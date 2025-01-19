The Twilight Zone is the greatest anthology series of all time, permanently influencing the television landscape after it debuted in 1959. Thanks to the imagination of creator Rod Serling, every episode was an unpredictable surprise that could be science fiction, horror, or thought-provoking fantasy.

Although marathons of The Twilight Zone are consistently enjoyable to watch, it’s understandable that fans would be hungry for similar content that captures the same otherworldly spirit. From the classic age of television to modern marvels of short-form storytelling, the following shows are fantastic selections for fans who can’t get enough of The Twilight Zone.

The Twilight Zone (1959)

10 'The X-Files' (1993–2018)

Created by Chris Carter

When FBI Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) is assigned to her new partner, the eccentric but brilliant Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), she has no idea what’s in store for her in The X-Files. Scully’s directive is to keep the loose-cannon Mulder in line, but as she experiences paranormal mysteries that defy scientific explanation, she begins to trust her partner with his hunches and her life.

While not an anthology series, some of the best episodes of The X-Files were standalone cases with a self-contained mystery for Mulder and Scully to solve. Entries like the Season 1 episode “Squeeze” serve up a little sci-fi and horror equally with the story of a humanoid creature who wakes every 30 years to feed on human livers. In moments like these, The X-Files keeps the spirit of Serling alive by grounding the fantastic into the procedural format audiences were familiar with.

9 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents' (1955–1962)

Created by Alfred Hitchcock

Not content with scaring audiences in theaters, Alfred Hitchcock brought his brand of suspense and intrigue to viewers' living rooms with Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Premiering four years before The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents was a half-hour anthology show with each episode a new tale of murder or crime. A pre-DVR society knew it was time to get quiet when the man himself stepped in front of the camera to introduce the night’s newest episode, which felt like a condensed version of his classics like Rear Window or Strangers on a Train.

There won’t be any flying saucers or time travel making appearances in Alfred Hitchcock Presents, but viewers will be treated to short fiction overseen by the master of suspense. Hitchcock’s name carried substantial weight in the 50s, so it’s no surprise a show bearing the director’s likeness would be a television staple for ten seasons before continuing on as The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

8 'Channel Zero' (2016–2018)

Created by Nick Antosca

The lesser-known Channel Zero is an original horror series that adapts different creepypasta stories into on-screen productions. Airing on the Syfy network for four seasons, Channel Zero’s use of modern stories allowed the series to bring a fresh perspective to the crowded horror anthology space. A standout season would be the first, “Candle Cove,” starring Paul Schneider as Mike Painter, a child psychologist who returns home with the intent to learn the truth about a cold case involving missing children from his youth.

Unlike many of the anthology series that introduce a new story per episode, Channel Zero commits an entire season to each chilling tale of horror. The choice works in Channel Zero’s favor, giving more time for the writers and actors to explore nuances of the story and characters that wouldn’t be afforded in a brief half-hour runtime. The series may not be as well known as some of its contemporaries, but Channel Zero is a fantastic, if not underrated, collection of modern macabre to add to any discerning watch list.

7 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Created by Guillermo del Toro

Inspired by Rod Serling himself, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a Netflix anthology series in which the Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro introduces eight stories of cosmic and otherworldly horror. The series takes cues from H.P. Lovecraft’s work to showcase the talents of different established horror creators, such as director Vincenzo Natali, to work on the different episodes. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a love letter to gothic horror that fans of the director will enjoy.

Although the episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities have a more horror-centric tone, they still complement The Twilight Zone. While Del Toro didn’t direct any of the episodes, he contributed as a writer on multiple stories in the collection. Packed with the unique and occasionally grotesque visuals that established del Toro as a creative genius, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an impressive selection of stories on the streamer.