The Simpsons isn’t just one of the funniest animated series for adults, but one of the single most influential television shows of all-time. While it may seem somewhat unusual to compare The Simpsons to more intense drama shows, such as The Sopranos or Breaking Bad, the series laid the groundwork for the way that popular culture of the moment could be reflected in art.

The Simpsons deconstructed the ways in which modern families were shown on screen, and proved that animation was a medium capable of telling mature stories intended for an audience beyond children. Although many would argue that the series was in its golden age during the mid-1990s, a resurgence in popularity within the last few years has ensured that The Simpsons is still just as popular as it ever was. Here are ten shows to watch if you love The Simpsons.

10 ‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2018)

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz

Arrested Development is a cult classic that eventually made it into the mainstream in a similar way to The Simpsons. The subversive family comedy initially struggled to gain momentum, as its running in-jokes and groundbreaking structural shifts made it vastly different compared to the other live-action sitcoms of its generation.

Like The Simpsons, Arrested Development explores the nature of familial dysfunction, and seems to have genuine empathy for every member of the Bluth family. Unfortunately, Arrested Development also suffered from a decline in quality comparable to The Simpsons. Although the first three seasons are heralded as some of the greatest comedy television of all-time, the two more recent installments released directly to Netflix took risks that simply did not pay off. Nonetheless, the impact that Arrested Development had on the careers of stars like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, and Henry Winkler make it an absolute classic.

9 ‘South Park’ (1997-Present)

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

South Park is perhaps the only animated show that has a comparable legacy to The Simpsons, as the series by Trey Parker and Matt Stone is still going strong after its debut in 1997. There are many similar qualities between the two shows, as they often satirize life in small towns, deconstruct the concept of the nuclear family, and take jabs at celebrities and recent events.

South Park ended up being a more controversial series than The Simpsons, as many of the show’s most shocking moments got Parker and Stone in trouble with network censors. However, there was certainly some affection between the two writing staffs, as South Park honored the vast legacy that The Simpsons had in the realm of comedy with the episode “The Simpsons Did It.” That praise should not go unnoticed, as South Park has been far more critical of shows like Family Guy.

South Park Follows the misadventures of four irreverent grade-schoolers in the quiet, dysfunctional town of South Park, Colorado. Release Date August 13, 1997

8 ‘Seinfeld’ (1989-1998)

Created by Larry David

Seinfeld is perhaps the only other show from the 1990s that had the same cultural reach as The Simpsons, as both series ended up developing jokes, references, and characters that were adopted into the mainstream. Although Seinfeld wasn’t as family focused as The Simpsons was, it did aim to explore the mundanities of modern life in a way that average viewers may have been able to relate to.

Seinfeld and The Simpsons both have a strong element of social satire, as they both have managed to hold discussions about politics, religion, and human behavior. However, Seinfeld being a live-action show did force it to come up with a series finale that gave a definitive conclusion to the character arcs; The Simpsons is currently in the midst of season 36, and there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the series will be slowing down production anytime soon.

Seinfeld The continuing misadventures of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his equally neurotic New York City friends. Release Date July 5, 1989

7 ‘Family Guy’ (1999-Present)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

Family Guy is among the most popular animated shows released in the aftermath of The Simpsons, as Seth MacFarlane was clearly inspired to make his own version of a family sitcom that could be as weird as it wanted to be. Many of the characters in Family Guy could be compared to The Simpsons, even if Peter Griffin is surprisingly even more clumsy, ridiculous, and selfish than Homer would ever have been capable of.

Family Guy is a bit more eccentric and darker than The Simpsons, and has developed its own set of iconic quotes. That being said, the best moments of Family Guy are when the series gets genuinely reflective on the interpersonal relationships between the characters, a quality that certainly was true of some of the greatest and most emotional episodes of The Simpsons that seemed to transcend the show itself.

6 ‘American Dad!’ (2005-Present)

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman

American Dad! is certainly modeled as a follow-up to Family Guy, so in many ways it is tangentially related to The Simpsons. The three series have often referenced each other, with a few crossover episodes combining the characters; they currently make up the slate of “Animation Domination” on the Fox weekend programming, which also includes Bob’s Burgers.

American Dad! has many of the same satirical qualities that The Simpsons has, as many of the show’s best installments rely on parodies of current-day politics, celebrities, recent events, and popular culture. Although early seasons may have tried too hard to be like Family Guy, American Dad! eventually developed an identity of its own by becoming more surrealist and embracing its absurdities. Some of the more recent seasons have delved straight into science fiction, in a manner that isn’t dissimilar to the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of The Simpsons.

