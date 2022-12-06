Apple TV+'s Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional group of British intelligence officers who, as a result of their career-ending mistakes and failures, are housed at MI5's "dumping ground" department called Slough House. The critically acclaimed spy thriller show airs its fourth season on September 4.

It's wonderful to immerse within the Slow Horses and Espionage universe, but for fans looking for more intriguing spy drama, there are several other series like it. The British spy genre is prevalent in the program, which is adored for its slow-moving action and morally gray characters. Thankfully, there are several excellent espionage shows like Slow Horses available that fans can binge while waiting for the AppleTV+ show’s upcoming episodes.

25 'The Night Agent' (2023 - )

Created by Shawn Ryan

A Neftlix spy drama series, The Night Agent follows an FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is drawn into a massive plot involving a mole at the highest levels of the American government. He embarks on a desperate search for the traitor in order to preserve the country, all the while defending former CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from the assassins of her aunt and uncle.

Similar to Slow Horses, another book-based television program, The Night Agent captivates viewers with a compelling plot, loads of action, and faithfulness to the original source material. Although the series' storyline isn't a genre breakthrough, its execution is amusing, and engaging, and does a good job of keeping viewers glued to their seats.

24 'Rabbit Hole' (2023 - )

Created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Rabbit Hole is a recently released spy thriller series that centers on a corporate spy John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) who is skilled at deceit and destroying lives. On his final mission, a mystery cabal frames him for murder and turns the tables on him, giving him a taste of his own medicine. As a result, he is forced to play a cat-and-mouse game to free himself.

The appeal of Rabbit Hole is due to a command of key elements, including a snappy narrative, disciplined execution, and a carefully chosen cast led by Sutherland's captivating and authoritative character. Moreover, the viewers are increasingly confident that Sutherland's inner Jack Bauer will surface as they delve deeper into this rabbit hole.

23 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' (2018 - 2023)

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland

Inspired by the iconic character created by author Tom Clancy, Jack Ryan follows the titular character, played by John Krasinski, as he is drawn into the world of international espionage and counterterrorism as he investigates complex threats and confronts dangerous adversaries.

Jack Ryan combines pulse-pounding action sequences, political intrigue, and character-driven drama, making it a captivating and contemporary take on the espionage genre. In addition, Jack Ryan is well-received by both critics and fans alike for its realistic portrayal of geopolitical tensions and its exploration of the moral and ethical dilemmas faced by intelligence professionals.

22 'The Outlaws' (2021 - )

Created by Elgin James and Stephen Merchant

A fantastic show on Prime Video right now, The Outlaws centers on seven strangers from various backgrounds who are compelled to work together in Bristol to finish a Community Payback term. But, they discover a sack full of cash without realizing its true owners are quite dangerous, and their luck changes.

The show is humorous and unexpectedly tense, and it functions as a more upbeat and colorful crime caper than Slow Horses' somber tone. The Outlaws also does an excellent job of discussing and subsequently linking various sociopolitical and economic concerns that particular members of minorities face in an engaging way.

21 'Homeland' (2011 - 2020)

Developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa

Homeland is an espionage thriller TV series adapted from the Israeli series Prisoners of War that centers on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a CIA officer with bipolar, and Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a Marine Corps Scout Sniper. Mathison believes that Brody was "converted" by the enemy and now poses a threat to the nation since he was held captive by Al-Qaeda as a prisoner of war.

Homeland excels as both a riveting thriller and a gripping interpersonal drama thanks to the superb talent on both sides of the camera. Also, the series juggles a variety of mini-dramas and subplots, thankfully none of which prove to be frightening or perplexing due to their pleasant and seamless introduction.

20 'Alias' (2001 - 2006)

Created by J. J. Abrams

Alias is a spy drama with a bit of science fiction that centers on Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) double agent who poses as a member of the international criminal and espionage group SD-6. Sydney later discovers that SD-6 is a part of the Alliance of 12, an organization that is trying to take over the world.

Even though the plot might seem perplexing at times, Alias charms the audience with its brilliant action sequences, excellent storytelling, and likable characters. The interestingly clever decision to combine espionage and science fiction to create a hybrid that may be accurately referred to as "spy-fi" makes Alias a must-watch show for a genre mashup.

19 'The Spy' (2019)

Created by Gideon Raff

Based on the true story of Eli Cohen, who successfully infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s and gathered crucial intelligence on their military activities and plans, The Spy is a miniseries that offers a gripping and intense look at the life of Cohen, portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen in a striking departure from his usual comedic roles.

Cohen's double existence is explored in The Spy as he juggles his obligations as a family man with his risky covert profession in this dramatic and thrilling drama. Additionally, the performance by Sacha Baron Cohen is astounding, displaying both his acting range and his capacity to capture the nuanced personality of a real-life spy.

18 '24' (2001 - 2010)

Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran

24 is an action drama TV series that follows a counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland). Each season uses a real-time narrator to take viewers through 24 straight hours of Bauer's life. Moreover, each episode contains a number of interconnected narratives, many of which involve Bauer's contacts in dangerous situations.

24 stands out from other movies in the genre thanks to its tension, complexity, and novel concept. It's a suspenseful thriller with genuine thrills and a captivating mystery along with an assortment of odd events, unsettling individuals, and ominous shadows. Moreover, Sutherland immediately convinces the audience that this character is real with his succinct and brilliant performance.

17 'Tehran' (2020 - )

Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, and Maor Kohn

Tehran tells the story of the Mossad computer hacker-agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) whose first assignment takes place in the titular city, a hostile and dangerous place where she was born. Tamar goes rogue to Tehran after the Mossad mission fails, rediscovering her Persian heritage and falling in love with a pro-democracy activist.

Tehran departs from preconceived notions about Iran and emphasizes the variety of complex attitudes that the Iranian people have toward their government. The show may be dark at times, but it nonetheless offers plenty of espionage action for those seeking to watch more agents undercover action on TV like Tehran.

Tehran Release Date May 6, 2022 Creator Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Maor Kohn Cast Glenn Close , Shaun Toub , Arash Marandi Seasons 3 Main Genre Thriller

16 'Treason' (2022)

Created by Matt Charman

This British spy thriller series comes from Academy Award-nominated Matt Charman of Bridge of Spies fame and explores internal conflicts and politics in espionage like Slow Horses. Treason follows MI6 agent Adam Lawrence, whose life takes a drastic turn when his boss is poisoned and he is made the new head. After a reunion with a Russian spy, Adam begins to question his entire life and career, setting on a quest to find his place in the world of spies while juggling politics, investigation, and his family's safety.

The spy drama miniseries features Daredevil star Charlie Cox as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence in a compelling performance of a man torn between his good intentions and past failures. Treason is a short and breezy series with only five episodes, but it delivers ample thrills with double-crossing agents and high-stakes espionage operations. – Maddie P

15 'Burn Notice' (2007 - 2013)

Created by Matt Nix

Burn Notice follows Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan), a highly skilled covert operative who, after being inexplicably "burned" by his own agency, finds himself blacklisted and stranded in Miami. To survive and uncover the truth behind his burn notice, Westen utilizes his exceptional spy skills, aided by a colorful cast of characters.

Burn Notice strikes a unique balance between espionage action, humor, and character-driven drama, making it an engaging and enduring part of the spy genre. Moreover, the show has been well-received for its character development, action sequences, and depiction of the espionage world, making it a series that appeals to fans of both action and espionage thrillers.

14 'Chuck' (2007 - 2012)

Created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak

Chuck is an action-comedy/spy drama that follows Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) when he receives an encrypted e-mail from a former classmate who is now employed by the CIA. The message causes the CIA and the NSA to give Chuck handlers and use him on top-secret operations because it embeds the sole copy of a software program holding the most important American spy secrets into Chuck's brain.

Chuck contains the alluring charm of the comedy genre and also the incredibly amusing journey of the spy drama that creates an interesting show where fans get to meet the seamless collaboration of secret operatives and high-tech nerds. Additionally, the cast is equally talented and has great chemistry, upping the quality as well as the comedy aspect of the show.

13 'In From the Cold' (2022)

Created by Adam Glass

From the writer-producer of shows like Criminal Minds and Supernatural comes this spy thriller starring Margarita Levieva as mother and former Russian agent whose life is turned upside down when her past returns to haunt her. In From the Cold follows Anya Petrova/The Whisper, a former Russian spy and assassin who lives a double life in the United States as a recently divorced single mother, Jenny Franklin. While escorting her daughter to a figure skating championship, Jenny’s past gets exposed, forcing her to choose between her family’s safety and returning to her past. In From the Cold is unique in its concept and characterization where Jenny/Anya is not just a Cold War-era secret agent but genetically modified to be a shape-shifting spy. Unlike most spy thrillers, this Netflix original series blends sci-fi and spy action into a quirky yet thrilling narrative. – Maddie P

12 'The Night Manager' (2016)

Directed by Susanne Bier

The Night Manager is a spy drama miniseries that is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré. The show follows Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a night manager at a five-star hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier, who is hired by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), the head of a Foreign Office task team to look into shady operations of the arms dealer, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

The Night Manager's riveting immediacy is a result of screenwriter David Farr's updating of the script with references to current crises in the Middle East by the time it was released. The intriguing direction of Susanne Bier and the superb ensemble hold the viewer's attention, especially Hiddleston, while the stunning setting and the attractive cast give it a grimy glamor.

