Tracker follows the story of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley), a survivalist with a very specific skillset– he has insanely good instincts. This lone wolf uses his instincts and survival skills to help law enforcement and private citizens track people down in exchange for money, and, typically, the people don’t come easily. It is an action-packed series complete with a tech guy behind the chair (Eric Graise) and a rogue protagonist who will do whatever it takes to get the job done. And thankfully, there are other shows with similar themes that fans should watch if they love Tracker.

From the profilers in Criminal Minds and the anti-hero in Dexter, who analyzes and tracks down bad people in order to kill them, there are many shows with characters who deliver the same action-packed appeal as Shaw in Tracker. While these shows might not be about a lone bounty hunter who’s in it for the money, they still have the same intense feel to them, supplying viewers with complex stories, thrills, and characters who will sometimes go outside the law to get the job done.

10 ‘The Night Agent’ (2023-)

Created by Shawn Ryan

Image via Netflix

An FBI agent tasked with monitoring the phone used by the secretive Night Agent program, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), is fairly certain his skills can be used elsewhere. Little does he know that he, along with civilian cybersecurity entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), is about to be thrown into a government conspiracy that started with Rose’s aunt and uncle being murdered, her reason for calling the Night Agent phone. With two assassins tracking them down, Peter and Rose are on the run, trying desperately not only to stay alive but to find out who the traitor is in their government.

A fun thriller, The Night Agent strings viewers along in the best way possible. It has twists and turns in each episode, and, honestly, there is no way to know who to trust and who the high-level traitor in the cast of characters is. Sutherland, like Shaw, is kind of a loner who wants to do the right thing but often gets agitated when things don’t go his way. The show is an action-packed conspiracy that leaves viewers wanting more and making it one of Netflix's best series.

8 ‘Fire Country’ (2022-)

Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater

Image via CBS

After burning more than bridges in his hometown five years ago, Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) wants to shorten his prison sentence. A young convict who wants to prove he is more than his rap sheet, Bode joins an unconventional prison release firefighting program. The kicker is the program is in his hometown, a place where he was once the quintessential All-American son, neighbor, and friend. Now, he must work alongside his former friends, other inmates, and seasoned firefighters to put out the fires raging across Northern California.

An action-filled drama with a protagonist viewers can’t help but root for, Fire Country is a series that Tracker fans might want to check out. It is a story about redemption and a guy who wants to prove to his friends and family he is more than a criminal. The popular show even garnered a spin-off, Sheriff’s Country, expanding on the stories of some of the minor characters in the original series.

7 ‘Reacher’ (2022-)

Created by Nick Santora

Image via Prime Video

Based on the Reacher book series by Lee Child, Reacher follows the story of former U.S. Army military policeman Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson). A drifter who goes from town to town solving deadly crimes, Reacher finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy when he is accused of a murder he did not commit. Now, he must use his military training, strength, and intellect to prove dirty cops, politicians, and shady businessmen framed him. A loner with a formative skillset, Reacher takes viewers on an action-packed journey that will have them coming back for more.

The series is very close to the source material, bringing the title character to life in all of his ex-military glory. While he is a loner, Reacher does have a team behind him, helping him solve cases and figure out what is going on in the criminal world. Like Tracker, it is a fast-paced story with criminal minds taking charge left and right to usurp the protagonist. With Ritchson at the helm, the series is one worth watching.

6 ‘Will Trent’ (2023-)

Created by Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, and Daniel T. Thomsen

Image via ABC

Based on a series of Will Trent novels by author Karin Slaughter, the ABC series of the same name follows the title character as he solves crimes for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A guy who was abandoned as a child and grew up in the foster care system, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) worked his way up to becoming one of the best special agents in the GBI despite having dyslexia. With envious peers and others who want to see him gone after his arrest of numerous corrupt police officers, Will pushes everything else aside in order to focus on what’s most important to him– making sure no one is left behind like he was as a child.

While Will travels around with his cute, trusted dog, the series is still dark and has troubling plotlines. There is corruption, betrayal, and life-long friendships that are put to the test. It is a police procedural series fans of Tracker might enjoy due to the fast-paced nature of an outcast who wants to do the right thing. Will might have slightly different morals than Colton, but they both want to bring criminals to justice.