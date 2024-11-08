The Office is a workplace comedy series, adapted from the British version of the same name, that stars Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the incompetent but oddly lovable branch manager of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company office in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The mundane office is full of relatable and quirky characters, from the charming and well-liked Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), the shy and unassuming receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), to the all-too-literal, top salesman Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). The boring ins and outs of working at a mid-level paper company coupled with the workplace rivalries, relationships, and pranks made for an incredibly entertaining and funny show.

Fans of The Office may tune in for the often out-of-place pranks that Michael plays on his employees, who just want to do their jobs and go home, or for the slow-burn romance between Jim and Pam or Dwight and Angela (Angela Kinsey), or for the eccentric ensemble cast. Whichever component of The Office hooked fans, the following shows have something in them that can satisfy the same cravings.

10 'Scandal' (2012-2018)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Based in Washington, D.C., Scandal follows Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), a high-powered fixer, who runs Olivia Pope & Associates and is the one to call when in a PR crisis. Willing to do whatever it takes to protect her clients and their reputations, Olivia Pope is known for being able to spin any story. Formerly a staffer on the presidential campaign of Fitzgerald Grant III (Tony Goldwyn), her personal life frequently gets in the middle of her professional life, as a certain ex-boyfriend of hers is unwilling to let her forget that they belong together.

While a much more intense and dramatic show than The Office, Scandal includes a very gripping romance between Olivia Pope and Fitz Grant. Admittedly much more tumultuous and ill-fated than the romance of Jim and Pam, it involves some infidelity, much like the romance between Dwight and Angela. Additionally, Scandal focuses a lot of time on the professional lives of Pope, Grant, and the people who work with and for them, providing a similar workplace foundation to the show. While not an outright comedy, there are several comedic moments in the show, as well as some lighter characters that provide levity. Fans of The Office who tuned in for the romantic elements of the show may find a similarly captivating romantic storyline in Scandal.

9 'Suits' (2011-2019)

Created by Aaron Korsh

This long-running legal drama followed the hardworking attorneys at Pearson Hardman, one of New York City's top law firms, led by Gabriel Macht as the suave, charming, and very successful Harvey Specter. When Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) stumbles upon job interviews for the law firm, he lands the job, despite the fact that he never went to law school and never even finished college. This secret bonds Harvey and Mike, and the series follows the powerful duo as they work their cases, get into trouble, and make a name for themselves in the legal world.

As a workplace drama that features an ensemble cast as well as several romantic storylines, Suits could be a great watch for fans of The Office. The unconventional friendship between Harvey and his fellow attorney, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), is akin to the relationship between Jim and Dwight. The two are always arguing and in competition, but the strict and rules-driven Louis is always in awe of Harvey and the way he always manages to win. Even more, the slow-burn romance between Harvey and his receptionist Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) is sure to capture hearts in the same way that Jim and Pam did.

8 'Chicago Fire' (2012-)

Created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas

Following the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Fire is a workplace drama that gives audiences a glimpse into the world of first responders. With action-packed sequences of rescues from burning buildings, overturned boats, and car accidents, as well as workplace shenanigans and romantic relationships among the firefighters, Chicago Fire has something for everyone.

Though Chicago Fire is a drama, there is a good amount of lighter fare in the show that fans of The Office may enjoy. This lighter content frequently includes a good number of the large ensemble cast, while the darker or more romantic storylines tend to highlight the leads of the show, such as Rescue Squad lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) or Truck 81 lieutenant Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). Fans grow attached to the characters, much like they do to the characters of The Office, through watching their growth over time. Another long-running show that would be perfect to dive into for fans who miss rooting for a big cast of characters.

7 'New Amsterdam' (2018-2022)

Created by David Schulner

As the new medical director at the nation's oldest public hospital, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), has made it his mission to change the healthcare system for the better from within. As a result, Max frequently clashes with the business side of the hospital, particularly board member Karen Brantley (Debra Monk). Featuring a cast of diverse and high-achieving doctors and surgeons, New Amsterdam put a new spin on the medical procedural drama.

