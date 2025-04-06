For seven seasons and just over 100 episodes, fans tuned in to see what obstacles the crew of Seattle's Station 19 would face, from dangerous and terrifying fires to brutal personal issues, especially their complicated relationships with each other. It premiered in 2018 and came to an end in 2024, although fans have been campaigning to save Station 19. It was the second spin-off of Grey's Anatomy, also set in Seattle, and was part of Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland shows.

While the crew of Station 19 may have answered their final call, plenty of other shows offer the same high stakes and turmoil. Some of television's biggest names have turned to the dangerous yet heroic work of firefighting for ideas for new shows, including both scripted and reality, and it's easy to see why. It's a profession and world that presents great opportunities for storytelling, and these shows have made the most of them.