So you’ve already binged all of The Umbrella Academy Season 3? Us too! Season 3 of our favorite apocalyptic family reunion pulled at our heartstrings like no season before and brought us deeper into the caustic and cosmic comic book world created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. When Season 3 was finally released, it was like we all died and went to that strange place with the little girl on a bicycle. Now that you’ve watched every episode you may feel as if the earth has been kugelblitzed right out from under you. But not to worry, if you are looking for more dysfunctional superhero families, action-packed alternate dimension adventures, or perhaps something to fill that Robert Sheehan-shaped hole in your life, we’ve got the shows for you. Here are some shows to watch that are similar to The Umbrella Academy to hold you over while we wait for Season 4. And while a fourth season of The Umbrella Academy has yet to get a green light from Netflix, I heard a rumor that we can’t live without it.

Created by Marvel, this action-packed sci-fi series follows six friends who discover their parents' dark secret and their own hidden powers. After witnessing a teenage girl's murder, the children learn that their moms and dads make up the supervillain organization called PRIDE, which has been sacrificing human lives in rituals for years. The friends decide that they cannot let their parents get away with what they’ve done and set a plan in motion to stop them for good. Their plan includes using the new powers that they discover, including Nico’s ancient Staff of One spellcasting, Karolina’s light beam shooting, Chase’s genius weapon-building abilities, and Molly’s superhuman strength. The teens attempt to fix the world that their parents broke, while all trying to learn to trust again.

Marvel’s Runaways is three seasons of exhilarating adventures and heart-pounding, emotional character evolutions. The series, which is set in the MCU, was created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who are known for their work on the hit series The O.C. and Gossip Girl. The creators were able to balance out the time-bending, earth-shaking, dino-engineering action with plenty of drama, authority questioning, and authentic teenage experiences. Marvel’s Runaways three seasons are all available to stream on Hulu.

Titans, which is based on the comic book series Teen Titans, takes place in Detroit, where the former crime-fighting partner of Batman, Robin, teams up with a new group of misunderstood mutants. In this gritty take on the coming of age story, Dick Grayson takes a disturbed young girl under his wing. Rachel Roth, also known as Raven, is possessed by a strange dark power. When she meets Dick, who is secretly the masked vigilante Robin, she asks him for help keeping the dark forces at bay. When her demonic father plans to enslave the earth, Dick, Raven, and their teammates Starfire and Beast Boy become a surrogate family tasked with saving humanity.

The Teen Titans franchise has seen various other adaptations, including the Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! animated series on Cartoon Network. With many fans used to the silly, upbeat take on the heroes, this live-action version is dark, gritty, and emotional, made for the audience who grew up with the animated characters. The series premiered in 2018, and with three seasons already released, there is a fourth currently in the works for HBO. Throughout the three released seasons, the squad fights injustice in Detroit, San Francisco, and DC’s dark and rough city of Gotham, while introducing some of DC’s lesser-known heroes and villains along the way, including Deathstroke, Blackfire, and the criminal psychologist, Dr. Jonathan Crane.

Written and shot to emulate a comic book, Heroes follows several main storylines that develop even more, smaller storylines in between, making this an attention gripping tale about more than just a group of strangers and their powers. Some of these powerfully gifted people include Claire, a high school cheerleader, who can regenerate from any horrific state with not a scratch on her, Hiro can manipulate space-time, Nathan, a congressional candidate who possesses the ability to fly, Greg, a police officer who can read minds, and Milo, a nurse who can mimic the abilities of the others. The first season focuses on the characters developing their powers and the research of those attempting to find the source of it. Soon, a secret organization known as the Company attempts to control or terminate the novice heroes, who are still coming to terms with their abilities. The strangers must come together and each uses their unique abilities to try and stop their impending doom. Across the gripping series’ four seasons the heroes deal with the weaponization of their powers by powerful organizations who want to use their abilities for nefarious purposes.

Heroes, along with its enormous ensemble cast, have received a multitude of awards, honors, and nominations over its four seasons, including Emmy’s for its visual effects and multiple Saturn Awards from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. The series, its superhuman characters, and its complex, winding story can be explored even further through an online extension of the series. The online miniseries, named Heroes Reborn, was released six years after the original show's conclusion, giving faithful audiences a deeper understanding of the Heroes' complicated world.

Misfits

Premiering in 2009, many Umbrella Academy fans will know this show as Robert Sheehan’s first role as a character with superpowers. Not so different from his Umbrella Academy powers of conversing with the dead and the abilities he learned in Season 3, Sheehan’s character, Nathan, has the power of immortality. Rather than being born with this ability, though, he gained his power when he and other juvenile defenders got stuck in a strange lightning storm. Nathan’s cohort in the detention center gains various other abilities, including telepathy, invisibility, the power to rewind time, and the ability to send people into a sexual frenzy. The group's probation officer acquires strange abilities as well and attacks the teens, who in turn kill him in self-defense. The unlikely group must do what they can to keep the authorities from finding out about the death, with plenty of teen drama and Klaus-like, high-energy comedy along the way.

