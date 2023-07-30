Another season of Sweet Magnolias has aired on Netflix and for anyone with a sweet tooth for heartwarming stories who binged the whole series in a single night, they may be itching for a show, or 10, that are just like it. Well, those people are in luck.

From Heart of Dixie to Virgin River, whether they took place in tight-knit and/or quirky small towns, were centered around close female friendships, explored complicated family dynamics, or just had a general wholesome feel to them, these are 10 shows that any viewer who liked Sweet Magnolias can watch next after they've finished the series.

10 'Virgin River' (2019-)

Sometimes when someone is coping with, not just one big loss, but two, they desperately need a fresh start, which is exactly how nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) finds herself in the small town of Virgin River, California after taking a job at the town's hospital.

But what she hopes will be a calm, quiet place to move on from the pain of the past turns into a roller coaster of emotions for her and all those that surround her.

9 'When Calls the Heart' (2014-)

In this period piece taking place in the 1910s Canadian frontier, a wide-eyed teacher longs to make a difference when she makes a move to the coal mining town of Coal Valley in the Alberta Province that has just suffered a severe loss.

When many of the town's miners die in a terrible explosion, their wives and children struggle to pick up the pieces afterward and attempt to survive without them, something they have in common with the born-privileged new teacher, Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow).

8 'Firefly Lane' (2021-2023)

This series is about two lifelong friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) that grew up on the titular street together and whose relationship has prospered well into adulthood as the two see each other through several romantic relationships, career changes, personal triumphs and challenges.

Not only is this show a sweet coming-of-age story that exhibits two people trying to grow up and find themselves at different stages of their life, but it also shows the ups and downs of female friendship.

7 'Heartland' (2007-)

Another show that takes place in Alberta, Canada, this one centers around the Fleming-Bartlett clan who run the Heartland Ranch, a place dedicated to helping wounded and/or troubled horses, something they are greatly skilled at thanks to the natural horsemanship talents of granddaughter Amy (Amber Marshall) who, like everyone else in her family, is struggling with the recent death of her mother who had similar talents.

Not only is the series aesthetically soothing due to it taking place in the gorgeous countryside, but it follows several characters' coming-of-age stories as they all come into their own in one way or another.

6 'Ginny & Georgia' (2021-)

Right off the bat, this series described itself as a racier version of Gilmore Girls, and ever since, it has lived up to that description with its matriarch Georgia (Brianne Howey) having a criminal past as well as a child that came from a teen pregnancy and daughter, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) who struggles in her attempts to find herself and belong in her new surroundings.

While not as sugary sweet as some of the other entries on this list, this series is all about women gaining their independence from men and finding strength in community, family and themselves.

5 'Hart of Dixie' (2011-2015)

In this series, a talented doctor named Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) discovers that she has inherited a percentage of family practice in the small town of Bluebell, Alabama from a man she never knew who turns out to have been her biological father.

While reluctant to move to a place she first dismisses as a "hick town", Zoe soon finds that working in Bluebell surrounded by its warm people and lovably odd traditions is doing wonders for her bedside matter.

4 'Anne with an E' (2017-2019)

As the show's theme song accurately states, the titular protagonist Anne Shirley-Cuthbert (Amybeth McNulty) is, in fact, "ahead by a century" and so is this show in and of itself due to it having covered a wide range of topics such as abandonment, self-image, sexism and homosexuality despite taking place in the nineteenth century.

This show manages to somehow be uplifting, relatable, realistic, and entertaining all at once, capturing the small-town mentality of a community sticking together through the tough times while allowing viewers to also have some romantic fantasy fulfillment through the relationship between Anne and Gilbert Blythe (Lucas Jade Zumann).

3 'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

Much like Georgia & Ginny this series was one that was not all about family values and teenagers learning hard lessons. Rather, One Tree Hill was filled with teenagers and parents alike who seemed to make one bad decision after another and struggle to deal with the fallout and try to become decent human beings despite it all.

Through all the drama, there is genuine love that the group of friends this story follows feels for each other, which shines through as the series goes on.

2 'Dawson's Creek' (1998-2003)

In the small, riverside town of Capeside, Massachusetts, an aspiring filmmaker named Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and his friends not only try to find out who they are and what they want out of life, but attempt to explore the complexities of love and sexuality while dealing with whatever conflicts they are forced to endure, and do it shoulder to shoulder with one another.

For anyone who feels like a little fish in a big pond, watching this show about young people trying to find themselves in a small corner of the world could provide a strong sense of catharsis.

1 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

It's probably safe to say that when most viewers think of a fictional small town that they would love to live in, they almost always think of the colorful, eternally autumn community of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. A beautiful story about love, friendship, independence, family, and breaking the mold in television by giving a mother and daughter who, despite being very different from one another, are not constantly combative and are instead very invested and aware of the goings-on in the other's lives.

For anyone longing to escape to a place where being talkative and odd is essential to fitting in, this is the ultimate escapist fantasy.

