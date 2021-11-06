Every once in a while shows like The 100 come along and challenge the status quo. You have to admit that it is not your run-of-the-mill post-apocalyptic show. Sure, there’s that generic zeal to survive after an apocalypse-type event destroys the earth as we know it. Here’s the thing, The 100 never ceases to observe this phenomenon against broader backdrops such as colonialism or even survivor’s guilt. Dare we say, it's one of those shows that simply keeps giving.

After seven seasons of unbridled action, suspense, and brutal survival, most people are reasonably upset that The 100 has breathed its last. In the spirit of the show, we must survive — which sometimes means we need to fill that post-apocalyptic-shaped hole in our hearts. The shows we’ve picked comprise some of the elements that connected audiences to The 100 in the first place. Which is why we are sure you are in great hands as you check out these 15 shows like The 100.

1. Snowpiercer

Image via TBS

Building a whole world from the tracks up, Snowpiercer is bound to give you that post-The 100 buzz. Built on the same premise as the 2013 film of the same name and Le Transperceneige, a 1982 French graphic novel, Snowpiercer explores issues we never dreamed could be extracted from this storyline. The show itself is set seven years after the world has completely frozen over. With the remnants of mankind stowed away on a giant, self-sufficient train, different factions must fight for their survival.

Outside the broad theme of survival (of the fittest), series creators Graeme Manson and Josh Friedman explore issues like classism, politics, and true human nature.

2. The Walking Dead

Eleven seasons and running, The Walking Dead delivers scenes of unbridled terror and the brutality of man when the stakes are life or death. The show lurches viewers into a nightmare-scape as Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awakens from a coma. He’s immediately confronted with the dire situation which is the end of life as he knew it. Reconnecting with his family, he leads their group through a strange new world where both the dead and the living are threats to their survival.

3. The Leftovers

Image via HBO

What would happen if a percentage of the world’s population suddenly vanished into thin air? The Leftovers explores this premise in what proves to be the perfect mix of realism and idealism. After what is referred to as “the sudden departure”, occupants of a quaint community in New York struggle to maintain some sense of normalcy in a topsy-turvy world. Naturally, various cults pop up, attempting to make sense of all the craziness. All that does is to create disconnects that further test everyone’s sanity level. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, this post-apocalyptic madness is worth the watch.

4. Lost

Image via ABC

Dare we say, there are very few TV shows that enthralled audiences in the early 2000s the way Lost did. Picture this: a group of strangers stranded on a seemingly sentient island with no idea what thrills or dangers lie ahead. Characterized by flashbacks and flashforwards that obscure any semblance of a timeline, this show is layered with all the juicy tidbits that make The 100 so enthralling. As it is on these shows, the strangers are forced to band together, but shocking twists, secrets, and the island itself works against them at every turn.

5. Terra Nova

Image via Fox

From the table of Steven Spielberg, there has never been a better scare tactic to get people to recycle more often. Set in the year 2149, mankind’s rough treatment of the planet finally catches up with them. The only means of preservation is time travel. Yes, scientists devise a means to send people back to prehistoric times where they strive to right their wrongs. The spotlight here is on the Shannon family, how they fit into their colony, and sinister plots uncovered which threaten to land mankind right where they started.

6. 12 Monkeys

Image via Syfy

In sort of a reverse post-apocalyptic bit, a time traveler, James Cole (Aaron Stanford) goes back 28 years to prevent a plague that wiped out billions in his time. While in the past, he teams up with a virologist (Amanda Schull) to track down and thwart the plans of “the witness", the radical leader of the Army of the 12 Monkeys (yes, there's no monkey business in this one beside the metaphorical kind). The show itself is based on a Terry Gilliam film of the same name, which itself was based on a 1962 short film, “La Jatée.”

7. 3%

Image via Netflix

Created by Pedro Aguilera, this Brazilian-Portuguese production is worth the effort it’ll take to read the subtitles. In the undesignated future, humanity is divided into two, with the poverty-stricken half living on the inland while the elite enjoys the offshore area. In their defense, everyone gets a ‘fair’ chance to battle their way into the utopia through a test of wits, strength, and strategy. Here’s the catch: only 3% of the participants make it in. Gear up for shocking twists and a raw display of the brutality of man when the stakes are survival.

