It’s shocking to realize that The Bachelor has been on the air for more than 20 years. Debuting in 2002, the reality series is designed for singles looking for lasting love. One man is introduced to a large group of women from all walks of life with whom he “dates” simultaneously. As he gets to know them, he chooses ones to go on private dates with. Each episode, he eliminates them one by, offering a single rose a symbolic gesture to the women he wants to keep getting to know.

While the show has become more about the drama with women competing for the man’s affection, bad break-ups, and complicated feelings, The Bachelor is a favorite guilty pleasure among fans. But it’s only on twice per year, so there’s room to check out other shows like The Bachelor while waiting for the next exciting season to come.

10 'Unreal' (2015–2018)

Unlike others on this list, Unreal actually isn’t a reality show. It’s a drama, but it’s designed to poke fun at the dating reality show genre and provide a glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes to manufacture events and make the shows as interesting as possible. The setting is the set of a popular fictional dating reality show called Everlasting that is strikingly similar to The Bachelor. A young producer getting back into the scene after suffering a breakdown finds the stress back in her life when she discovers that her boss is willing to go to whatever lengths necessary to make every episode and season a hit. This often involves manipulating the contestants to achieve desired outcomes.

Unreal aired for four seasons and was met with positive reviews. For those who love The Bachelor, it’s easy to see the similarities between that show and Everlasting. But be warned that it might remove rose-colored glasses for those who believe that everything they see on reality TV is actually real.

9 'Love Is Blind' (2020–)

When The Bachelor premiered, the end goal of a proposal after just a few weeks of dating sounded ludicrous to viewers. Love Is Blind takes this another step further and requires a proposal before the couples even meet in person. They chat in secluded pods through a wall where they never see one another in person and are discouraged from talking about physical appearance. Once two people make a deep enough emotional connection, they may get engaged. Then and only then do they meet in person. From there, a whirlwind relationship begins that ends in a wedding where those who make it that far either say “I do” or “I don’t.”

Love is Blind strips away the idea of physical attraction, which is arguably the antithesis of The Bachelor, which relies heavily on physical chemistry. It’s nice to see the other side of the coin with relationships, though the series is marred with just as much drama and even some infamous Love Is Blind controversial moments.

8 'Bachelor in Paradise' (2014–)

Following the success of so many singles that didn’t get chosen as “the one,” The Bachelor launched Bachelor in Paradise as a vehicle to put these singles from different seasons together on a vacation where they can get up to all types of debauchery. Without the pressure of getting married hanging over their heads, they let loose, hook up, and make connections of all kinds.

Far more risqué than The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise still uses the rose process to determine which individuals want to pair up with others while those without roses are sent home. But the show also brings in new people as others are eliminated. The goal? Downright fun in the sun.

7 'The Golden Bachelor' (2023–)

There has only been a single season so far of The Golden Bachelor, but this series had fans excited to finally see someone older at the helm. While The Bachelor contestants have historically been in their 20s and 30s, the first Golden Bachelor was a 72-year-old man looking for a second shot at love.

A refreshing take with a little less drama and more maturity but the same format, The Golden Bachelor was such a hit, it led to the development of The Golden Bachelorette, which itself is a spin-off of successful The Bachelor spin-off The Bachelorette.

6 'Love Island' (2019–)

Love Island is arguably about everything but love. Based on the British series of the same name, the dating reality show sees single enter a secluded island where they are encouraged to pair up with others, whether it’s because of romantic interest, friendship, or simply survival in the game. But there’s a twist: as the game progresses, they are forced to switch couples and pair with someone else. Naturally, this leads to plenty of jealousy and drama, especially with some of the meanest Love Island contestants.

There’s no mincing words: those who don’t have a partner after a switch are “dumped” from the island. There’s a level of viewer interaction as well as those at home can vote on their favorite couples or who they think are most compatible using the companion mobile app. Combining strategy with the potential for romantic love, Love Island is as guilty a pleasure as they come and takes the idea of dating multiple people at once to a new level.

5 'Too Hot to Handle' (2020–)

Interestingly inspired by “The Contest” from Seinfeld, the premise behind Too Hot to Handle is simple: singles must stay on an island with other singles but they are prohibited from any intimate interactions. No kissing, sexual contact, or even masturbation. Any time a rule is broken, the prize pot is reduced.

They are further encouraged through workshops to engage in personal growth and learn how to form more meaningful connections. Of course, rules are broken often, and the reality show is filled with tons of commotion and arguments. In a fun twist, the host is actually a virtual AI named Lana. While The Bachelor is able to engage in physical contact, Too Hot to Handle similarly tries to encourage connections beyond just that.