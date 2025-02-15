The Night Agent was a massive hit for Netflix, rising up the charts to count among the streamer’s top-streamed shows ever. With a second season released in early 2025 continuing the adventures of FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), fans were excited for the action thriller’s return.

But like Season 1, all 10 episodes were released at once, which means fans likely binged it all in a single weekend. Fear not, because, for those who love The Night Agent, there are similar shows to check out while waiting for the confirmed third season to release.

03181750_poster_w780-1.jpg

The Night Agent
TV-MA
Drama
Mystery
Action
Thriller
9.4/10
Release Date
March 23, 2023
Network
Netflix

WHERE TO WATCH

Streaming

Showrunner
Shawn Ryan

10 'The Recruit' (2022–)

Created by Alexi Hawley

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks standing in an office during a CIA mission in Season 2 of The Recruit
Image via Netflix

In this spy adventure series, one of the best spy shows on Netflix, Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is a CIA lawyer who, like Peter, finds himself thrust into a dangerous situation when he gets involved in international conflicts. One of his assets wants to expose herself and her relationship to the agency, which could compromise the entire operation.

The Recruit is similar to The Night Agent in its focus on an authoritarian agency as well as international politics. It has lots of high action scenes and deals with nefarious individuals as well. With two seasons to watch, it’s the perfect filler show.