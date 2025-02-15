The Night Agent was a massive hit for Netflix, rising up the charts to count among the streamer’s top-streamed shows ever. With a second season released in early 2025 continuing the adventures of FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), fans were excited for the action thriller’s return.

But like Season 1, all 10 episodes were released at once, which means fans likely binged it all in a single weekend. Fear not, because, for those who love The Night Agent, there are similar shows to check out while waiting for the confirmed third season to release.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Night Agent 6 10 9.4/10 Release Date March 23, 2023 Network Netflix Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Showrunner Shawn Ryan

10 'The Recruit' (2022–)

Created by Alexi Hawley

Image via Netflix

In this spy adventure series, one of the best spy shows on Netflix, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is a CIA lawyer who, like Peter, finds himself thrust into a dangerous situation when he gets involved in international conflicts. One of his assets wants to expose herself and her relationship to the agency, which could compromise the entire operation.

The Recruit is similar to The Night Agent in its focus on an authoritarian agency as well as international politics. It has lots of high action scenes and deals with nefarious individuals as well. With two seasons to watch, it’s the perfect filler show.