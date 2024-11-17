Saturday Night Live (SNL) is one of those shows that polarizes viewers. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, viewers have been calling the show irrelevant and unfunny for decades. Yet these same people continue to watch the show, or at least the viral clips of the best sketches and monologues. Others, meanwhile, stand firmly by the series as the best sketch comedy show on television. Indeed, Saturday Night Live has earned 84 Primetime Emmy Awards of 305 nominations throughout its run and is frequently named one of the best TV shows of all time.

Nonetheless, the show is only on once per week during a season, leaving you to seek out something to fill the need for hearty laughs. Thankfully, there are other shows like SNL worth watching, including both sketch comedy series and related shows, to keep viewers laughing until the next season or episode.

10 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' (2019-2013)

Created by Robin Thede

Representation is important, and while Saturday Night Live has a diverse cast, A Black Lady Sketch Show takes this up a notch by featuring a cast that is not only entirely made up of people of color, but also women. As the name implies, the cast of ladies portrays various characters in all types of hilarious sketches.

The list of cast members through the four seasons is impressive, including Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae (who also serves as an executive producer), Vanessa Williams, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Nicole Byer, Amber Riley, Kelly Rowland, Wanda Sykes, and more. It’s a fabulous series that highlights how women are just as funny as men and deserve to have a comedic spotlight shone on them.

9 'In Living Color' (1990-1994)

Created by Keenan Ivory Wayans

Catapulting the careers of the Wayans brothers, including Damon, Shawn, and Marlon, as well as Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Jim Carrey (who was only one of two white main cast members), not to mention Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Ann Inaba who worked as interlude “fly girl” dancers, In Living Color turned the concept of sketch comedy on its head. The skits were racy and pushed the envelope, tackling subject matter that other shows might have considered too risky.

It was exactly what was needed at the time to shake up the late-night TV sketch comedy landscape.

Most importantly, however, In Living Color was incredibly funny. The sketch comedy series had a similar selection of popular recurring skits, like Men on Film, Homey the Clown, and Fire Marshall Bill. It was exactly what was needed at the time to shake up the late-night TV sketch comedy landscape. Without this show, fans would never have been exposed to some of the most talented comedic actors of this generation.

8 'MadTV' (1995-2009)

Created by David Salzman, Fax Bahr, and Adam Small

Similar to In Living Color, MadTV proved that Saturday Night Live wasn’t the only sketch comedy game in town. The cast included comedians who went on to achieve great things, including Michael McDonald, Alex Borstein, Will Sasso, Nicole Parker, Bobby Lee, and, most notably, Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. The sketches were always funny, many going viral at a time when “going viral” wasn’t even really a thing yet.

Some of the best recurring skits and characters on MadTV include ones with the abrasive Coach Hines, the adorable Ms. Swan, Stuart Larkin, and McDonald’s hilarious impersonations of Steve Jobs delivering his black turtleneck-wearing presentation for the new “revolutionary” iPhone. While not all the sketches hold up today, for those who appreciate the humor, MadTV is as funny now as it was 30 years ago.

7 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Created by Tina Fey

While 30 Rock is not a sketch comedy series, it is a satirical sitcom about the behind-the-scenes inner workings of one. What’s more, its creator Tina Fey was not only a cast member on Saturday Night Live prior to starring in this show, she was also a head writer and one of SNL's very best comedians. Thus, fans feel like they are really getting an inner view into what it’s like to work on one of these shows, even if the storylines are dramatized and embellished for humorous effect. Those storylines include, among other things, plenty of fake TV shows and movies made up entirely for the show.

In an example of art imitating life, Fey stars as Liz Lemon, a head writer, and showrunner for a fictional sketch comedy series called "TGS with Tracy Jordan," which stars the unpredictable Jordan, played by Tracy Morgan, who was also an SNL cast member for many years. As Lemon tries to keep the cast and crew in check, deal with network executives, and reconcile with her lack of personal life, it’s often chaotic on set. 30 Rock, named for NBC Studio’s address 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York, earned several Emmy Awards through its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series three years in a row.

6 'Key & Peele' (2012-2015)

Created by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

Following their time on MadTV as two stand-out performers from the show, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele joined forces to launch their own sketch comedy series called Key & Peele. While it’s not live, the pre-taped sketches are downright hilarious. They would often touch on timely topics, from pop culture to ethnic stereotypes and race relations.

Key’s character Luther, President Barack Obama’s angry translator, was so popular, that he was invited to portray him on stage alongside President Obama during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Substitute teacher Mr. Garvey is one of the most popular characters, however. He would call out kids’ names and horribly mispronounce them, then get angry when they couldn’t understand who he was calling. Think “Jay-kwellin” when he actually means “Jacqueline” or “Bala-kee” for “Blake.” The idea is that he’s mispronouncing white people’s names like white people often do for the seemingly complicated names of people of color. Key & Peele aired for five successful seasons and fans wished it had returned for more.

5 'Mr. Show with Bob and David' (1995-1998)

Created by Bob Odenkirk and David Cross

It was only after he starred in Breaking Bad followed by Better Call Saul that fans really started noticing Bob Odenkirk. But he had been a comedic talent for some time, including working as a writer on Saturday Night Live as well as heading up his own sketch comedy show in the ‘90s called Mr. Show alongside another famous actor, David Cross. The pair performed a variety of sketches on stage, both live and pre-taped.

Mr. Show was very well received, earning four Emmy Award nominations. Plenty of other familiar faces appeared on the show as well, including Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, Brian Posehn, and Mark Lynn Rajskub. Mr. Show demonstrated the unique and diverse talents of these two comedians, both who went on to become even bigger stars.

4 'Chappelle's Show' (2003-2006)

Created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan