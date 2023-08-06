Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the award-winning show, Yellowstone, has returned with Special Ops: Lioness. The show centers on Joe (Zoe Saldaña), a CIA officer who recruits Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a female special operations Marine, as an undercover agent in the Lioness Program.

The issue of espionage, risky clandestine missions, as well as the psychological impact on those involved, are explored in the show. Thus, there are several options with similar themes and approaches for viewers who are already hooked to kill time while waiting for the next episode of Lioness to drop.

15 'SEAL Team' (2017–2024)

Created by Benjamin Cavell

Image via Paramount+

Created by Benjamin Cavell, the military procedural drama follows the Bravo Team, an elite unit of the United States Navy SEALs, where they strategize and undertake dangerous missions across the world while navigating the risk and the toll it takes on their personal lives. Bones star David Boreanaz helms the cast of SEAL Team as the Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, the leader of the Bravo Team, with Max Thieriot, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., A. J. Buckley, and Toni Trucks portraying various members of the team.

SEAL Team's Jason Hayes might differ a great deal from Special Ops: Lioness's Joe, but they both undertake perilous tasks to ward off national threats. Along with high ratings and viewership, the series has earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for stunt coordination and music. The series has been praised for its compelling characters and authenticity to real-life experiences, contributed by former Navy SEALs, special operators, and veterans, included in its production. — Maddie P

SEAL Team Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 27, 2017 Creator(s) Benjamin Cavell Cast David Boreanaz , Neil Brown Jr. , A.J. Buckley , Justin Melnick , Toni Trucks , Tyler Grey , Max Thieriot , Judd Lormand , Jessica Pare , Dita The Hair Missile Dog , Parisa Fakhri , Alona Tal , Scott Foxx , Kerri Medders , Jamie McShane , Raffi Barsoumian , Mike Wade , Emily Swallow , Kaliayh Rhambo , C. Thomas Howell , Michaela McManus , Tim Chiou , Rachel Boston , Michael Irby , Ammon Jacob Ford , Lucca De Oliveira , Adelaide Kane , Dan Briggs , Beau Knapp , Mark Semos , Michael McGrady , Shiva Negar Seasons 7 Expand

14 'The Night Agent' (2023–)

Created by Shawn Ryan

Image via Netflix

Created by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T), The Night Agent follows Gabriel Basso as the titular protagonist, Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who works the night shift in the White House basement. Peter’s only job is to monitor the phone line for undercover agents, which barely ever rings, until one night, he answers a call sparking a chain of dangerous events and a major government conspiracy. Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Hong Chau, and D.B. Woodside also feature in prominent roles.

Based on Matthew Quirk’s eponymous book, The Night Agent bears resemblance to similar action-packed political thrillers like Jack Ryan and/or Jack Reacher. While Basso’s Peter might not be the classic gentleman spy, it is his naivety, sincerity, and honesty that drive his character and the story’s narrative. The first season of The Night Agent opened to a great reception, becoming Netflix’s sixth-most-viewed series, with an all-new second season set to arrive in January 2025. — Maddie P

The Night Agent Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Seasons 2

13 'Rabbit Hole' (2023)

Created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa

Image via Paramount+

Headlined by 24-star Kiefer Sutherland as the compelling protagonist, John Weir, Rabbit Hole is a political espionage series created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra of This is Us fame. The series sees Sutherland’s John as an elite spy, who is known for his sharp skills and tactics, but when one of his missions goes wrong, John finds himself being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. In his attempt to clear his name and find the truth, John goes down a rabbit hole of a global-level political conspiracy that could shatter the very foundations of society.

While John Weir and Joe might not have much in common, they both have the same goal – to do the right thing, and it feels like a welcome return for Sutherland to the genre. With political corruption and conspiracy, deception, and high-level corporate espionage, Rabbit Hole has all the elements of a twisted political thriller. — Maddie P

Rabbit Hole Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 26, 2023 Cast Kiefer Sutherland , Meta Golding , Enid Graham , Rob Yang Seasons 1

12 'Condor' (2018–2020)

Created by Todd Katzberg, Ken Robinson, and Jason Smilovic

Image via SCFUSE

A spy series based on the novel Six Days of the Condor by James Grady and the 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor, Condor follows a young CIA analyst named Joe Turner (Max Irons). Joe becomes a lone survivor after discovering a diabolical government plot, which results in the deaths of all of his coworkers. He must navigate a dangerous world of espionage, treachery, and betrayal while on the run and unsure of whom to trust.

Although the two series appear to have nothing in common at first glance, they both focus on the world of intelligence agencies and the difficulties operators encounter...

Although the two series appear to have nothing in common at first glance, they both focus on the world of intelligence agencies and the difficulties operators encounter in learning the truth and avoiding danger. Themes of treachery, betrayal of trust, and the personal cost of taking part in high-stakes operations may also be touched within both.

Watch on AMC+

11 'Homeland' (2011–2020)

Created by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon

Image via PARSHO

Homeland follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) who becomes convinced that Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a U.S. Marine Sergeant who has been held captive by Al-Qaeda for eight years, has been turned and now poses a threat to national security.

Both shows feature strong female protagonists who struggle with personal concerns while attempting to achieve their mission. Thus, Homeland is the best option if you're seeking a female-led show in the genre of thriller. Moreover, the complexity of intelligence work, the hazy line between devotion and betrayal, and the psychological toll that such high-stakes missions may have on those involved are explored in Homeland, which is similar to Lioness.

10 'Alias' (2001–2006)

Created by J.J. Abrams

Image via ABC

Alias follows Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a young woman who leads a double life as a CIA agent and a secret operative for a mysterious organization called SD-6. However, she eventually learns that SD-6 is actually a criminal organization, and she becomes a double agent for the CIA to bring it down.

Similar to Lioness, Alias likewise has a strong female lead and combines aspects of spy dramas with character-driven storytelling to produce an exciting and intriguing series. Alias, however, contains some science fiction components that make it a novel and intriguing substitute for fans of Lioness.

9 'Deep State' (2018–)

Created by Matthew Parkhill and Simon Maxwell

Image via Fox

Deep State follows a former MI6 agent named Max Easton (Mark Strong), who is forced out of retirement and back into the world of espionage. Max is drawn into a web of conspiracies, power struggles, and dark secrets within the deep state - the hidden and influential networks of power that operate behind the scenes.

Like Cruz, Max must navigate several clandestine operations and international political events throughout the show.

Like Cruz, Max must navigate several clandestine operations and international political events throughout the show. Furthermore, as he seeks to learn the truth about the risky deep-state plots, he is forced to deal with personal issues, such as his family's safety. The show explores themes of corruption, treachery, and the manipulation of international politics by strong and covert organizations, albeit it doesn't exactly resemble Lioness in every way. Nonetheless, it's an excellent option.