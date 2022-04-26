The gangster genre has proven itself as a successful concept dating back since before the Golden Age of Hollywood. From the original Scarface all the way to The Irishman, gangster films have never come even close to losing their widespread appeal, somehow always finding new ways to innovate on an already strong formula. However, just like gangster films have evolved and changed over the years, the exact same can be said for the films' cousins in the world of television.

While crime television series is hardly a new concept, it wasn't until relatively recently that they were able to match, if not exceed the meticulously high standards and production value of most feature films. In the age of premium networks and streaming services, this is an antiquated idea of the past, with many shows proving they can be just as engaging and entertaining as their big-screen counterparts.

It's a rare thing to get a new series that straddles the lines of both television and film, such is the case with Paramount+'s The Offer. Starring Miles Teller and Dan Fogler, The Offer is set to tell the real-life story of the making of one of the biggest gangster films of all time, The Godfather, whilst detailing the tumultuous production and backlash from non-fictional mobsters. It's setup of average everyday filmmakers finding themselves swept up in a world of crime is bound to garner even more interest in the already prolific genre.

So if you're looking for something similar to The Offer after it premieres, here are seven other series to consider once the untold story of The Godfather has been revealed.

Related:'The Offer' Review: A Love Letter to Cinema That Mixes Fact and Fiction Into the Making of 'The Godfather'

The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Image via HBO

We'll get this one out-of-the-way right off the bat as chances are you've already heard of (or seen) The Sopranos. When you hear the words "gangster television show", you think The Sopranos.

The legendary series stars the late great James Gandolfini as the titular Tony Soprano, a New Jersey mob boss who finds himself going to a therapist in the midst of a mental health crisis. The set-up is very similar to something like Analyze This (the show even addresses that comparison in season 2), but the execution is something a bit more serious while still maintaining a dry sense of humor. The show is also constantly referencing the mobster stories that inspired it, with Steven Van Zandt's character constantly being requested to quote Al Pacino flicks by his fellow capos.

The Sopranos is available to stream on HBO Max.

Get Shorty (2017-2019)

Image via Epix

You may be familiar with the cult classic film Get Shorty, which tells the tale of a no-nonsense mobster who decides to leave his shady past behind and be a movie producer.

Its series counterpart more or less follows the same general format, though it does take itself a bit more seriously than Barry Sonnenfeld's colorful adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel of the same name. Though similar to The Sopranos, a sense of levity was far from abandoned, as series leads Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano showcasing some phenomenal chemistry in all their interactions with each other. Fans of the movie version may feel that some of the charm was lost in the series, but those looking for another crime show with a movie-making flavor should certainly check it out.

Get Shorty is available to stream on Epix.

Vincenzo (2021)

Image via Netflix

With the huge success of both Squid Game and Parasite, South Korean entertainment has finally received the international recognition that it truly deserves, and Vincenzo is just another example of the country's strong aptitude for engaging storytelling.

It arguably has one of the most unique concepts on this list, following a Korean man raised by an Italian crime family before returning to his home country of South Korea. The title character is a fascinating anti-hero beyond his unique upbringing, as he eventually learned to become a mafia lawyer and knows his way around the criminal underworld, even in international terms. It's a slick, stylish ride that is truly held together by its charismatic and likable protagonist.

Vincenzo is available to stream on Netflix.

Lilyhammer (2012-2014)

Image via Netflix

Mob show fans were left with a significant Tony Soprano-sized hole in their entertainment lives when The Sopranos officially concluded in 2007, so shows of a similar nature were a welcome alternative to scratch that itch. Thankfully, Netflix has something that may more than suffice, even having a veteran star from The Sopranos in the lead role.

Steven Van Zandt returns to his mobster roots as a high-ranking capo-turned snitch, which leads to him getting put into witness protection and placed in Lilyhammer, Norway. Van Zandt's recurring character in The Sopranos, Silvio Dante, was mainly a side role loaded with comic relief, so Lilyhammer does provide him with the golden opportunity to prove himself as a leading man. Watching Van Zandt's anti-hero adapt to life is an entirely enjoyable experience, both for the humor and the unexpected drama it creates, making Lilyhammer a hidden gem within Netflix's vast repertoire.

Lilyhammer is available to stream on Netflix.

Magic City (2012-2013)

Image via Starz

Magic City may have only lasted for two seasons, but it's still fondly remembered by those who viewed it as a decently entertaining ride with a unique setting.

Starring The Walking Dead's own Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Magic City shines a spotlight on the city of Miami: historically a hot spot for mob activity, and yet the amount movies and shows that take place there is surprisingly minimal. In a way, the show could best be described as Mad Men meets Casino, following the charismatic, business savvy protagonist Ike Evans as he manages the Miramar Hotel. Evans is the hero of a story where his type of character would typically be a minor role. The one who's not a full-blown criminal, but is still a shady manager who finds himself straddling the many sides of the law.

Magic City is available to stream on Starz.

Related:'The Offer' Cast & Character Guide: Meet the People Playing the People Behind the Making of 'The Godfather'

Sneaky Pete (2015-2019)

Image via Amazon Studios

Want to see more of Giovanni Ribisi before he portrays notorious gang boss Joe Columbo in The Offer? If so, you may want to give Sneaky Pete a quick look.

However, here Ribisi plays a different type of criminal. Instead of the head of his own crime family, conman Marius Josipović is a shifty deadbeat who steals the identity of his prison cellmate to elude a ruthless gangster whom he owes a significant sum of cash to. Things get complicated when that same ruthless gangster (played to perfection by the incomparable Bryan Cranston by the way) kidnaps Marius's brother. What follows is a fun thriller with twists and turns that constantly make you question what the motivations of "Pete" really are.

Sneaky Pete is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Barry (2018-Present)

Image via HBO

The latest (and possibly the greatest) crime show to hit the television world, the astronomic success of Barry can certainly be seen in the six Primetime Emmy Awards that it has procured.

The titular character is an incredibly skilled assassin who finds himself being seduced by the art of acting. Over the course of the intense and hysterical series, audiences will be instantly hooked not only be Barry's quest to become an actor, but also to find out if he will follow that journey to a tee or if he'll revert to his violent ways. It's funny, dramatic, and features a career best performance from co-creator Bill Hader, and Barry is well on its way to surpassing The Sopranos as the definitive HBO crime show.

Barry is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Godfather' Trilogy Releasing on Paramount+ in Tandem With 'The Offer' Premiere

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aidan Kelley (15 Articles Published) Aidan Kelley is a resource writer for Collider, as well as an independent filmmaker and lover of all things cinema. More From Aidan Kelley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe