Based on the 2017 Thomas Perry novel of the same name, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase. A former CIA agent who went AWOL and has been in hiding for the past 30 years. Eventually, his cover is blown, and the FBI, namely Assistant Director Harold Harper (John Lithgow), and an assassin are on his tail. Hoping to keep some secrets buried, Chase does what he has to in order to stay alive. A solid spy thriller; there are other shows out there similar to The Old Man with thrills, espionage, and a whole lot of action.

For those looking to keep the ball rolling with a similar series like The Old Man, think about watching shows like The Night Agent or even Reacher. With twists, turns, and characters who are a little more than untrustworthy, there are plenty more spy series out there, full of espionage, fighting, and complex people who are stuck in the middle of it all. Take a look because these shows are just as binge-worthy as The Old Man.

10 'The Americans' (2013–2018)

Created by Joe Weisberg

At the height of the Cold War, Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) were tasked with being a typical American family. In reality, they are two KGB agents deep undercover and living in the suburbs of Washington D.C. While they might look and act like a normal family, even having two teenage kids who have no idea who their parents truly are, thinking they have a normal, boring life, Philip and Elizabeth are there to do one thing only: spy on American intelligence. Things get complicated, though, when an FBI agent, Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), moves in next door.

The main theme of The Americans is definitely espionage, but it also tackles family, marriage, and what it means to hold American values. The series is a slow-burn drama that includes complicated characters who think they know what they want out of life, only to find out they need something else entirely. It tackles the whole question of “Do you really know your neighbors,” and what happens when what you once thought was the right thing turns out to be completely wrong in the end.

9 'Slow Horses' (2022–)

Created by Will Smith

Based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses is all about M15 agents, primarily the rejects. The assignment is all in the name; the Slough House is for agents way past their prime, people who might be a little slow to the task and really messed up in the field. They are sent there because there is no reason to actually fire them, and, weirdly enough, they wind up getting involved in cases that can severely endanger the whole of Britain. Between the abuse given by boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and not getting respect from other M15 agents, the Slow Horses have a need to prove themselves to the agency.

Like The Old Man, Slow Horses is all about the older folks of M15, those who aren’t necessarily quick to act, are a bit slow on the computer, and yet still have the knowledge and skills to get the job done. It is a spy thriller headed by the truly talented Oldman, as he has a strange authority and loyalty over a group of misfit agents. It is a new take on the espionage genre, showcasing a group that should really think about retirement but has a way of making their job still mean something in the grand scheme of things.

8 'Lioness' (2023–)

Created by Taylor Sheridan

A CIA special ops team in the Middle East, Lioness centers around CIA clandestine operations officer Joe (Zoe Saldana) as she organizes the Lioness program that’s meant to put a female operative deep undercover in order to gain intel from her target. In this case, the undercover operative is Cruz (Laysla de Oliveira), a headstrong fighter who is way over her head and must learn what it means to not only be part of a team but how to survive when things get extremely difficult in the war against terror.

A spy thriller that keeps viewers guessing, Lioness might be thrilling and full of espionage, but it also begs the question of what happens when a war begins to get closer and closer to home. Viewers watch as Cruz goes undercover, not only overseas but also on American soil, while Joe is trying her best to keep her alive and deal with family issues at the same time. It is an interesting drama that has a moody energy and suspenseful narrative as each character runs into trouble time and again.