Apple TV+’s latest series Shrinking has all the elements of a great comedy-drama, with both Jason Segel and Harrison Ford (along with the supporting cast) delivering memorable performances that both make fans want to laugh and cry. The show was created by several people behind Ted Lasso, including Brett Goldstein who plays Roy Kent in that series. So, not surprisingly, it has a similar feel to it.

Touching on topics of parenting, getting older, dealing with grief and trauma, therapy, and mental health, Shrinking shares some similarities with other shows. There are plenty of other shows worth watching for those who like Shrinking so far.

20 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy

Image via CBC

After overcoming a mixed first season, Schitt’s Creek went on to thrive as a wildly absurd yet sincere comedy about the awkwardness of family life imbued with all the nuances of the 21st century. Headed by video rental magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), the Rose family live a life of luxury and wealth until they lose all their money in a scam. With the small town of Schitt’s Creek their sole remaining asset, the family relocate to rebuild their lives and clash with some of the fiery locals in the process.

While its eccentricity flaunts an easy wit, Schitt’s Creek is best defined by the warmth and charm of its characters, with the series having fun with their quirks in a cheerful and endearing manner. It also received widespread praise for its incorporation of sexuality into the story, exploring it with depth and insight without using it as a source for cheap jokes.

19 'Atypical' (2017-2021)

Created by Robia Rashid

Image via Netflix

Many of the greatest and most engaging sitcoms of today earn their approval not only through their comedic senses, but through their navigating of socially pointed concepts as well. Atypical does this to fine effect, blending teenage angst with family drama as it follows high school student Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an autistic teenager whose endeavor to start dating leads to his doting though good-natured mother growing concerned.

The series expertly presents a story that is relatable to everyone, a story of familial anxiety and love that covers parents worrying about their maturing children and teenagers seeking independence as they transition to adulthood. The fact that Atypical is able to do this so brilliantly while also incorporating narrative aspects tied to Sam’s autism is a testament to its efficiency and craft.

Atypical Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 11, 2017 Creator(s) Robia Rashid Cast Jennifer Jason Leigh , Keir Gilchrist , Brigette Lundy-Paine , Michael Rapaport , Nik Dodani , Jenna Boyd , Graham Rogers , Fivel Stewart Seasons 4

18 'Kidding' (2018-2020)

Created by Dave Holstein

Image via Showtime

A criminally underrated project from Jim Carrey in recent years, Kidding blends a comedic zest with a painful story of tragedy and loss. Jeff Piccirillo (Carrey) is a veteran television personality known as Mr. Pickles, a children’s entertainer adored by kids and adults alike. However, following the death of one of his sons, Jeff finds great difficulty re-adjusting to his usual life.

Its comedic inflections come from a place of harrowing darkness and emotional devastation, meaning fans of Carrey’s usual slapstick antics may be surprised if they go into the series expecting such a comedy display. However, it still offers plenty of laughs while delving deep into serious notions of grief, loss, and the difficulties of life after tragedy, making it a bittersweet gem of television dramedy.

Watch on Apple TV

17 'Trying' (2020-)

Created by Andy Wolton

Image via Apple TV+

Modern life can be a chaotic whirlwind in which personal aspirations clash with the peculiar mixture of friends and family members that become a person’s core support group. Trying explores this muddled mess with exceptional depth and heart. The British TV series follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a couple whose efforts to adopt a child come at odds with their circle of dysfunctional familial figures and friends.

Season 1 particularly excels in its analysis of a couple dealing with infertility, with the series’ balance of grounded yet hilarious humor and poignant heartache. As the scope of the show slightly broadens in ensuing seasons, Trying finds an added sweetness and sincerity, one that makes it a beautiful show of profoundly human people trying their best in a challenging and emotionally exhausting situation.

Trying Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 1, 2020 Creator(s) Andy Wolton Cast Rafe Spall , Esther Smith , Ophelia Lovibond , Oliver Chris Seasons 4

16 'The Good Place' (2016-2020)

Created by Michael Schur

Image via NBC

A refreshing and vibrant comedy series that flaunts a warm and wholesome charm as its greatest asset, The Good Place endeared itself to viewers consistently throughout its four-season run. Created by Michael Schur—the creator of The Office U.S.—the series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a morally corrupt saleswoman who finds herself in heaven upon her death and tries to conceal her true self in order to stay where she is.

Imbued with an unabashed sense of optimism about humanity, The Good Place is a welcome tonic in a time when so many series and stories exhibit a certain pessimism. Further bolstered by its endeavor to use its premise to touch on philosophical issues, the series mixes heartfelt humor with heady intrigue to excel both as an engaging life-after-death hypothetical and an engaging, feel-good sitcom.

15 'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

Created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence

Image via Apple TV+

Acquiring numerous awards, the must-see Apple TV show Ted Lasso is the right combination of heartwarming and funny, while providing some important lessons about, and shedding light on, mental health. The title character is quirky, corny, and fun, but also deeply hurting beneath his jovial exterior. He can be likened, in a lot of ways, to the lead character Jimmy on Shrinking who tries to hide his grief and sadness, albeit not to as successful an extent.

Both adopt unconventional methods in their workplaces, for differing reasons. The tone and pacing of the two shows are quite similar, as is the writing. That’s no surprise since Shrinking was created by a team that involved many involved in Ted Lasso, including that show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence.

14 'The Shrink Next Door' (2021)

Created by Georgia Pritchett

Image via Apple TV+

This miniseries features an equally impressive cast that includes Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn and shares the central theme of therapy. The storyline in The Shrink Next Door is much different, with a therapist who manipulates his vulnerable patient for his own benefit. But similarly to Jimmy, he becomes far too personally involved in his patient’s life.

Dubbed a psychological black comedy-drama, The Shrink Next Door is much darker than Shrinking. But it, too, focuses on mental health and toeing the line between what is considered acceptable care and what isn’t.