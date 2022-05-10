If you enjoyed 'The First Lady' then check out these other drama shows that offer a glimpse into the world of politics.

The First Lady is an American anthology told through the eyes of three of the most influential first ladies in American history; Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama. Featuring a talented cast composed of Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson, the series provides an insight into the lives, achievements, and difficulties faced by each of these three women. As they offer their unbridled support for their husband's political career, they also try to hold on to their own sense of worth, championing causes they are passionate about and redefining the role of America's First Lady.

The series sets out to cover not only the women's time in the White House but also their backstories, using flashbacks to expose their early life. Offering fictional insights into their private lives with their family and husbands, it also touches on America's political issues during their individual eras. The show introduces the leading characters during pivotal moments of their husband's careers; Franklin D. Roosevelt (played by Kiefer Sutherland), Gerald Ford (played by Aaron Eckhart), and Barack Obama (played by O.T. Fagbenle).

Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt, well-known as America's longest-serving first lady. As a member of both the Roosevelt and Livington families, Eleanor hails from political royalty. The series explores the complicated relationship between Eleanor and her husband Franklin, whose marriage was affected by infidelity. Redefining the role of the first lady, the series explores her challenges in the White House and her often public disagreements with her husband's policies.

Michelle Pfieffer is brilliant as Betty Ford, wife of President Gerald Ford. Betty is socially and politically active, campaigned for breast cancer awareness, and publicly shared her own health battles. The series explores her liberal views, which often put her at direct odds with her husband's political allies during her time in the White House. Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama as the first African-American First Lady and wife of President Barack Obama. As the first lady, she was much loved and widely respected, serving as a positive female role model. As a mother of two daughters, the show also highlights her concern for their safety during the family's time in office.

All three first ladies feature, and the show is expected to continue for a second series. With so many influential first ladies in history, there are plenty of opportunities for future series should the creators wish. The series premiered on Showtime on Sunday, April 17 at 9 PM ET/PT, with episodes airing weekly.

Mrs. America is loosely based on the unsuccessful political movement of the 1970s to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. The historical drama series was co-written and produced by Davhi Waller and focuses on the backlash of the movement sparked by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly (played by Cate Blanchett). The story is told through the eyes of different women involved in the movement, both real and fictional. Schlafly offers highly conservative views in direct contrast to prominent second-wave feminists.

Schlafly was an American activist, author, and attorney who opposed feminism, gay rights, and abortion. She successfully campaigned against the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Also featured is Gloria Steinem (played by Rose Byrne), a socio-political activist, feminist, and journalist recognized as a spokesperson and leader for the American feminist movement in the 60s and 70s. Tracey Ullman portrays Betty Friedan, whose book The Feminine Mystique is credited as sparking the second wave of American feminism. Uzo Aduba stars as Shirley Chisholm, the first black female candidate for a major party nomination for President. She's also one of the first two women to run for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Elizabeth Banks stars as Jill Ruckelshaus, a Republican feminist activist and head of the White House Office of Women's Programs. Sarah Paulson plays the fictional character Alice Macray, representing conservative women who supported Schlafly's campaign. The series explores the culture of the time, the highly differing opinions from women throughout America, and how events triggered the rise of the Moral Majority. This prominent political organization was associated with Christian rights and the Republican Party. The show received ten nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Writing, and numerous nominations for the all-star cast.

The Crown is an award-winning British historical drama following the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Offering a fictional account of the royal family's lives, all four seasons follow some of the U.K.'s most monumental historical and political events and how these events affected royal family members. The first season followed the life of a young Elizabeth (Claire Foy), including the loss of her father, her ascension to the throne, and her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh (Matt Smith). Viewers are also introduced to Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) and the relationship between this political powerhouse and the young Queen. We also get an insight into the early life of Princess Margaret and the implications of her not being able to marry Peter Townsend.