While a much more capable leader, Max Goodwin looks out for his employees and the patients at his hospital, much like Michael Scott cares about his employees' well-being, the good of the company, and the happiness of his clients. Additionally, another slow-burn romance is at the forefront of the bulk of the series, the romance between Max and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Similarly to the beginnings of Jim and Pam, Max is married to someone else at the beginning of the show, and fans have to wait and see how these two characters with such palpable chemistry will find their way to each other.

6 'Jane the Virgin' (2014-2019)

Created by Jennie Snyder Urman

Diligent and family-oriented Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is working towards her goal of becoming a teacher while working as a waitress at the Marbella Hotel in Miami. During a routine visit to the gynecologist, she is accidentally artificially inseminated with the sperm of an old crush of hers, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), and now she must make the decision about how to move forward. This series is full of plot twists, drama, and romance, but it is also exceptionally funny and full of a cast of lovable and eccentric characters.

Fans of The Office may find that while different from the sitcom, Jane the Virgin features the same great elements in a wide array of characters with a more melodramatic feel. Complete with an all-too-literal, but kindhearted rival and eventual friend to Jane, Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas), a charming and suave male lead in Rafael, and an eccentric and loving patriarch to the Villaneuva family in Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil), the similar characters make for just as lovable and relatable of a cast as The Office.

5 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Alexis Bledel as the studious and dependable Rory Gilmore and Lauren Graham as her charming, young single mother Lorelai star in this series set in the small town community of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. When Rory is accepted into a fancy and expensive prep school, her mother can't afford to send her herself so she enlists the help of Rory's grandparents, Richard (Edward Herrmann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop), who agree, but only if Lorelai and Rory start coming over for dinner on Friday nights.

Gilmore Girls is a very witty, fast-paced comedy-drama that includes another ensemble cast full of different personalities. With Lorelai and Emily always arguing over something, Luke Danes's (Scott Patterson) incessant annoyance with Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), and the lovable duos and friends including Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) and Paris Geller (Liza Weil), there are always infinite pairings and dynamics at play in Stars Hollow. Fans of The Office will enjoy the cast of oddball characters, the banter, the humor, and the romance in this cozy and rewatchable series.

4 'Baby Daddy' (2012-2017)

Created by Dan Berendsen

This sitcom follows Ben Wheeler (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), a twenty-something bartender in New York City who opens his front door one day to find a baby on his doorstep, and a note claiming that the baby is his. Unwilling to abandon his bachelor lifestyle, Ben, his friends and his family have to determine if they are going to keep the baby and how they are going to take care of it if they do. Starring Melissa Peterman as Ben's mom, Bonnie, Derek Theler as Ben's brother, Danny, and Tahj Mowry and Chelsea Kane as Ben's friends, Tucker and Riley, this cast always kept the audience laughing.

A true sitcom like The Office, Baby Daddy finds levity in the everyday lives of young adults who have been thrown a wildcard. The unlikely friendship between Bonnie and Tucker, the overbearing, slightly self-absorbed mother in her young sons' lives, and the childhood friends-to-lovers slow-burn romance between Danny and Riley make for a show that evokes a lot of the same laughs and heartwarming relationships as The Office, just in a faster-paced and younger setting.

3 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, two of the producers from The Office, co-created Parks and Recreation, another mockumentary style sitcom based in the Indiana town of Pawnee. Starring Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, the optimistic, do-gooder within the town's Parks and Recreation department, the series follows the employees of this department as they try to remain hopeful about the government and do their best to help better the lives of the people of Pawnee.

The comedic style, complete with talking heads and breaking the fourth wall, of Parks and Recreation is very similar to The Office, and features some interesting workplace dynamics for fans to enjoy, like the cynical and stoic boss, Ron Swanson's (Nick Offerman), interactions with the cheery Leslie Knope. Audiences get to see the behind-the-scenes of the everyday lives of those who work in a small government office, delivered in a lighthearted and uplifting way. Fans of The Office are sure to enjoy the lovable cast of Parks and Rec characters, the workplace romances and the determination of the Pawnee Department of Parks and Recreation to service their citizens.