It’s no secret that the Star Wars franchise has been in a period of disarray over the past few years. With no new films released since the underwhelming response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has sunk all of its efforts into the Disney+ streaming service; unfortunately, the connected storyline told throughout The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch, and Obi-Wan Kenobi may have proven to be too convoluted for average viewers. Thankfully, the new series The Acolyte is the breath of fresh air that the Star Wars franchise needed.

The Acolyte is essentially a “murder mystery” set in the Star Wars universe that takes place over a century before the events of the Skywalker saga. The series has already managed to take the franchise in interesting new places, as it challenges the notion of heroism within the Jedi Order. Here are ten great shows to watch if you loved The Acolyte.

10 ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987-1994)

The Acolyte stands out compared to other Star Wars shows because it dares to question some of the fundamental truths of the saga; the series suggests that the Jedi Order isn’t as heroic as they appear to be, and that they may be blind to the plight of overage civilians in the galaxy far, far away. Similarly, Star Trek: The Next Generation served as a maturation of the Star Trek saga that delved into more complex issues than the original series was capable of handling.

Both The Acolyte and Star Trek: The Next Generation succeeded in reaching outsiders who may not have initially been fans of the respective franchises. While it does feature cameo appearances by Leonard Nimoy’s Spock and other classic characters, Star Trek: The Next Generation is still enjoyable for those who have no background knowledge of the Star Trek franchise.

9 ‘Russian Doll’ (2019-2022)

There’s a visual and aesthetic blandness to many of the modern Star Wars projects because they have often been developed by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau; comparatively, The Acolyte feels like a breath of fresh air because creator Lesley Headland was doing something different with the saga. Prior to her work with Lucaasfilm, Headland worked on the creative time travel series Russian Doll, which starred Natasha Lyonne as an alcoholic game designer forced to relive the worst moment of her life over and over again.

Time travel is admittedly a challenging concept to bring to life on screen in a compelling way, but Russian Dolls uses the mythology of different universes to say something insightful about the characters. If The Acolyte ends up being as satisfying and original as Russian Doll, then Star Wars fans are in for a serious treat.

Russian Doll Release Date February 1, 2019 Creator Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler Cast Natasha Lyonne , Greta Lee , Charlie Barnett , Elizabeth Ashley Main Genre Mystery Seasons 2

8 ‘The Outsider’ (2019)

While many of the other Star Wars television shows have been part of a connected universe that requires extensive knowledge of the other programs, The Acolyte tells a standalone mystery story relating to the origin of the Sith. Anyone who loves a good supernatural mystery owes it to themselves to check out The Outsider, an underrated HBO limited series based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Stephen King. The combination of paranoia, horror, fantasy, and family drama resulted in a dynamic crime series that was unlike anything else on television.

Like The Acolyte, The Outsider adds suspense by suggesting that any of the identified characters could be involved in the crime. Despite being sadly canceled at the end of its first season, The Outsider wrapped up in a perfect way that satisfied invested viewers who were following the case.

The Outsider (2020) When an insidious supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in. Release Date January 12, 2020 Cast Ben Mendelsohn , Bill Camp , Mare Winningham , Paddy Considine , Julianne Nicholson , Yul Vazquez , Jeremy Bobb Main Genre Miniseries Seasons 1

7 ‘Mare of Easttown’ (2021)

Although it has sadly received some unfortunate backlash from toxic sectors of the Star Wars fanbase, The Acolyte is refreshing because of its strong female characters; the dynamic performances by Amandla Stenberg and Carrie Anne-Moss provide some of the greatest new heroes in the Star Wars universe. The Emmy winning HBO mystery series Mare of Easttown featured an inspiring performance by Kate Winslet as a small town detective investigating a murder case. While Winslet has been praised for her excellent cinematic performances in films like Titanic and The Reader among others, Mare of Easttown ranks among the best work of her career.

It’s highly likely that if The Acolyte is successful, it could result in a new expansion of the Star Wars universe set during the “High Republic era.” Similarly, the notion of a second season of Mare of Easttown has been discussed.

6 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

One of the most refreshing aspects of The Acolyte thus far has been that it is unafraid to get weird. By introducing new followers of the force and exploring new characters and planets, The Acolyte has proven that the Star Wars franchise is much larger than just the Skywalker saga. Twin Peaks is easily one of the most dynamic and unconventional shows in the history of television. David Lynch’s surrealist murder mystery took so many wild deviations in narrative and tone that it was impossible to anticipate where it was going next.

Few shows within history have been just as influential as Twin Peaks. The show helped coin the “water cooler” effect that would entice fans to speculate about what was actually going on week to week; The Acolyte has managed to engage fans in a similar manner as they attempt to get to the bottom of the show’s wealth of secrets.