The British comedy-drama has plenty of salty street humor in its five seasons and balances its sharp, brilliant humor with chilling darkness. Some critics have compared the series to the British teen drama Skins but mixed with a sci-fi twist and outright silliness. The team of social outcasts is distinctively relatable, and their emotional battles with their pasts make their character evolutions feel powerful. This is the perfect show to watch if you need a little more Sheehan in your life.

District attorney Reed Strucker throws the city's despised mutant population into camps and prisons, but things change when he finds out that his own children possess strange powers. One night at a school dance, young Andy Strucker is being bullied by his classmates. Thrown into the showers he yells out in anger, but as the walls start to shake he realizes that something strange is happening. Suddenly the lights flash and the building begins to crumble. Luckily his older sister, Lauren, recognizes what’s happening and rescues him. Lauren reveals that she is a mutant herself, with the ability to push molecules together and create forefields, opposite to her brother's power to tear things apart on a molecular level. After the teens reveal their powers to their parents, the frightened and confused mom and dad do what they can to keep their kids safe from the camps that Mr. Stucker himself helped create. Without the X-Men, the family relies on the help of an underground group of mutants who hide to survive in the mutant underground.

The Gifted series, which ties into the X-Men universe between the Legion and Logan timelines, focuses on mutants who are facing real-life struggles, such as relationships, drugs, and police brutality. Additionally, the series deals with themes of prejudice against minority groups by the government. The Gifted was written and created by longtime X-Men fan Matt Nix, whose pitch for the show was met with enthusiastic applause. While developing the script Nix wanted to do things differently than the other X-Men universe stories, stating that he owed it to his ten-year-old self.

The immortal tyrant known as Vandal Savage is organizing his powerful army in order to conquer the world. Once sworn to be Vandal’s partner, Rip turns on him, recruiting a team of villains and heroes to take him down. The unlikely group of teammates does not know how they will ever work together as a team, but Rip reveals that he’s from the future, and has seen them take down the evil tyrant together. As a member of the Time Masters, Rip is entrusted with protecting history itself. The team learns that in order to fight the immortal villain they must travel through time to stop Savage’s rise to power before it even begins.

Throughout the series’ seven gripping seasons, the team fights to protect time, challenging those who wish to change the course of history. Full of twisted timelines, demons, and magical fugitives, Legends of Tomorrow is an attention-grabbing epic story with plenty of references and tie-ins to lesser-known DC characters. The misfit heroes and their forced-together dynamic make the drama of relationships within the team that much more fun. The writers pack in plenty of awesome action while exploring the role of heroes throughout their universe's biggest historical events. The series ended abruptly in the seventh season as the showrunners had hoped to have Legends of Tomorrow be picked up for an eighth run. Showrunner Keto Shimizu wishes to tie up the loose ends one day with a comic book or television movie.

Josh Futturman is a janitor at a research facility by day, and the most skilled gamer Biotic Wars has ever seen by night. Josh wonders if he’ll ever do anything more with his life, but that all changes when he becomes the first person to ever beat the game. After being crowned the Savior, the game's two main characters, Tiger and Wolf, suddenly appear and reveal that everything that happens inside the Biotic Wars game is real and that the game is a recruitment tool sent from the future in order to locate the one who has the skills to save the world. Elias Kronish, a scientist at the research lab, is working on a cure for herpes. Little do they know that this cure is what annihilates the human race. Josh, Tiger, and Wolf go back in time to try and stop the scientist from contracting herpes in the first place so that he doesn’t pursue the killer cure.

Directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Future Man ran for three seasons of time-traveling, alternate dimensions, and video-game-inspired action, balanced out with hilarious moments of awkward combat ineptitude and missed social cues. The writers of Future Man take their sci-fi seriously, as well as their humor, making this just as much a comedy as it is an action series. Created for Hulu, Future Man concluded in 2020 after three well-loved seasons.

Hughie, a civilian employee at a tech store stands on the sidewalk hand in hand with his girlfriend Robin. After the two share a kiss, a superhero known as A-Train runs straight through Robin, leaving nothing behind but a puddle of blood and her hands, which Hughie was still holding. High on drugs, A-Train says that he can’t stop, and leaves Hughie there on the street with the remnants of his true love splattered around him. Adored by the public, superheroes, known as Supes, get away with the atrocities they commit without consequence. The Supes are marketed and monetized by the powerful company that employs them, Vought International. The Seven are Vought’s premier team, but a group of anti-hero vigilantes plans to take them, and the Vought corporation, down. While at work, Hughie is approached by The Butcher, the leader of the Boys, who knows what A-Train did to Robin. The Butcher convinces Hughie to join his team, though, untrained, the tech-savvy civilian has a lot to learn as he attempts to exact his revenge.

