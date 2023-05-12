Keri Russell's new show, The Diplomat, revolves around Kate Wyler (Russell), who assumes the role of the new United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. In this position, she works to de-escalate an international crisis, form strategic alliances, and adapt to her newfound prominence in the public eye. The Diplomat has all the melancholy humor and fast-paced dialogue of many amazing political dramas that have come before it. Unfortunately, its first season is only eight episodes long, and for anyone who loves to binge-watch a new show that has quickly become their favorite, that means being done with it far too quickly.

For anyone who has finished The Diplomat, and is starved for shows just like it while they wait for a second season to come out, this article will provide readers with other shows like it, be it for their similar themes or writing style, which are perfect for scratching that particular itch.

The Diplomat Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date April 20, 2023 Creator Debora Cahn Cast Keri Russell , Rufus Sewell , David Gyasi , Ali Ahn Seasons 2

15 'The Tudors' (2007 - 2010)

Created by Michael Hirst

Image via Showtime

There have been very few shows that have managed to tackle both the professional and private lives of powerful political figures in history quite as well as The Tudors, which focuses on the reign of King Henry VIII of England (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) and the significant events of his tumultuous and influential reign in the 16th century. The series spans four seasons and covers various aspects of Henry VIII's life, including his six marriages, political maneuvering, religious conflicts, and the establishment of the Church of England.

This is something that it has in common with The Diplomat, which also explores how difficult it can be to maintain a functional and stable marriage in the midst of trying to handle political matters effectively. As stated, the series also addresses the consequences of political decisions on the lives of both the ruling elite and the common people, in a way, similar to The Diplomat.

14 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

Image via HBO

Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin, Game of Thrones is set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the series weaves a complex narrative involving noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne and the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. With all the dragons, zombies, and prophecies, it might be easy to forget that Game of Thrones was arguably a predominantly political drama TV series, focused more on the conflict between the warring houses vying for power than anything else.

In contrast to The Diplomat, Game of Thrones features a larger array of political characters, accompanied by heightened and graphic violence, as well as explicit sexual scenes that might evoke strong reactions from viewers. Yet, akin to The Diplomat, the HBO series is abundant in political intricacies and warfare, offering fans valuable insights to glean from.

Watch on Max

13 'The Newsroom' (2012 - 2014)

Created by Aaron Sorkin

In a world full of misinformation and polarizing political views, The Newsroom, set in the fictional Atlantis Cable News (ACN) channel and follows the behind-the-scenes workings of the newsroom, is a series about a staff of newsmen and women fighting an uphill battle of trying to be both passionately entertaining and wholly accurate, might be considered a breath of fresh air for some.

Much like in The Diplomat, the subjects of the public eye and perception take center stage as the staff in both shows try to navigate a minefield of influential figures shouting over each other and causing public outcry and panic in the process. Furthermore, even though the focus is on a news channel, the series is abundant in internal politics within the network, as well as the political dynamics reflected in the news stories they cover.

12 'Deep State' (2018 - 2019)

Created by Simon Maxwell and Matthew Parkhill

Image via Fox

Political thrills meet a spiteful vendetta in Deep State, an underrated series that ran for two seasons in the late 2010s, thriving with a strong cast and an ambitious and intriguing appetite for meshing genres. In an interesting narrative progression, the series sees different protagonists in each of its seasons, even though the supporting cast remains the same. Both seasons deal with ex-spies being roped into new assignments where they seek to satisfy personal objectives while uncovering international government conspiracies.

It is a great series for viewers who enjoy action and love a good conspiracy theory, but its ability to delve into secretive political landscapes gives is a unique intrigue. With similar thematic focuses as The Diplomat and a heightened sense of action suspense, Deep State is a bit of an undiscovered gem that new fans can sink into with ease. – Ryan Heffernan

Deep State Debut Date April 5, 2018 Number of Seasons 2 Genre Thriller

Watch on Fubo

11 'The Recruit' (2022 - )

Created by Alexi Hawley

Image via Netflix

The Recruit centers on Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a CIA lawyer drawn into significant international conflicts involving perilous adversaries when an asset attempts to reveal her connection to the agency. Navigating negotiations with the asset, Hendricks becomes entangled in conflicts with threatening individuals and groups, putting his life on the line as he endeavors to fulfill his responsibilities.

