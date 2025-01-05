The Bachelorette is a reality dating show where the lead has a few weeks to wade through a group of 25 or more men to find the man that she wants to marry. Through a series of group dates and one-on-one dates, the lead develops connections with some men and realizes that there is no future with others, sending a few men home every week. After meeting four of the men's families, spending an uninterrupted overnight date with the final three, and her final two meeting her family, the bachelorette must then choose which one she wants to marry.

Fans of The Bachelorette may be drawn to the outrageous behavior of the contestants, the drama that develops among the men in the house, the rivalries that come to light, or the fantasy of the romantic dates and the connections that form, or all of the above. Whether it's the reality show aspect or the escapist romance, these shows will surely appeal to those who love The Bachelorette.

Your changes have been saved The Bachelorette Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 8, 2003 Creator(s) Elan Gale Directors Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Tayshia Adams , Kaitlyn Bristowe , Jesse Palmer Seasons 21 Network ABC Expand

10 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022–)

Created by Jenny Han

Image via Prime Video

Based on the book series of the same name, the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) during the summers that she spends at her mom Laurel's (Jackie Chung) best friend Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) beach house. Susanah's sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) have always treated Belly and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) as part of the family, but when Belly visits one summer, the two brothers start developing feelings for her, and the years-long love triangle begins.

The vibes of summer are perfectly captured in the beach town of Cousins, and Belly is constantly torn between her feelings for Conrad, who can be quite hot and cold, and her feelings for Jeremiah, who isn't who she has always dreamed of, but is a perfectly good option, and some newcomers she meets throughout the summer. For fans who love a love triangle and the chaos that can be caused by multiple options, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a perfect next watch.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 17, 2022 Creator Cast Lola Tung , Christopher Briney , Gavin Casalegno , Jackie Chung Main Genre Romance Seasons 3

9 'The Bold Type' (2017–2021)

Created by Sarah Watson

Image via Freeform

Twenty-something go-getters Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) are taking the world of Scarlet Magazine by storm, and they are doing it together. The three women are eager to show their bosses what they are made of, while going through the normal anxieties that young people starting out in their careers face, including professional roadblocks, interpersonal disagreements, feeling like they're behind in life, and romantic troubles. Through it all, the group shows up and does their best to make the most of the opportunities they're given and to support each other.

While The Bold Type focuses on the professional lives of Jane, Kat, and Sutton, it also places a large emphasis on their personal lives, with a huge portion of that being their romantic relationships. Jane struggles with her feelings for a player who may or may not be ready to fully commit, Sutton struggles with the intricacies of dating a man older than her and who works in her office, and Kat learns more about her sexuality as she starts to date outside of her comfort zone. For those who tune in to The Bachelorette to watch strong female leads like Rachel Lindsay and Hannah Brown, The Bold Type will certainly satisfy that same craving.

The Bold Type Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 20, 2017 Creator Sarah Watson Cast Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, Aisha Dee, Sam Page, Katie Stevens, Nikohl Boosheri, Melora Hardin, matt ward Rating TV-14 Seasons 5 Genres Drama, Comedy Expand

8 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (2010–)

Created by Scott Dunlop, Alex Baskin, and Kathleen French

Image via Bravo

The sixth spinoff of The Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, features a cast of affluent women living in Beverly Hills, California, giving fans a dramatic insight into what life is like for the wealthy. The current season stars original cast member Kyle Richards, singer and actress Erika Jayne, fashion designer Dorit Kemsley, actress Garcelle Beauvais, businesswoman Sutton Stracke, and newcomer, marketing executive Bozoma Saint John.

This reality show is known for the iconic fights and drama that occur at dinners and nights out among these women. From the dinner in Amsterdam to the woman yelling at a cat meme, this show has escaped the reality show space to create several quotable pop culture moments. Fans of the sheer drama that The Bachelorette capitalizes on would love the drama that derives from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

7 'Selling the OC' (2022–)

Created by Adam DiVello

Image via Netflix

With the success of The Oppenheim Group's Sunset Boulevard office, Jason Oppenheim opened up a new office in Newport Beach, where just as much drama ensues. This new office is full of real estate agents who take their work life very seriously, but frequently let their personal issues get in the way of their business. As the team attends brokers' opens and office parties, some misunderstanding inevitably becomes a much larger argument, often spanning episodes and even ruining friendships.

Amidst the beautiful real estate and glamorous glimpses into the lives of the wealthy in sunny Southern California, the reality show drama of Selling the OC is why audiences tune in, from the ill-fated romance between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland to the drama between Austin Victoria and Sean Palmieri, which is perfect for fans of the same drama in The Bachelorette. If The Bachelorette's chaotic group dates and the villains of the house are the main pull for fans, Selling the OC will cater to that same desire.

Selling The OC Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 24, 2022 Creator(s) Adam DiVello Cast Alexandra Jarvis , Alex Hall , Kayla Cardona , Gio Helou , Polly Brindle , Brandi Marshall , Jason Oppenheim , Alexandra Rose , Tyler Stanaland , Austin Victoria Seasons 3 Main Genre Reality

6 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005–)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Image via ABC

The lives of the surgical interns at the once-titled Seattle Grace Hospital are the focus of this hit medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her friends are navigating their new careers that take up all of their time, while also trying to figure out who their friends are, discover new romantic relationships, and work through family issues. With a cast that has changed drastically over the years and includes interns, residents, attendings, and the senior staff of the hospital, fans always have someone to root for.

Audiences never know what's coming next in this series when fan-favorite characters could disappear in an instant, succumbing to a plane crash or a car accident. The unexpected nature of Grey's Anatomy works perfectly for those who enjoy the guessing game of who might go home or who might end up proposing on The Bachelorette. Furthermore, there are plenty of romantic storylines in Grey's Anatomy that will surely captivate the romance fans of The Bachelorette.