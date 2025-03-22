The Residence is a fun Knives Out-inspired murder mystery on Netflix that features a gender-swapped version of Benoit Blanc, played in the movies by Daniel Craig, called Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba). Like Blanc, she’s investigating a murder. But rather a murder that occurs in a lavish mansion with the family and staff as suspects, it’s in the White House during a state dinner with members from the Australian government present as well.

A classic whodunnit, all eight episodes of The Residence are available to stream, making the show perfect for binging. Once done, what to watch next? There are plenty of other similar shows that anyone who likes The Residence will also enjoy.