's classic pirate novel Treasure Island, featuring many of the same characters.

It really hasn't been getting a lot of attention in recent years, which is a shame because it certainly deserves it. It has the same gritty atmosphere as many other historical fiction shows, and it comes with an exceptional cast and well-planned action. Its seafaring adventure serves as the perfect prequel to a renowned story, and audiences couldn't have asked for a better way to view it.

WATCH ON HULU

3 'Gyeongseong Creature' (2023-)

Seasons: 1

Image via Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature is a new South Korean show on Netflix and is pretty "out there" in terms of fantastical aspects. So is it similar to Shōgun? Only a little. Both are East Asian historical fiction shows, but that's pretty much where the similarities end. But apparently, a lot of people are into that, because both shows have been wildly successful.

Gyeongseong Creature takes place during the Japanese invasion of Korea during World War II. During this invasion, a mysterious creature is revealed, wreaking havoc throughout the country. It's a bit of a crazy concept, but in truth, it works so well. There's only been one season of this show so far, but there are planned to be more, so once Shōgun is over, it might be the ideal time to pick this one up and give it a whirl.

Gyeongseong Creature Release Date December 22, 2023 Cast Park Seo-joon , Claudia Kim , Wi Ha-joon , Han So-hee , Kim Hae-sook , Jo Han-chul Seasons 2

WATCH ON NETFLIX

2 'The Terror' (2018-)

Seasons: 3

Image via AMC

Now, The Terror is a very unique show, but you're going to have to get past the first season if you want it to be similar to Shōgun. The Terror is a show that revolves around different historical tragedies and adds elements of supernatural horror. Each season focuses on a different event. The first season is about a ship crew that gets marooned during the search for the Northwest Passage. But season 2 takes audiences to the West Coast of the United States during World War II, where Japanese citizens begin to encounter the bakemono.

The Terror explores elements of Japanese folklore that still persist today, which gives some welcome extra context to ancient Japan. While the similarities between the two shows are minimal, it's still enjoyable if you take an interest in Japanese culture or history. Because you can't get all of that information from anime, you know.

The Terror Release Date March 26, 2018 Creator David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo Cast George Takei , Naoko Mori , Miki Ishikawa , Kiki Sukezane Seasons 3

WATCH ON AMAZON

1 'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

Seasons: 5

Image via Netflix

The Last Kingdom is incredibly similar to Shōgun in a lot of ways. It revolves around the very real King Alfred the Great as he battles foreign sailors invading his soil while fighting off feudal English rulers all vying for each other's thrones. Sound familiar? While this show got off to a bit of a rocky start, it blew up when Netflix acquired it during its third season.

It's got gritty medieval action, swordplay, political intrigue, great relationships between characters, and overall, is a great addition to television that came out at exactly the right time. Shows like this were trending at the time of its release, and still are, thanks to the stylistic success of Game of Thrones. This show is based on a novel, features bloody and graphic violence, and risky political maneuvers from disputing lords. If you're looking for a show that, in essence, is super similar to Shōgun, this is it.

The Last Kingdom Release Date October 10, 2015 Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Seasons 5 Developer Stephen Butchard

WATCH ON NETFLIX

NEXT: The 10 Best Middle Ages TV Shows, Ranked