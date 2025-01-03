The Madness is a Netflix miniseries that kicks off when Muncie Daniels (Colman Domingo), a CNN pundit, finds himself the sole witness to a murder while staying in a cabin in the Poconos mountains. When he goes to his neighbor's house to ask for some help, he finds him dead and cut to pieces, and then must escape the murderers himself. After he escapes, he realizes that his troubles have only just begun, as the police set their sights on Muncie as the prime suspect.

Fans of The Madness might enjoy other crime dramas, especially those that include the protagonist's family, whether they get tied up in the crimes inadvertently, like in Ozark, or if they choose to be a part of the operation, as in Peaky Blinders. Police procedurals, like Chicago P.D. and Criminal Minds, are also a good choice for a next watch, as they weave in the personal lives of the officers in the show with the cases that they work, often bringing up themes of sacrifice and balance.

10 'Criminal Minds' (2005–)

Created by Jeff Davis

Image via CBS

The profilers at the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the FBI are highly trained to take the evidence at a crime scene and use it to determine what type of person is most likely to have committed the crime. With a focus on serial killers, the team is the first call for local police departments who need help solving cases quickly. Starring Mandy Patinkin as the recently returned head profiler Jason Gideon at the start of the series, Gideon and the stoic Aaron Hotchner (Thomas Gibson) lead the BAU team to solve their cases quickly and thoroughly.

A police procedural that can be quite intense considering the subject matter is made enjoyable through the chemistry between those on the team, particularly the flirty dynamic between the tech wiz Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and profiler Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore). The show offers a wide cast of characters that are all incredibly lovable. The cases are interesting, and they give audiences a glimpse into what the life of an FBI profiler might look like. The FBI perspective in Criminal Minds might prove a match for fans who enjoyed the FBI component of The Madness.

9 'The Wire' (2002–2008)

Created by David Simon

Image via HBO

A police drama set in Baltimore, Maryland, The Wire explores the relationship between different factions of the city, from judges and lawyers, to the drug trade, to the police force. When Detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) makes a case to a judge that the drug trafficking ring run by Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) deserves to be investigated due to its interference with another case, the judge convinces the police to set up a task force to investigate Barksdale's organization. This task force is begrudgingly set up, and McNulty and his fellow detectives do their best to take down Barksdale with their minimal resources.

The show checks in with the main players from each season as it continues, though it focuses on a different side of Baltimore each season, from drug trafficking, to longshoremen working on the port, to the city government. The Wire paints a very realistic portrayal of city life for its audience. A bit of a darker and more blunt portrayal of crime and corruption than The Madness, The Wire is perfect for fans who want to tap into the grittier side of crime dramas.

8 'Chicago P.D.' (2014–)

Created by Michael Brandt, Derek Haas and Matt Olmstead

Image via NBC

In the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department, the Intelligence Unit is the most elite squad of police and detectives there is, and it is led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), a man who is not afraid of being disliked, nor is he concerned with arbitrary rules, so long as he is respected. His team handles high-profile cases, from murder to sexual assault to drug trafficking. This procedural drama tackles political and social issues through the eyes of those in the Intelligence Unit as they grapple with the choices they make, the allegiances they have, and the rogue tendencies of their commanding officer.

A long-running network series with plenty of episodes to binge on after finishing The Madness, Chicago P.D. has the darkest subject matter of the three One Chicago shows. The procedural typically introduces a new case each episode that tests the officers in various ways, helping the audience connect to the people in this line of work. There are several comedic moments throughout the episodes, as well as romantic storylines and friendships that develop among the cast of characters, making it a balanced show, perfect for fans who want to add a new crime drama to their watchlist.