David E. Kelly, a master of television production, has returned to the legal drama genre with his most recent Netflix series, The Lincoln Lawyer. The show centers on the titular defense lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who after overcoming his opioid addiction following a surfing accident, is forced to return to his legal profession after one of his colleagues is murdered, leaving Mickey his practice with a backlog of cases and potentially a target on his back.

The Mickey Haller-centered novel series by Michael Connelly is the inspiration for the television show. It faithfully adapts The Brass Verdict, the second book in the series with a part being adapted into a 2011 feature film, starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller. While waiting for season 2 of the show to premiere, here is a list of 10 courtroom drama series for fans of The Lincoln Lawyer to entertain.

'Anatomy of a Scandal' (2022)

The scandalous trial of James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), a parliamentary minister who is accused of sexual assault by his former mistress, Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott), is the subject of Anatomy of a Scandal. Barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery), Whitehouse's prosecutor, is hell-bent on bringing this man and his career down, while his wife, Sophie Whitehouse (Sienna Miller), is battling to preserve her faith in him.

The creative mind behind Anatomy of a Scandal happens to be The Lincoln Lawyer’s showrunner David E. Kelley, thus, the two series share the same quick pacing and a highly contemporary and intense tone. Similar to The Lincoln Lawyer, Anatomy of a Scandal investigates the infamous trial of a well-known figure in which an affair went horribly wrong, providing the audience with a number of unsettling twists and turns.

'How to Get Away with Murder' (2014 - 2020)

The show centers on Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a criminal defense lawyer who teaches a course called How To Get Away With Murder. Keating recruits five students for internships at her legal company each academic year. However, things change when the team gets involved in a murderous scheme that will forever alter their lives.

As legal knowledge was significantly emphasized in The Lincoln Lawyer, How to Get Away with Murder also gives viewers useful legal information in a very engaging way. Additionally, this show is for you if you want a strong, fascinating female protagonist with fantastic supporting characters with intriguing backstories and suspense every minute.

'The Good Fight' (2017 - 2022)

The Good Fight, a spin-off of The Good Wife, has rapidly become one of Paramount+'s top shows. The Good Wife follows Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) who has to deal with her husband’s political crisis aftermath and returns to her profession as a lawyer. The Good Fight, which is significantly more political than its forerunner, follows Christine Baranski's character Diane Lockhart as she embarks on a new career at a different legal firm.

The Good Fight, like The Lincoln Lawyer, isn't afraid to show all the ugly sides of the judicial system and the brutality in the courtroom. Moreover, The Good Fight also succeeds in addressing many of the urgent social and cultural concerns that may startle the audience, in addition to just offering the traditional thrills of a legal series.

'Goliath' (2016 - 2021)

David E. Kelley, who also adapted The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix, and Jonathan Shapiro, are the creator of the Amazon Prime legal drama, Goliath. Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton), is a failed attorney who went on a downward spiral after a killer who he successfully defended, murder an entire family.

One of Goliath's most alluring qualities is that it, like The Lincoln Lawyer, can delve deeply into the psychology of its characters. Goliath, on the other hand, is darker than The Lincoln Lawyer and focuses more on corruption and murder, which undoubtedly adds to the drama. Another compelling incentive to watch this series is Thornton, whose portrayal of McBride earned him the 2017 Golden Globe for outstanding actor in a television series.

'Suits' (2011 - 2019)

Suits follows Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, as he teams up with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a reputable lawyer. Ross, however, is not a lawyer; he merely has a remarkable eidetic memory, and one of the series' key narrative points includes hiding the fact that Ross did not hold a legal degree.

Although Suits is a legal drama, it contains more humor than The Lincoln Lawyer. The show does not, however, neglect its primary responsibility, which is to provide excellent courtroom drama as well as among the legal professionals themselves. Thus, Suits has enough procedural features to keep and please The Lincoln Lawyer fans.

'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

Better Call Saul, a prequel to one of the most popular TV shows, Breaking Bad, follows James "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk) before he adopted the moniker, Saul Goodman. Before becoming a corrupt lawyer to meth kingpin, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), McGill is a small-time attorney who defends low-income clients and attempts to do good in his community.

Better Call Saul differs from its predecessor in a similar way to The Lincoln Lawyer due to its quirkiness, and there's little doubt that Bob Odenkirk continues to flourish in the role of the leading character. Despite focusing more on character development than courtroom drama, the show nonetheless excels in the legal department which promises to deliver the thrill.

'Damages' (2007 - 2012)

Damages follows Patty Hewes, a cunning and cruel lawyer, portrayed by Glenn Close. A different high-profile case is the center of each season as Patty develops her bright protégé, teaching her the ropes of the competitive world of elite New York law firms and the ethical ambiguities that always seem to arise when Patty is on a case.

The Lincoln Lawyer provides viewers with a protagonist who, despite having serious flaws, they can relate to and root for. Likewise, Damages also takes its time introducing Patty Hewes to the audience. Although she is not always the most endearing or sympathetic which is precisely what makes her, as well as the entire series, so compelling to watch.

'Perry Mason' (2020 - )

HBO's Perry Mason features Matthew Rhys as the titular attorney and is based on the Erle Stanley Gardner’s character and the enduring series of the same name, which aired from 1957 to 1966. The show is set in 1932, when defense attorney Perry Mason, who is still reeling from the trauma of having fought in World War I and has to endure the Great Depression, accepts a case involving a prominent kidnapping that endangers him and his loved ones.

In the same way as The Lincoln Lawyer did with Haller's PTSD following his accident and his subsequent drug misuse, Perry Mason also tackled and examined trauma with Mason's World War I-related trauma. Moreover, as Perry Mason also takes place in Los Angeles, only 90 years distant from The Lincoln Lawyer, fans of the show will feel particularly familiar.

'The Practice' (1997 - 2004)

Another series created by David E. Kelley appears on the list, The Practice which ran for 8 seasons. It explores the inner workings of a Boston law practice, concentrating on a group of attorneys under the direction of Bobby Donnell (Dylan McDermott), the firm’s founder and senior defense attorney.

The premise of the show was similar to that of The Lincoln Lawyer in which both explore the moral grounds for criminal defense attorneys and the extremes to which they will go. Fans will also feel as though they have been immersed in the courtroom and have witnessed history being made personally because of the brilliant writing and outstanding performances.

'Rake' (2010 - 2018)

Richard Roxburgh played the idiosyncratic and brash barrister Cleaver Greene who usually defends the guilty in the Australian comedy-drama television series Rake, which ran for five seasons. The character was based on two barristers in Sydney.

Fans love to detest Greene, as contrast to Haller, who is really endearing in The Lincoln Lawyer. However, both individuals are excellent at their jobs. Rake also has a number of funny and entertaining moments with Australian humor that alleviate the tension in the courtroom. One more reason to watch the series is the equally excellent cast and their off-the-charts chemistry.

