Running for a staggering 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020, Supernatural amassed an impassioned fan following throughout its gargantuan tenure. Mixing monster horror with an air of mystery, a litany of exceptional characters, and plenty of fun and excitement to boot, the hit series follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in their adventures as hunters, social nomads who eke out a living off the grid while taking down all manner of monsters including angels and demons, and even God.

Adept at marrying so many different elements together to conjure up an infectiously entertaining, dramatically alluring, and often outrageously funny viewing experience, Supernatural wields a certain genre-meshing ambition that, joyously, has been mimicked by several other hit series. From hilarious supernatural comedies to engrossing mystery thrillers, these 10 shows are perfect for lovers of Supernatural looking to add a new series to their watchlist.