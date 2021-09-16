DC’s Titans is a dream come true for a lot of people, mostly the ones who desperately wanted to see their childhood heroes brought to life in live-action. And while it might not be perfect, the show has built quite a fanbase for itself over the course of its three-season run.

This is amazing considering the fact that when Titans first came out, it was a pretty divisive show with as many critics as there were fans. After all, a lot of people have grown up with the Teen Titans, and the ultra-violent direction of the show took some getting used to. But despite those growing pains, the show has evolved into a solid series with a good cast, great costumes, and some interesting takes on classic DC characters.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, and Joshua Orpin. The series was created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti.

Season 2 introduced Esai Morales as Deathstroke, along with his children Rose Wilson (Chelsea Zhang) and Jericho (Chella Man). The sophomore season also brought in Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne, added Joshua Orpin’s Superboy to the team, and gave us our first look at Damaris Lewis as Blackfire.

Titans Season 3, the latest installment that’s currently airing on HBO Max, has raised the bar higher with the introduction of Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, and Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow. Plus, the show has finally given us a live-action take on the Red Hood, which is pretty awesome on its own.

And if you’re on the lookout for something similar in the superhero genre, this handy list has seven of the best shows that we know you’ll love if you’ve enjoyed Titans. So let’s dig in, shall we?

Doom Patrol

Developed by Jeremy Carver (Being Human, Supernatural), Doom Patrol follows the misadventures of a group of unlikely heroes who gained their powers in extremely traumatic circumstances. The show is closely related to Titans and Beast Boy / Gar Logan (Ryan Potter) was originally a member of the team in the comics. In fact, Season 1 of Titans had an unofficial backdoor pilot for Doom Patrol, even though the actual show is set in its own world without any real ties to Titans.

The series stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, and Joivan Wade with Alan Tudyk as the first season villain. So far, Doom Patrol has had two seasons and Season 3 is set to premiere on HBO Max on September 23, 2021.

The show features dark themes but balances them with wacky humor and ridiculous situations. It’s a surreal blend of drama, action, and absurdity that makes for quite the emotional rollercoaster. Much like Titans, Doom Patrol also explores the way trauma impacts a person’s life, even if the person in question is a superhero. But unlike Titans, this series is delightfully offbeat, with less focus on blood and violence and more attention paid to layered, endearing characters.

Gotham

There’s no Titans without Dick Grayson, there’s no Dick Grayson without Batman, and there is definitely no Batman without Gotham City. And Gotham is the origin story of the city as a whole.

A prequel to the Batman stories we know and love, Gotham begins with the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne and covers the time between that tragic event and Batman’s first appearance in the city. Bruce Wayne is still a child during that time (played by David Mazouz) but even without the pointy-eared vigilante, the show manages to provide interesting takes on the Dark Knight’s deadliest enemies and closest allies.

The main character of the show is a young James Gordon, played by Ben McKenzie. Through the course of Gordon’s career, we see Gotham City develop into the crime-infested urban nightmare that we’re most familiar with. Gotham ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2019, airing 100 episodes in total on FOX before it ended.

Arrow

In a way, The CW’s Arrow started something of a renaissance for superhero TV shows. The seven-season series ran from 2012 to 2020. And within that time, it spawned a whole universe of interconnected spinoffs. Arrow made gritty and violent superheroes the accepted norm. And it actually managed to turn Green Arrow into a popular character, which is quite an achievement in itself. Starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen / the Green Arrow, the show follows the vigilante archer’s crusade against crime and corruption in his city.

Yes, Green Arrow is basically Batman with arrows but Arrow helped establish the character as an important figure in his own right. And besides the lead star, the series also features a number of beloved characters who have since gone on to get their own shows. Even if you’re not a fan of The CW’s other DC shows, the sheer impact the series had on the genre makes Arrow worth checking out.

Invincible

This adult animated series is the latest show on this list, premiering its first season on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, 2021. Invincible is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series focuses on Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old who becomes a superhero with the mentorship of his Superman-esque father, Omni-Man.

The show features the vocal talents of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J. K. Simmons. Invincible’s first season has already earned it critical acclaim and award nominations, besides a happy and excited fandom. The series has eight episodes in Season 1 and has already been renewed by Amazon for two more seasons.

Runaways

In Titans, all the team members have complicated relationships with their families. Dick doesn’t get along with his adoptive father Bruce, Starfire’s sister wants to kill her, and Rachel’s father is a literal demon who wants to destroy the world. In that regard, the show has a lot in common with Runaways. The Marvel show, technically set in the MCU but pretty disconnected, is centered on a group of teens who are trying to stop their evil parents, who are part of a criminal organization known as Pride.

Each of the Runaways has unique abilities and technology that they acquired from their parents and they use them to fight for their survival. It’s a teen drama with coming-of-age and found family tropes, as well as plenty of cool superhero action. The show is based on the Marvel comics by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona and has three seasons out on Hulu. The third and final season premiered on December 13, 2019.

The Gifted

Another Marvel series, The Gifted, is loosely based on the X-Men. None of the big-name mutants are part of the show. Instead, the series focuses on lesser known characters who have set up an underground organization to safeguard mutants in an increasingly-hostile world.

The Struckers are a normal human family until the day their children Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White) display their mutant powers. Now forced to go on the run, the Struckers are caught in the crossfire between different mutant factions and the aggressively anti-mutant government. The Gifted aired on Fox for two seasons until its cancellation in 2019.

Young Justice

If you liked Titans, you should watch Young Justice. If you like DC, you should watch Young Justice. Honestly, if you’re even remotely interested in superhero shows, you should watch Young Justice.

The series, which was originally developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman for Cartoon Network, is one of the best works featuring DC characters till date. Young Justice has some similarities to Titans and in many ways, the animated series paved the way for the live-action one.

In principle, the show is centered on a team of young heroes and follows their adventures. But in practice, Young Justice has become a whole world in itself with a massive rotating cast, drawing in characters from the Justice League, the New Gods, Teen Titans, and many more. Despite the title, the show isn’t an adaptation of DC’s Young Justice comics. Rather, it’s a fresh take on the whole DC universe, with no character kept off-limits.

The show initially ran for two seasons from 2010 to 2013 on Cartoon Network before getting canceled. It was then revived years later, with a third season premiering on DC Universe in 2019. Young Justice has had three seasons so far and Season 4 is currently expected to arrive on HBO Max on October 21, 2021.