In Netflix's series The Recruit, the fast-paced vibe is similar to someone trying to navigate a tough situation, much like in the 2023 show. Also, just like Russell's character in The Diplomat, Owen is surrounded by people trying to manipulate him for their own goals. Furthermore, both of them grapple with intricate personal lives, intensifying the tension in the storyline and contributing to the overarching theme.

The Recruit Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 16, 2022 Cast Noah Centineo , Fivel Stewart , Laura Haddock , Aarti Mann Seasons 2

10 'The Night Agent' (2023 - )

Created by Shawn Ryan

Image via Netflix

Just like The Diplomat, this show starts with a very important phone call that changes the course of the main character's life. The Night Agent follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is determined to live down the legacy of his alleged traitor father, which seems possible after he miraculously stops a metro bombing, but quickly comes to learn that it was just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger conspiracy.

The Night Agent offers a more straightforward approach with action and thrills, whereas The Diplomat is driven by exceptionally intelligent and nuanced political dialogue. However, enthusiasts of the latter will find solace in the escapism and unexpected developments in The Night Agent, coupled with its comparable political perspective. Moreover, both Peter and Kate Wyler are doing their best to navigate some fairly treacherous waters, focused more on saving lives and averting disaster rather than amassing popularity and power.

The Night Agent Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date March 23, 2023 Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei Seasons 2

9 'Homeland' (2011 - 2020)

Created by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa

A gripping espionage thriller that dominated 2010s television, Homeland is a terrific series for viewers who love The Diplomat’s more suspenseful passages. It focuses on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a counterterrorism agent in the CIA looking into rumors of an American PoW allying with al-Qaeda. She believes she may have found her target when a Marine Corps sergeant, long presumed to be dead, is rescued after being the terrorist group’s captive for eight years. Mathison’s investigation is halted, however, by her own mental health issues and the nation receiving the sergeant as a war hero.

Celebrated for its authentic portrayal of intelligence operations and its realistic yet sympathetic exploration of mental health, Homeland earned critical acclaim throughout its eight-season run. Like The Diplomat, it thrives as a female-led series that engages with politically tense subject matter with bingeworthy results. – Ryan Heffernan

8 'Scandal' (2012 - 2018)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Image via ABC

If perception is everything, especially in politics, then the characters in The Diplomat needed to call Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) at some point during their first season. Created by Shonda Rhimes, Scandal revolves around Olivia Pope, who runs a crisis management firm in Washington, D.C. Olivia, often referred to as a "fixer," and her team, known as "Gladiators in Suits," work to handle and manipulate situations for the political elite, celebrities, and those in power. Moreover, Olivia Pope is loosely based on real-life crisis management expert Judy Smith, who served as a press aide for President George H.W. Bush.

In between dealing with her failing marriage and attempting to avoid a potential third world war, The Diplomat's Kate Wyler tries to keep up a somewhat ideal public image to secure her position as an ambassador despite those who would plot to have her removed for their benefit. In a political context, Scandal may evoke similarities with The Diplomat.

7 'Madam Secretary' (2014 - 2019)

Created by Barbara Hall

Image via CBS

Coasting on the back of a powerhouse lead performance from Téa Leoni, Madam Secretary is a charging and headstrong political series that pulls no punches in its analysis of government operations and international relations. It focuses on Elizabeth McCord (Leoni), a former CIA analyst and expert in political science who is appointed as the United States Secretary of State. As she goes about performing her duty – involving navigating international policy and confronting office politics – she is also forced to address issues in her personal life with her husband and three kids.

Another excellent political series that features a capable yet flawed female lead and uses said character to explore the work/life balance in government settings, Madam Secretary is a perfect fit for fans of The Diplomat. It earned widespread praise for its grounded and attentive depiction of women in positions of power, and marks a triumph of political television in the 2010s. – Ryan Heffernan

Madam Secretary Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 21, 2014 Cast Tea Leoni , Tim Daly , Željko Ivanek , Kevin Rahm , Danny Mora Seasons 6

6 'Yes Minister' (1980-1984) & 'Yes, Prime Minister' (1986 - 1988)

Written by Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn