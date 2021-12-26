Few shows are streaming with the same quirky, absurdist comedy as Tony McNamara’s show The Great on Hulu. The period piece takes place in the early 18th century as Catherine the Great moved to Russia, marrying Peter III and becoming empress to help her family, who were growing poor. The show is quick to let viewers know that the show is loosely based on historical facts with the tagline “an occasionally true story.” The Great tells of Catherine’s coup of the Russian throne and ascension to power with a hefty dose of comedy. The show never lets its historical trappings keep it from feeling like a modern show with current humor.

Absurdism is where The Great truly shines, using its setting to create insane scenarios that still ring with a bit of truth. McNamara’s writing shines in the dialogue, making the period piece’s language witty and sharp while retaining the general formality we’d expect from the time. Of course, The Great isn’t the only period piece floating around the streaming services and television, so here are five fantastic shows to watch if you loved The Great.

Reign

Much like The Great, Reign is a show that takes historical events and people and gives them its own twist. Instead of Russia and Catherine, Reign takes place in France, following a 15-year-old Mary Stuart, perhaps better known as Mary Queen of Scots. Reign follows the young Mary and her close friends, who accompany her to France as ladies-in-waiting. It paints a picture of the French court as a deadly place of plots and treasonous smiles, alongside a healthy helping of sexual intrigue as the young women learn who they want to be in the context of the world.

Reign might take some liberties with the historical truths present in its show, but it does so to tell an intriguing story. The show does fall into some overly dramatic sequences, but that’s almost part of the brand the CW has built for itself. This shouldn’t deter new viewers, however, as the show makes up for it with the twisted web of plots that surround the young women it follows. Reign also has the benefit of being a finished show, so you’ll never have to wonder if it will get canceled before you can see the ending.

The Crown

While shows like The Great and Reign twist their historical details to create their narrative, The Crown strives for historical accuracy. It’s also a far more modern show than the others, with the events of the first season taking place roughly in the 1950s. The Crown follows the British royal family, specifically Queen Elizabeth II as she takes the throne. The show has won multiple awards over its run and boasts a cast of incredible talent, including Olivia Coleman and Matt Smith.

The Crown isn’t just worth watching for the cast, however. The set design in particular stands out in this show. Netflix spared no expense in the production, creating an incredibly lush viewing experience. This coupled with the accuracy in Peter Morgan’s scripts makes the show stand out among other period pieces as a show both lovely to watch and deeply stimulating to enjoy. The Crown is a show that doesn’t falter at any point.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is the first show that came from the collaboration of Netflix and Shonda Rhimes. Set in Regency Era England, the historical romance follows the wealthy Bridgerton family as they navigate perils of wealth and love at court. Unlike some of the other examples on this list, Bridgerton leans far harder into the romantic aspects of the show rather than letting those elements be a single piece of a larger drama.

Bridgerton is another show that takes liberties with its historical setting. It’s less concerned with accuracy than with using the historical setting to create lush, beautiful sets and costumes. This show almost has a fantasy element in how it plays with the period. The story is clean and simple, utilizing some elements from soap operas to string the plot along. This doesn’t make Bridgerton a worse show, however. Instead, the simplicity plays into the show’s strength, making it a beautiful and charming way to relax after a hard day.

Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju is different from the other entries on this list. It’s anime and breaks away from the current list of primarily European historical dramas here. The first season of the anime takes place in the late ’30s and early ’40s in Japan, while the second and final season happens in the ’90s. At its heart, this is a story about storytelling. Rakugo is a form of Japanese storytelling where the entertainer kneels alone on a raised platform, never rising, performing each role themselves. The main character, Yakumo, grew up as a wandering rakugo storyteller in the first season that details his youth.

Showa is an incredibly well-crafted story. With deep characters and emotional plot beats, the art of rakugo touches the lives of everybody in the story, regardless of the time period we’re following them in. The fact that this is an anime shouldn’t be a deterrent to viewers. It makes this show a much more well-rounded addition to this list by expanding the types of stories present.

Dickinson

Finally, we have Dickinson. The only entry on the list that takes place in America, it’s also one of the few that doesn’t follow any kind of royalty. It follows the youth of famed poet Emily Dickinson as she rebels against the traditions of her family and society. Another show that takes great liberties with its historical inspirations, one of the most curious and engaging parts of Dickinson is how they blend modern-sounding dialogue and some light fantasy elements into the narrative.

While Dickinson paints its namesake protagonist as a rebellious teenager with a chip on her shoulder and a desire to get published in a world that shuns women writers, it’s unclear how much of Dickinson is truly accurate. But the imagination in the piece more than makes up for anything that might be lost without accuracy. Clever, witty, and engaging, Dickinson might be the most modern of the period pieces on this list.