Based loosely on the Dynamite Entertainment comic series of the same name, The Boys flips what it means to be a hero on its head. Series co-creator Eric Kripke stayed away from some superhero tropes, wanting to do more than simply use the death of female characters to motivate the heroes. Additionally, the series introduces an evil Supe who is openly racist, making white supremacy and xenophobia ongoing themes that are explored in the series three seasons. The writers were given the freedom to explore what being an antihero means while adding in some of the over-the-top hilarity we’ve seen from series co-creators/executive producers, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The Boys’ third season premiered in early June 2022, with an order already underway for a fourth.

In Doom Patrol, what doesn’t kill you makes you stranger. Set in the Arrowverse, Doom Patrol follows a group of unlikely heroes who all obtained their powers in tragic ways. The Chief, a medical doctor, gives them a place to call home in his mansion, where he treats and protects them. When the Chief is captured by the sinister Mr. Nobody, the Doom Patrol team set out to save him, learning things about themselves and the good doctor along the way. Over Doom Patrol’s three seasons the team faces personal dilemmas while battling ancient entities. While fighting to save the world, these heroes have to deal with their complicated personal lives and must rely on each other to win the wars raging inside.

The Doom Patrol series was originally planned to be a Titans spin-off, though that changed with the heroes occupying their own separate continuity. Beautifully shot, Doom Patrol is cinematically similar to the comics that inspired the show. The series is applauded for its mix of humor and heart, with dedicated actors taking on the roles of a downtrodden and dysfunctional family of misfit heroes. Doom Patrol’s three seasons hold an average of 98% approval on Rotten Tomatoes with audiences praising the series’ unconventional plot, emotional depth, and downright strangeness.

Brandon Sampson isn’t living up to his father’s expectations. The son of an elite superhero, Brandon, known as Paragon, struggles under the weight of his father's legacy. A new generation of heroes has come to power alongside Sheldon Sampson, Brandon's father, and his team known as the Union of Justice. It has been ninety years since Sheldon and his team got their powers, and with times changing the team wonders if they, along with their ideals and morals, will change as well. It has been a rule in the Union of Justice not to kill or get involved in politics, but when Sheldon’s own son kills a villainous foe, a debate begins over their ethics and whether it’s time for a change.

Created for Netflix, the Jupiter's Legacy series is colorful and gritty with heroes bathed in glowing orange light and cyberpunk weapons being used against them. While the series only ran for one season in 2019, an anime and a live-action spin-off were both ordered, both under the name Super Crooks. It was reported in 2021 that the series would not be an ongoing project, though executive producer Mark Millar has stated that they plan to return to Jupiter’s Legacy at a later time.

In Deadly Class, the world's top crime families send their children to King’s Dominion, a school where teens are taught to master the deadly arts and become assassins. Marcus, a homeless teen on the run, is looking for a way out of his life of scrounging and hiding. On the verge of giving up, he’s approached by Saya Kuroki, a student who recruits him to the elite private school. While dealing with the struggles of being the new kid, Marcus has to undergo the grueling and ruthless curriculum where he learns martial arts and weapons handling and to be very wary of the girls in his class. Over the series’ ten episodes the students deal with yakuza massacres, acid-fueled trips to Las Vegas, and deadly cliques with powerful family ties.

Based on the Deadly Class graphic novel, the series premiered on Syfy in 2019 to praise for its cast, dark visuals, and skillful fight choreography. The series, which is set in the 1980s, was co-created by Rick Remender, who is known for his work on the Venom and Captain America comic franchises. Remender not only co-created the show but the original comic itself. As the writer for the comic books, Remender knew what he wanted to see in the television adaptation, which focuses heavily on counterculture and adolescent uncertainties.

The weary, the broken, and the lost seek help at a church in the small town of Annville, Texas, where Jesse Custer is the local preacher. Unlike other preachers, Jesse is known for his drinking, smoking, and unconventional ways. While questioning his own faith one day, Jesse suddenly gains the extraordinary ability to command others to do as he says. Jesse, along with his vampiric friend Cassidy and explosive, slightly unstable girlfriend Tulip, set out on a search for God. Jesse means to speak with God face to face, and must battle his way through demons, angels, henchmen, and hellions to get there.

Based on the cult comic book of the same name, Preacher is full of twisted comedy, dark realities, and supernatural action. Preacher’s four seasons aired from 2016 to 2019, with a Talking Preacher live aftershow available to view after its weekly airings. The Preacher project was originally pitched to HBO, who deemed the script too violent. When the network asked for the show to be revamped, filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson refused, and production was canceled. Eventually, it was announced that AMC had picked up Preacher for a series with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg developing and directing the pilot, which turned into an order for ten episodes. Preacher is a mix of both gore and glee, venturing into violent, vulnerable, and unsettling storylines while remaining insanely fun and true to the comics.