Twin Peaks An idiosyncratic FBI agent investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more idiosyncratic town of Twin Peaks. Release Date April 8, 1990 Creator Mark Frost and David Lynch Cast Kyle MacLachlan , Sheryl Lee , Mädchen Amick , Kimmy Robertson , Dana Ashbrook Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

5 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017-2019)

The Acolyte has already introduced some interesting new villains to the Star Wars universe, as the term “acolyte” refers to a dark side force user who has not yet undergone the official training to become a Sith apprentice. Few television shows have had as memorable villains as Mindhunter, a historically based miniseries loosely based on an incredible true story. David Fincher’s brilliant thriller focuses on the FBI Agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), who interviews various serial killers while developing research on criminal psychology.

Over the course of its two seasons, Mindhunter examined famous cases such as Ed Kemper, BTK, Charles Manson, the Atlanta Child murders. Mindhunter can be more than a little disturbing at times, as it shows the shocking mundanity of its killers. Like The Acolyte, it's a beautifully crafted production that benefits from the strong creative team at work.

Mindhunter In the late 1970s, two FBI agents broaden the realm of criminal science by investigating the psychology behind murder and end up getting too close to real-life monsters. Release Date October 13, 2017 Cast Holt McCallany , Anna Torv , Jonathan Groff , Hannah Gross Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

4 ‘Watchmen’ (2019)

The Acolyte is unique among modern Star Wars shows because its themes are expressly political. While it still succeeds as an exciting space adventure series, The Acolyte addresses the fundamental disconnect between the Jedi Order and the civilians that they are charged with protecting. Similarly, HBO’s continuation of Watchmen addressed the themes of the original graphic novel by adapting them to modern times. Showrunner Damon Lindelof used the themes of superhero espionage to create a stunning commentary on race relations, police brutality, and political corruption.

While the graphic was also adapted into a controversial film from director Zack Snyder, Lindelof’s version of Watchmen added enough new elements to the story to remain exciting. Like Star Wars, Watchmen is a pop culture franchise so densely packed with weighty topics that it can be reintroduced to new generations, each of which is able to mold the story in their own image.

3 ‘Firefly’ (2002)

There aren’t many cult television shows that are quite as popular as Firefly. Joss Whedon’s outer space western series may have only lasted one season, but it grew a massive fanbase and spawned many subsequent stories, including the critically acclaimed film Serenity. Firefly owes a massive debt of gratitude to Star Wars; Whedon has admitted that George Lucas’ space saga inspired many of Firefly’s characters, locations, and themes. The story of the “browncoats” and their resistance against the Alliance bears many striking similarities to the Galactic Civil War between the rebels and Galactic Empire in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Both Firefly and The Acolyte are action-packed space operas that focus on a group of powerful outsiders who are resisting authority. Although the universe of Firefly is quite dense, Whedon injected a fair amount of playful humor within the character interactions that made the series much more enjoyable.

2 ‘Battlestar Galactica’ (2004-2009)

The Acolyte has succeeded thus far by taking a mature, introspective look at the Star Wars saga that acknowledges what came before. There aren’t many television reboots in history that are more successful than Battlestar Galactica. While the original series of the same name was little more than a cult show that ripped off Star Wars, the excellent reboot from showrunner Ronald Moore created an exciting new story complete with many twists and turns. The differences with the original allowed Battlestar Galactica to move forward in the timeline without feeling like it owed a debt of continuity to what came before.

While it was at its heart a political drama about the evils of occupation and domestic terrorism, Battlestar Galactica included a great deal of science fiction action that was well-suited for Star Wars fans, particularly those that enjoyed the lightsaber duels in The Acolyte.

1 ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

The Acolyte is an interesting mystery show, as it does not take a traditional approach to the noir genre; given that the Jedi are equipped with the powers of the force, they are able to develop more advanced investigations than most other crime solvers. The unique comedy mystery series Pushing Daisies did a great job at merging fantasy mythology with “case of the week” dilemmas. The series focused on a lonely piemaker (Lee Pace), who used his power to temporarily revive people to solve a series of enigmatic crimes with a private detective agency.

Despite sadly being canceled at the end of its second season, Pushing Daisies has endured as a cult favorite because of how utterly idiosyncratic it is. Enthusiasm for the show’s connotation and its unresolved plot points has fueled discourse surrounding the potential of a spinoff movie.

pushing daisies Release Date October 3, 2007 Cast Lee Pace , Anna Friel , Chi McBride , Kristin Chenoweth , Swoosie Kurtz , Ellen Greene , Jim Dale Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