The second season of The Crown focuses on 1956 to 1964, including the third prime minister's retirement under the Queen's reign following a political scandal and the birth of her two youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. This season also features a visit by U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy. In some awkward encounters, the visit highlights the glaring differences between the formal royal family and the young and modern 'royalty' of U.S. politics.

Olivia Colman takes over from Claire Foy in Season 3, set between 1964 and 1977. This season includes some significant historical events, including the death and funeral of Winston Churchill and Princess Margaret's affair, which culminated in the end of her marriage to Tony Armstrong-Jones. This season also features the death of the Duke of Windsor. The series also features two different Prime Ministers and the Apollo 11 moon landing.

In Season 4, we're introduced to the early tension of the highly public marriage of Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin). Margaret Thacher (played brilliantly by The First Lady's Gillian Anderson) is also introduced as the first female Prime Minister during the Queen's reign, highlighting the differences between the two women. The Crown Season 5 is due to air in November 2022 and covers the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, including her tragic death. The new season also features new cast members, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Lesley Manville.

House of Cards is a U.S. political thriller series from Netflix created by Beau Willimon. Adapted from the British BBC series that aired in the 1990s, the show is also based on the 1989 novel House of Cards by Michael Dobbs. Featuring six seasons in total, it was the first television series to have been produced by a major studio for Netflix. Set in Washington DC, it follows the story of politically ambitious Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey) and his equally ambitious wife, Claire (Robin Wright). They manipulate, betray and scheme their way to power throughout the series. Unlike The First Lady, it's a purely fictional storyline.

In Season 1, we see Frank as the House Majority Whip. Unfortunately, he sees his dream of becoming Secretary of State disappear when the President doesn't honor a previous agreement he made with Frank. Seething, Frank uses his relationship with a junior reporter to help sway public opinion. Season 2 sees the culmination of all Frank and Claire's plotting and scheming as Frank becomes Vice President of the United States, but not without having to rid himself of loose ends that could lead to his downfall if they ever came to the public light. In spite of this, he finds a way to become the President of the United States.

House of Cards Season 3 sees Frank in his element. He elects Claire as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations despite her limited experience in international diplomacy. However, her role doesn't last long after being caught up in political tensions with Russia. This doesn't stop Claire's political ambitions, however. In Season 4, she runs for Congress. But it's not long before the Underwoods' past catches up with them, and it's unclear how much longer they can keep up their lies and shady dealings. By the end of this season, Claire becomes Vice President to Frank.

In the final season of House of Cards, Claire reigns supreme as President of the United States (with Spacey being fired from the show behind the scenes after a number of sexual assault allegations came to light). Still, with so much past scheming, manipulation and lies to get her there, it won't be long before her newfound power comes crashing down around her. Throughout its six seasons, the series earned numerous nominations, including 33 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and eight Golden Globe Award nominations, with Robin Wright winning in 2014 for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama. Spacey won in 2015 for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Madam Secretary is a US political drama starring Téa Leoni as Elizabeth' Bess' Adams McCord, the US Secretary of State. Appointed by her ex-boss, the current President of the United States, she's earned her credentials working as a CIA analyst for over 20 years. The show was created by Barbara Hall, producer and creator of Judging Amy and Joan of Arcadia. She was also a co-executive producer on Homeland. The series was co-produced by Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary, who jointly created Revelations Entertainment production company.

The first five seasons revolve around Elizabeth's role as Secretary of State, driving international diplomacy and negotiating on global issues. In addition, it offers a glimpse into her personal life as a working mother, including her marriage to her husband, Henry, played by Tim Daly. Henry is a theology professor and former Marine captain and aviator who becomes head of the CIA Special Activities Division in the third season. Over six seasons, the show features 120 episodes. The final season follows Elizabeth as she becomes the first female President of the United States, negotiating new challenges in her political and personal life.

The West Wing is a US political drama that ran from 1999 to 2006. Aaron Sorkin, who wrote A Few Good Men, Moneyball, The Social Network, and Steve Jobs, created the show. Sorkin has also created various television shows, including Sports Night and The Newsroom.

