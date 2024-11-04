An adaptation of Matt Reeves' The Batman, The Penguin's choice to focus on the wholly immersive performance of Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, was simply a stroke of genius. The series has thus far been an enormous hit, with many declaring it the best series to have debuted in 2024. With fantastic critical ratings and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%, it's hard to disagree.

Centering on Oz Cobb's attempts to take control of the criminal underworld of a flooded Gotham, The Penguin sees Farrell put in one of his best performances in a long and studied career, matched in the series by the wonderfully unhinged Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). However, there are only eight episodes of The Penguin, leaving many yearning for more of this indulgent world of dark crime. With that in mind, here's a look at 10 shows to watch if you love The Penguin.

10 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Widely regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time, The Sopranos follows James Gandolfini's Tony, a mob boss who attends therapy to help deal with the trauma of his criminal life. Flicking through the most pivotal points in his wild existence, The Sopranos is a journey through the familial and professional life of one of New Jersey's scariest gangsters.

A winner of 21 Primetime Emmys as well as the everlasting admiration of the world, The Sopranos balances dark comedy with gritty action and intrinsic drama to create an experience like no other. Such is its widespread acclaim, the series has become the blueprint for many more like it, most recently The Penguin to great effect.

9 'Gotham' (2014-2019)

Created by Bruno Heller

There have been many shows centered on the Caped Crusader and his famous city, with Gotham being one of the best. Set before the arrival of Batman, this series focuses on the crime-heavy titular city and the war waged on the felons by Gotham City Police Department detectives, James Gordon (Ben McKenzie), and his partner, Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue), as well as the coming-of-age of a young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz).

It's certainly clear why Gotham is the perfect television accompaniment for The Penguin, although Robin Lord Taylor's interpretation of Oz Cobb doesn't quite hit the heights of Farrell's. Brooding, dark, and very much in the tone that Batman is best loved for, Gotham is a wonderful precursor to what The Penguin would go on to achieve with the franchise on TV.

8 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

Created by Terence Winter

This epic crime series created by Terence Winter is set in the Prohibition era of the 1920s Boardwalk Empire and follows Atlantic City treasurer Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi). With one eye on the criminal underworld and another on the politics of the people, Nucky will use his wisdom to keep both sides happy and ultimately further his career.

Similar to Oz Cobb, Nucky is a central character who feels both politically and criminally motivated, with a legendary Hollywood actor delivering each line with verve. This 20-time Primetime Emmy winner was part of the early 2010s evolution of television when the standards grew so impressively high that Hollywood knew they finally had true competition from the small screen. Boardwalk Empire is simply unforgettable.

7 'Griselda' (2024)

Created by Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, and Doug Miro

One of Netflix's most exciting shows of the year, Griselda follows Sofía Vergara as the titular Colombian businesswoman, who uses her expertise and grit to carve one of the country's largest cartels. However, charm can only get you so far, with the walls slowly starting to crumble on her empire.

It isn't just Oz Cobb who makes for a fascinating criminally motivated central character, with the actress' titular Griselda a wonderfully versatile antihero that earned Vergara an Emmy nomination. Unlike anything she has ever played before, Vergara thrives with a set of detailed scripts that explore the whirlwind life of a woman who is perpetually balanced between heartfelt intentions and horrific actions—not too dissimilar to The Penguin.

6 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is one of modern television's most loved antiheroes; a fate that very well could be the future of Oz Cobb as the character continues to be improbably likable. Shelby's time to shine came as the leader of the Peaky Blinders, the subject of Steven Knight's tale of an early 1900s family of gangsters that lay waste to all in their path.

An iconic series that has proven so popular it began an entire movement in fashion, Peaky Blinders has become one of the 21st century's biggest shows. Given its gritty central tale and widespread influence, it's almost impossible not to compare The Penguin to it, with Farrell and Murphy giving a pair of modern TV's best performances.

5 'Sugar' (2024-)

Created by Mark Protosevich

If you find yourself wanting more of a modern Farrell's acting chops, look no further than Apple TV+'s underrated Sugar. The series follows Farrell as a private detective whose investigation into the disappearance of the granddaughter of a Hollywood producer uncovers more secrets than he could've ever bargained for.

Farrell's ability to pull from the entire spectrum of human emotion and distill it into bite-size chunks of ever-so-quotable moments is on display in both The Penguin and Sugar. By taking inspiration from classic detective stories and evolving them for a modern audience, Sugar becomes a wonderful watch for those of many different generations, and especially those who love The Penguin.

4 'Made For Love' (2021-2022)

Created by Dean Bakopoulos, Christina Lee, and Alissa Nutting