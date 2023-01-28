From the opening scene, The Last of Us explicitly states what is in store for the audience if we keep watching, and it is nothing short of total decimation. The first episode is perfectly calibrated to get you invested in the characters from the beginning; quickly moving you through the death and destruction of the outbreak through the eyes of young Sarah Miller (Nico Parker) and her father Joel (Pedro Pascal) showcasing exactly what people are capable of when fear and desperation takes hold.

The audience is left to stew in spellbinding tension until our emotional entry point is brutally severed. While the heartbreak is still raw, we are plunged 20 years into the future, where violence and immorality have become a way of life. We wallow in the effects the apocalyptic circumstances have on each character; now that the world justifies their monstrosity, all must make a choice about whether they will indulge their selfish callousness or hold on to the feint hope of their humanity, raw and painful as it may be. The choice is not always easy, or even clear cut, and the full weight of each decision is dropped onto the shoulders of the audience as we take the journey across the devastated country. If your heart can take it, here are nine other shows that don’t shy away from packing an emotional punch.

9 Station Eleven

Focused on grasping at hope even in the darkest depths, Station Eleven showcases post-pandemic survivors trying to hold onto their humanity. It is a lyrical show about what happens after everything changes… and everything has changed. The oft-repeated line “I remember damage” resonates with every audience member after experiencing their own version of a pandemic, and coming out the other side. The elevation of creative endeavors, exploring using art as a means of healing and the emotional power art imparts upon those who engage with it are some of the ambitious themes of Station Eleven, which ultimately promotes heightened empathy not just with the fictional characters of the show, but also with everyone we meet in our everyday lives. You will walk away crying, and longing to pick up the phone to the ones you love to remind them how important they are in your life.

RELATED: The Last of Us' Greatest Challenge Will Be This Crucial Scene

8 Chernobyl

Image via HBO

The 2019 miniseries is based on a harrowing true story of suffering and tragedy that encapsulates the dual meaning of the word "fallout." A fictional account of the 1986 catastrophe at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the containment, and clean-up that followed in the surrounding areas. The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin showed his skill in building tension here first; the slow-burn horror of the series is as insidious as the radiation that affects the characters; ever-present and inescapable. The rising tide of dread settles in and audiences are hit with wave after wave of tragedy and institutional nonchalance, poring over the small mistakes and big decisions that resulted in disaster, with long-term and far-reaching effects that are still felt today.

7 The Leftovers

The Leftovers is an intense character study of finding your way through unimaginable grief and loss. Three years after 2% of the world’s population suddenly disappears, the townsfolk of Mapleton are still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the event. Everyone is struggling to make sense of what happened — and why — and how they are supposed to move on in the wake of the departure. The stellar ensemble cast (including Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Margaret Qualley, Liv Tyler, Ann Dowd, Christopher Eccleston, and Regina King) are able to execute the ambitious storytelling with depth, immersing the viewer in a world filled with sorrow and uncertainty that makes for an anguishing, but excellent, watch.

6 Southcliffe

The aftermath and damage done by a shooting spree in the fictional UK town of Southcliffe is disturbingly real in this four-part TV series. Haunting silences accent the fog-lined scenery creating a bleak atmosphere for the horrifying events. The Stranger star Sean Harris makes the shooter as devastatingly human as his victims, creating a chilling portrayal of a man pushed over the edge to an ultimately murderous end. This is not an entertaining watch, but its visceral depiction of a killing spree and its bleak outcome is spellbinding nonetheless.

5 This Is Us

Keep a box of tissues handy, as this show is a true tear-jerker. You will cry in almost every episode of this heart-warming — and heartbreaking — show. While stylistically and tonally, This is Us is nothing like The Last of Us, both shows know how to nuzzle a character deep into your heart only to subsequently break it. A family drama told through multiple timelines, you will feel as though you truly know the Pearson family thanks to the wonderful performances of the main cast, featuring Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

4 True Detective

Like The Last of Us, Season 1 of True Detective sucks you in from the first minute and never lets you escape the deep void that the story falls into. The bright sun of the Louisiana bayou has never felt so dark, as our two detectives, Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughy) and Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson), start out investigating the murder of a prostitute, only to find themselves embroiled in a web of murder, abduction, conspiracies and Satan worship. The show goes to truly creepy places, both literally and figuratively, and you will find it hard to shake the ominous feeling that settles into your stomach even after the heart-pounding finale.

3 I May Destroy You

Image via HBO

An emotionally crippling show that will mesmerize, anger, and devastate; I May Destroy You comes with a strong trigger warning. Arabella (Michaela Coel) is attempting to write her second novel when procrastination takes her on a night out in London with her friends that ends in a traumatic sexual assault. Exploring many facets of consent and sexual assault, I May Destroy You takes the time to sit with trauma, to delve into its depths and challenges you to empathize with both victim and perpetrator. It is rare to find a program that handles this content so deftly; where the incident is not fetishized or used as a means to distil character traits. Instead, the assault derails Arabella’s trajectory and forces her to re-evaluate who she is, what she wants, and what she will stand up for; a journey that is confronting and heart rending in equal measure.

2 Broadchurch

A crime thriller with a strong emotional center, Broadchurch explores how a child’s murder affects a small fictional town in the UK. As the mystery slowly unfolds, we see the emotional turmoil created in the tight-knit community, and endure the unrelenting ripples of sorrow and loss created by this grim and tragic crime. Anchored by compelling performances by the two lead detectives assigned to the case (David Tennant and Olivia Colman), the show is equal parts riveting and heartbreaking; a complex relationship drama viewed through the prism of a police procedural.

1 Euphoria

This willfully provocative series is a painful look into the modern teenage psyche, following a group of high school students, played by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Austin Abrams, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Angus Cloud. Capturing a raw and honest look at drug use, violence, self-harm, mental health issues, sex, and sexuality, the show is only for the brave — especially if you are a parent. The relentless depictions of trauma and destructive behaviors caused star Zendaya to issue a warning on social media about the show is “deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” Euphoria — like the Gen Z high-school characters it is based on — is infused with constant anxiety but boasts an emotional resonance that makes it feel real, even if it isn’t always realistic.