The series, starring Martin Sheen as the President of the United States, revolves around the political issues and personal lives of the West Wing of The White House staff during the fictitious administration of President Josiah Bartlet. The series received high praise from former White House staff members and political science professors. It also won many awards, including three Golden Globes and 26 Primetime Emmy Awards. The Writers Guild of America also ranked the show number 10 in the 101 Best Written TV Series list.

Sorkin wrote the first 88 episodes of the show and left after the fourth season, though the show continued for seven seasons. The series dealt with contemporary political issues, starring a large ensemble cast, including Rob Lowe, Stockard Channing, John Spencer, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Dulé Hill. In addition, it offered viewers a glimpse into the inner workings of a presidential administration.

Homeland is an American espionage series that premiered in 2011 and finished in 2020. Based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, the series was developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa. Before Homeland, Gordon had previously worked on the series 24 and produced the science fiction thriller Awake. Gansa previously worked on The X-Files, Dawson's Creek, and Entourage.

The highly successful first season centers on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis). Carrie is a CIA officer who suffers from bipolar disorder. Nicholas is a marine corps scout sniper who al-Qaeda captures as a Prisoner of War. When he's finally released, Carrie is convinced he's working for the enemy and is a threat to the security of the United States. As a result, her covert work to uncover the truth becomes borderline obsessive. The show has won several awards, including Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama and Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actress and Lead Actor. The show also stars Rupert Friend, Mandy Patinkin, Morena Baccarin, and F. Murray Abraham.

Throughout Season 2, Carrie's obsessive nature results in her leave of absence from the CIA. However, she's recruited on an intelligence-gathering mission while based in Beirut. Season 3 focuses on the aftermath of a major terrorist attack. Season 4 sees Carrie based overseas again, working as CIA station chief in Afghanistan and Pakistan. By Season 5, she's left the CIA and moved to Berlin but returns to the US in Season 6 to take on a fresh challenge. In Season 7, she's moved in with her sister in DC and takes on the current administration to release 200 intelligence community members. In the final season, her old advisor Saul (Mandy Patinkin) needs Carrie's help negotiating peace with the Taliban.

Borgen is a Danish political drama. It follows minor centrist political Birgitte Nyborg, played by Sidse Babett Knudson, who, despite the odds, becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark. The series is produced by Danish public broadcaster DR, who also produced the popular series The Killing. Adam Price, a Danish screenwriter, playwright, and restaurateur, wrote the show.

The first three seasons follow Birgitte's many challenges to hold onto power, including the constant test of comprising her ideals and principles. She faces many attacks from both sides of the political arena, along with her own cabinet and the media. As a female prime minister, she deals with issues in her personal life that men in a similar role may not have to face. Eventually, she loses the position of prime minister. She becomes a successful businesswoman and speaker, though she stays involved with politics and forms her own party. Season 4, which is said to be more of a stand-alone series, will be released in June 2022. The series is available in the US on Netflix.

Scandal is a US political thriller series that offers slightly more dramatic cliffhangers than The First Lady. The show revolves around the title character of Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington. The character is partially based on Judy Smith, the press aide to former President George H.W. Bush, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Shonda Rhimes, who also created successful shows like Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, created the show.

The series is set in Washington, DC, and revolves around Olivia's crisis management firm, which guides the White House and other high-profile US politicians through potential scandals. The team at Olivia Pope & Associates has a steady stream of clients, putting out fires and managing various unsavory incidents. The central plot theme throughout the series revolves around Olivia's relationship with Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn), the married President of the United States. Their on-off relationship causes just as much work as many of the jobs the firm takes on, navigating the political ambitions of the President's wife, along with the President's trusted Chief of Staff.

The series ran for ‌seven seasons, offering plenty of intrigue, manipulation, political drama, love triangles, an assassination attempt, and changes to the White House administration. The series also features an ensemble cast including Darby Stanchfield, Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Cornelius Smith Jr., Joe Morton, and George Newbern.