5 ‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014-2020)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

BoJack Horseman is one of the deepest animated shows ever made, proving once and for all that the medium is not always intended for children. The Simpsons may have laid the groundwork by proving animation was capable of being satirical and darkly funny, but BoJack Horseman took that concept to the next level by exploring serious issues like depression, anxiety, cultural identity, sexual politics, and abuse.

In its best episodes, BoJack Horseman was able to explore relevant topics in a way that was still funny, as it had developed a cast of very interesting characters. BoJack Horseman is an all-time great masterpiece that reached a level of success that would be hard to replicate, but it's hard to imagine that Netflix would have ever given the series a greenlight if it was not for the precedent that The Simpsons had already set.

BoJack Horseman BoJack Horseman was the star of the hit television show "Horsin' Around" in the '80s and '90s, but now he's washed up, living in Hollywood, complaining about everything, and wearing colorful sweaters. Release Date August 22, 2014

4 ‘Home Movies’ (1999-2004)

Created by Brendon Small and Loren Bouchard

Home Movies is one of the most underrated shows that Adult Swim ever aired, as it was moved on to the late night broadcasting network in the midst of its first season. Like The Simpsons, Home Movies tells a relatable story that many viewers would be able to empathize with; the series follows the adventures of the young film geek Brendan, who tries to survive elementary school as he deals with his single mother’s dating life.

Home Movies has an erratic sense of humor that seems inspired by The Simpsons, but still manages to keep the emotional stakes grounded. It’s unfortunate that Home Movies did not make it past its fourth season, as it is easy to imagine the series having expanded for many more years in order to attain the same cultural legacy that The Simpsons has now.

Home Movies Release Date 2012-00-00

3 ‘The Venture Bros.’ (2003-2018)

Created by Jackson Publick

The Venture Bros. is another classic Adult Swim show that evolved significantly over the course of its run in the same way that The Simpsons changed throughout its first ten seasons. Initially, The Venture Bros. appeared to be little more than a raunchier, sillier version of Johnny Quest that poked fun at the haphazard nature of cartoon storytelling. However, the series eventually developed a rich mythology of its own, and developed a powerful examination of the effects of failure on psychology and interpersonal relationships.

The Venture Bros. was sadly canceled at the end of its seventh season, despite the fact that there was clearly more story left to tell. However, an excellent standalone animated film released in the summer of 2023 managed to wrap up the story in a satisfying way, even if fans seemed to beg for additional seasons.

The Venture Bros. The bizarre escapades of pseudo-heroic scientist Dr. Rusty Venture, his competent, high-strung bodyguard, and his two overenthusiastic sons. Release Date August 7, 2004

2 ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ (2000-Present)

Created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is among the most groundbreaking leaps forward in the realm of animation, as Adult Swim took a significant risk in green lighting the show, which could be compared to the crisis that Fox faced during the initial days of The Simpsons. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is devoid of many of the structural hallmarks that defined many of the earlier The Simpsons copycats; the series focused on very random jokes, and often breaks its own logic just for the sake of a joke.

While the characters don’t have the same one-to-one comparisons to The Simpsons as shows like Family Guy or American Dad do, Aqua Teen Hunger Force was bold in the ways it tried to differentiate itself. Although this occasionally resulted in some unwanted controversy, Aqua Teen Hunger Force managed to air twelve seasons, inspire a passionate cult fanbase, and even released a feature length spinoff film in theaters nationwide in 2007.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Release Date December 30, 2000

1 ‘Sealab 2021’ (2000-2005)

Created by Adam Reed and Matt Thompson

Sealab 2021 is a series that broke many rules of animation in the same way that The Simpsons did in its early years. The series consisted of stock footage of the classic cartoon show Sealab 2020, but featured new voiceovers in order to change the intentionality of the characters and their relationships.

Sealab 2021 managed to turn an action-adventure science fiction story into a workplace comedy about narcissistic scientists, agents, and workers that are bored out of their minds. While it was often far darker and much more mean-spirited than The Simpsons was ever capable of, Sealab 2021 was seen as a creative means of inverting popular culture that reflected the profound influence that Matt Groening and the many teams of writers he worked with over the course of the show’s three decades on the air still have on the way that animated comedies are written today.

Sealab 2021 Release Date December 21, 2000