8. Battlestar Galactica (2004)

Image via Syfy

This show may very well be as ‘on the nose’ as it's going to get if you are looking for shows like The 100. With political undertones, the 2004 reboot of Battlestar Galactica is vividly a few shades darker than its 1978 predecessor. Chronicling the events that follow the downfall of the Twelve Colonies of Kobol, the show is set on the titular Battlestar Galactica, which happens to be the last military ship standing. In a bid to locate a long-lost colony known as Earth, the ship, its crew and the few survivors venture out into the unknown. Naturally, the journey there is turbulent and layered with tons of drama and action.

9. The Expanse

Image via Amazon Prime Video

A balanced blend of sci-fi, mystery, and unbridled action, The Expanse features an immersive apocalyptic future. Years into the future, Earth has managed to colonize the entire solar system which makes for shaky interplanetary relations. One detective’s assignment to find a missing woman triggers a domino effect of events that uncover a conspiracy so great it could wreak monumental amounts of havoc on an already fragile system. Altogether, it’s a well-realized story that keeps viewers on their toes from start to finish.

10. Vikings

Sure, it doesn’t exactly translate as apocalyptic, but Vikings does bring a sort of dystopian flare to the table. Based on Norse tales dating back centuries, the escapades of renowned Viking chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), are woven into a legendary narrative. Much like the titular 100 are sent off to test the waters on a possibly nuclear-poisoned earth, Ragnar Lothbrok leads a raid across the North Sea to Britain. Along the way are moments of extreme ruthlessness, brutality, betrayal, and as well as the kind of gentleness you’d never expect from Vikings.

11. The Society

Image via Netflix

Talk about thrusting a group of teens into an uncertain world all on their own. That’s a major similarity The Society shares with The 100. It all begins when all the adults suddenly vanish after a mysterious storm. Completely cut off from the rest of the world, the teens must find a way to navigate their new reality and create some sort of order. It’s everything you want in a sci-fi TV show, with a dash of teen drama. What’s not to love?

12. Falling Skies

In the wake of what seems like an unwarranted alien attack, the remnants of humanity join forces against their invaders. Over the course of five seasons, it's one fight after another to ensure the survival of the entire race. At the center of it all, Tom Mason (Noah Wyle) isn’t just fighting for survival, but he's hoping to reunite with his son, who was abducted by the aliens. It's these expository tidbits against the broader mission to uncover the mysterious motive behind the alien attack that make this such a potent watch.

13. Black Summer

Image via Netflix

Apocalypse (of the zombie nature), check. A tumultuous group dynamic, check. A couple of scenes that make you lose faith in humanity, double check. The moment Rose, played by Jaime King, is separated from her daughter it bonds her and a group of strangers equally eager to find their loved ones. The group encounters numerous dangers along the way and must make some ruthless decisions that could change them forever. Be warned, there are fast-moving zombies in this one, so get set for a handful of ‘jump out of your seat’ moments.

14. The Last Man on Earth

Image via Fox

It’s got all the elements alright, but this post-apocalyptic show has a much lighter touch to it. Convinced that he is the last survivor after humanity is wiped out by a virus, Phil Miller (Will Forte) is on the brink of ending it all. Then comes Carol (Kristen Schaal) who is convinced that it's their sole responsibility to repopulate the earth. It could have gotten a lot easier too if more survivors hadn’t shown up bringing with them that signature chaos that humankind is known for. It may not offer much in terms of scares and an all-around sense of dread, but The Last Man on Earth is characterized by drama, betrayal, and unlikely friendships.

15. The Wilds

Image via Amazon

Think of The Wilds as a mix between The 100, Lost, and The Society. In what was disguised as a random plane crash, a group of teenage girls is stranded on an island with nothing but each other. As they strive to make it past each day, a collage of flashbacks and flashforwards weaves an intricate tale of the struggles each teenage girl faces. Bottom line, the exposition in this show is off the chain.