11 'The Blacklist' (2013 - 2023)

Created by Jon Bokenkamp

The Blacklist revolves around the enigmatic and charismatic criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI and offers to help them apprehend some of the most dangerous and elusive criminals in the world. Moreover, there is an exciting and complex cat-and-mouse game between Reddington and the FBI, especially with his designated handler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

The series blends aspects of crime drama with espionage, and viewers look forward to each new episode of The Blacklist because of its sophisticated narrative twists and fascinating characters. Moreover, what sets the show apart is Spader's magnetic performance as Reddington, a character who is equal parts charming, cunning, and mysterious.

10 'Deutschland 83' (2015)

Created by Anna Winger and Joerg Winger

Deutschland 83 follows a 24-year-old East German native, played by Jonas Nay, who is transferred to West Germany in 1983 as an undercover agent for the HVA, the Stasi's foreign intelligence service. His actions as a new spy frequently jeopardize his cover and prompt his organization to take drastic steps.

Although the writers of Deutschland 83 have changed the facts, they have successfully recreated the drama of those crucial hours when large numbers of East Berliners passed through Checkpoint Charlie. The program was also able to cover all the essential elements of a classic spy thriller, including tone, intrigue, and drama.

9 'A Spy Among Friends' (2022)

Directed by Nick Murphy

Based on the 2014 spy novel of the same name by Ben Macintyre, A Spy Among Friends is set in England in 1963 and follows a British intelligence officer for SIS, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) who is devastated to find that Kim Philby (Guy Pearce), his close friend and colleague, has been covertly serving as a double agent for the KGB and had deserted to the Soviet Union.

Smart and razor-sharp, A Spy Among Friends delivers a tale that most North American audiences are likely unfamiliar with in a very British way. Despite its complex storyline and fertile ambiguity, the show doesn't lose sight of the more fundamental, universal story it conveys about the anguish of betrayal. It also offers outstanding performances from its leading actors.

8 'The Game' (2014 - 2015)

Created by Toby Whithouse

The Game is a six-part British Cold War spy thriller miniseries set in London in 1972. It relates the story of the covert conflict MI5, played by Tom Hughes, waged while fighting to defend the country from Cold War dangers.

The show shines in the crucial areas that an espionage drama cannot get wrong: ambiance, suspense, and tone. In addition, The Game is a beautifully put-together piece that doesn’t contain a transparent and straightforward plot but one that oozes out hints and dollops of background information for viewers to constantly think about throughout the show.

The Game (2014) Release Date November 5, 2014 Creator(s) Toby Whithouse Cast Tom Hughes , Jonathan Aris , Victoria Hamilton , Shaun Dooley , Brian Cox , Paul Ritter , Chloe Pirrie , Zana Marjanovic Seasons 1 Main Genre Drama

7 'Kleo' (2022 - )

Created by Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf, and Bob Konrad

Set in the late 1980s, the German spy thriller comedy is essentially a revenge thriller story about the titular character Kleo Straub (Jella Haase), a former East German Stasi assassin. The story of Kleo begins in 1987 when Straub successfully kills a double agent in West Berlin but is falsely arrested by her agency and imprisoned. After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, she sets out to seek revenge on everyone who framed her while Sven Petzold (Dimitrij Schaad), an underappreciated West Berlin police officer, sets out to stop her quest.

Kleo is fast-paced and highly entertaining, with stylized spy action and gripping plotlines. With two seasons and 14 episodes under its belt, the Netflix series has been highly praised for its story, characterization, pace, and Haase’s portrayal of a gritty spy. – Maddie P

6 'The Old Man' (2022 - )

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine

The Old Man follows Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges as the protagonist, Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has been living off the grid for 30 years. After an assassin tries to kill him, Chase goes into hiding again, while FBI’s Harold Harper (John Lithgow), who has a complicated past with Chase tries to hunt him down.

The Old Man is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, and like the Apple TV+ series, also focuses on an older protagonist which lends a much-needed gravitas to the sp