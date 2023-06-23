The Bear, the new Hulu original show that premiered in 2022, follows a young chef named Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) from the fine dining industry who, following the tragic death of a family member, returns to Chicago to manage the sandwich restaurant owned by his family.

The program received widespread acclaim in a short period of time and was swiftly renewed for season 2 (June 23). Thus, while getting ready for the return of the tensest and most realistic restaurant comedy-drama show, fans of the show can pass the time by watching other programs.

10 ‘This is Going to Hurt’ (2022)

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Adam Kay, who also serves as the series writer and executive producer, This is Going to Hurt follows a junior doctor named Adam, played by Ben Whishaw, as he navigates the challenges of working in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

Although this show sounds like a strange option for the list, hospitals are possibly the only places where the stress level is higher than in restaurants. This Is Going to Hurt, like The Bear, moves at a breakneck pace and may switch quickly between comedy and medical-themed drama in the show, shedding focus on the minor tragedies that occur every day in the life of a working person.

9 ‘Happy Endings’ (2011 - 2020)

Happy Endings focuses on the intertwined lives of six urban youths attempting to navigate adulthood including show owner Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) and her ex-fiancé Dave (Zachary Knighton), who owns a food truck; married and madly in love couple, Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.) and Jane (Eliza Coupe); Max (Adam Pally), who is always looking for work; and Penny (Casey Wilson), a single woman who is constantly looking for the right man.

Happy Endings is unapologetically Chicago and boasts a sandwich food-truck business to boot which will likely recall the audience of The Bear and their rowdy employees and their sandwich store. Although there are certain sections that haven't aged well in Happy Endings, the enjoyment of seeing a bunch of eccentrics hanging out in their local and trying to make ends meet wonderfully captures the spirit of the Hulu program.

8 ‘Family Business’ (2019 - 2021)

Family Business centers on Joseph, a bankrupt businessman played by Jonathan Cohen, who learns that marijuana would soon be legal in France. In light of this, he chooses to convert the family's kosher butcher shop into France's first marijuana coffee shop.

The show’s protagonist, Joseph, has all the traits of The Bear’s main characters’ traits such as Carmy's business spirit, Richie's affinity for hanging around with drug dealers, and his strong familial origins. Moreover, Carmy incorporates his family in the success of his plan for the restaurant, just like Joseph did with his marijuana-related scheme.

7 ‘Ramy’ (2019 - )

Created by and starring comedian Ramy Youssef, Ramy follows the life of a young American Muslim man named Ramy Hassan as he navigates the challenges of living in a politically charged and culturally diverse world.

Viewers may recognize a few similar cinematic decisions in Ramy because Christopher Storer directed episodes of this show before producing The Bear. The program also has a character who is constantly at odds with himself and torn between belief and self-knowledge. However, Ramy doesn't quite reach The Bear's frenzied heights, but it still has all of Storer's indie film sensibilities and serves as an enlightening and moving examination of faith, family, and how being a jerk won't actually get you very far in life.

6 ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (2005 - )

In a South Philadelphia neighborhood, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia follows a group of misfit, narcissistic sociopaths known as "The Gang" who operates a small, failed Irish pub named Paddy's Pub. However, they spend most of their free time drinking, plotting, fighting, and occasionally planning intricate scams against others for their own gain, money, retaliation, or just out of boredom. It's also the longest-running live-action sitcom in TV history.

Compared to The Bear, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is more of a comedy, although it is set in a pub and also features young and struggling lead characters. It is also very city-specific, with many parallels between Philly and Chicago, a large, established family, and a foodie establishment that has seen better days.

5 ‘Atlanta’ (2016 - 2022)

Atlanta follows the lives of two cousins, rapper Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), a college dropout, and a music manager, Earnest "Earn" Marks (Danny Glover) as they navigate the odd, almost otherworldly Atlanta hip-hop culture as well as the challenges of everyday life.

Atlanta doesn't have a culinary theme, but it does involve a man going back to his birthplace and attempting to make it, much like Carmy. Additionally, Atlanta also features a storytelling format that allows each episode to stand alone, much like The Bear, with each day in the kitchen providing a unique glimpse into life at The Original Beef.

4 ‘Shameless’ (2011 - 2021)

Set in the South Side of Chicago, Shameless focuses on the dysfunctional Gallagher family, led by Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), a single father of six. While his children learn how to care for themselves, he spends his days being wasted, high, or looking for misfortunes.

Shameless is an option because Jeremy Allen White also had a significant role in this series and the characters in both shows share a strong bond with their families and exhibit explosive tempers and exceptional intelligence. Moreover, viewers are immediately taken to The Bear since Shameless is also set in Chicago and centers on a family suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

3 ‘The Chef Show’ (2019 - 2020)

The Chef Show is a Netflix cooking show hosted by actor and director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi. The show features the two hosts cooking and sharing their favorite recipes with celebrity guests from both industries such as Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, David Chang, and Andrew Rea, as well as exploring different cuisines and cooking techniques.

Fans of the Hulu show should check out The Chef Show because of its consistent lightheartedness despite the fact that it doesn't have the same deep subject matter or somber premise as The Bear. Additionally, just as the chefs in The Bear exhibit their love and passion for food in every frame, so does the same in The Chef Show, which is further enhanced by a number of celebrity appearances.

2 ‘Julia’ (2022)

Based on the life of legendary chef Julia Child, played by Sarah Lancashire, Julia follows her journey from a young woman working for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II to becoming a culinary icon and television personality. The series also explores Child's passion for food and her determination to bring French cuisine to American households, as well as her personal life and relationships.

One appealing aspect of The Bear is how each character displays a passion and enthusiasm for cooking and restaurants, which is something Julia also exhibits. Also, Julia would provide fans of the Hulu show with pleasure by featuring a woman in the heart of the show as well as the kitchen, similar to Sydney and Tina who are minorities in the kitchen.

1 ‘Sweetbitter’ (2018 - 2019)

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephanie Danler, Sweetbitter follows Tess (Ella Purnell), a young woman who moves to New York City and starts working at a prestigious restaurant. The show explores the world of fine dining and the relationships between the staff, as well as Tess's personal journey of self-discovery and coming of age.

If viewers want a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes style of a program like The Bear, they should watch Sweetbitter. Moreover, Sweetbitter develops Tess' relationships with her coworkers in a way that should seem familiar and comfortingly comparable to how the members of the Original Beef's kitchen gradually transform into a dysfunctional family unit in The Bear.

