Ever since Detective Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) was paired with Detective Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), fans of True Detective became amateur sleuths of their own, trying to solve the mystery before the last episode aired. Now with four completed seasons and four different cases, True Detective is considered one of the most influential detective shows of the modern age.

Fan reception has varied from season to season, but the star power of performers like Jodie Foster and Vince Vaughn reliably draws back viewers curious to see how the new mystery unfolds. While it’s difficult to recreate the magic of True Detective, the following shows possess different qualities that partner up well with HBO’s anthology series.

10 'Fargo' (2014-)

Created by Noah Hawley

The spirit of the 1996 film lives on in the television series, Fargo. Structured in an anthology format, each season of Fargo takes viewers to a different time period with a new cast of characters navigating an intricate plot of deception and greed. What consistently returns each season is an all-star cast that has included Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Kirsten Dunst, to name a few. Darkly comedic while still managing to be tense and unnerving, each story is filled with enough plot twists and double-crosses to satisfy any crime fans.

While Fargo may not follow a central mystery told in clue discoveries and plot reveals, the anthology series' beautiful visuals and dense narrative should scratch the itch for True Detective disciples. Season two is a particularly strong story, taking place in 1970s Fargo, where the death of Rye Gerhardt (Kieran Culkin) sets off a chain of events that leave a permanent impact on the North Dakota town. The most recent season was excellent as well, starring Juno Temple as a woman on the run from a threat she can’t seem to escape.

9 'Justified' (2010-2015)

Created by Graham Yost

In Justified, when U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) forces a shootout with a known criminal, he’s reassigned from the beaches of Miami to the Lexington, Kentucky branch of the Marshals Service. Raylan’s new jurisdiction includes his hometown of Harlan County, a place he never wished to return to after managing to leave the first time. As new cases feature old familiar faces, Raylan will need to make peace with his past if he wants to see his future.

Based on the characters from Elmore Leonard’s short story “Fire in the Hole,” Justified throws a modern twist on the classic Western. The crime drama captures the high-energy plots of classic Leonard stories such as Jackie Brown and Out of Sight but establishes its own identity in the Kentucky setting. Each season has a broader storyline mixed with cases-of-the-week episodes, but returning criminals like the wily Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) are thankfully there to tempt Raylan back to Harlan County each week.

8 'The Outsider' (2020)

Created by Richard Price

When the body of a badly mutilated boy is discovered in a quiet Georgia town, evidence quickly points to Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a family man and Little League coach. Terry has a strong alibi for being out of town at a conference, but Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) has someone who looks exactly like Terry in surveillance footage. As Ralph works to learn the truth, he teams up with private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) and finds that the truth and the impossible are sometimes the same thing.

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, The Outsider has a supernatural element to it, which could be a turn-off for True Detective purists seeking something more grounded. Those with an open mind will enjoy excellent performances from Mendelsohn and Erivo that keep the show interesting when the pacing slows down toward the middle. At only one season, The Outsider will be a quick watch for King fans who can’t handle killer clowns or blood-filled elevators.

7 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

Created by David Lynch & Mark Frost

The discovery of Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) murder is the jumping-off point for one of the most undefinable television series of all time, Twin Peaks. FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) investigate the young girl’s death, slowly uncovering a dark and sinister side to what appears to be a peaceful town. The show only ran for two seasons on ABC, but that was more than enough time for filmmaker and creator David Lynch to change the opinion on what network television could be.

Twin Peaks is not a typical detective story, nor is it a typical story in any sense. The townsfolk of the logging town vary from quirky to hyper-eccentric, creating a cast that resembles the suspects of a deranged murder mystery dinner. The series follows the pacing of a classic mystery story to entice viewers back for the next episode, but it also satirizes the form with Agent Cooper’s clinically precise observations and behavior. The unique combination of horrifying and surreal made the show a revered piece of fiction whose popularity helped spawn the feature-length film Fire Walk With Me and a sequel series on Showtime in 2017.

6 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Created by David Simon

A sprawling epic that sets a high bar for modern crime dramas, The Wire explores justice, compromised morals, and the impact of an unwinnable war on crime. Set in Baltimore, Maryland, The Wire begins with willful homicide Detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) breaking rank to sharing information with a friendly judge, thus beginning a story that will impact the entire city. Each season shifts its focus to a new topic, such as the drug trade or the education system, while moving the plot further for the recurring players on both sides of the law.

The Wire doesn’t have the limited point of view of True Detective, expanding past the detectives to explore how the criminal hierarchies operate strikingly similar to the police force. While the shift of focus might sound similar to an anthology series, the narrative is still very much a continued build across seasons to reach sometimes tragic conclusions for beloved characters. The unflinching, authentic, storytelling is what makes The Wire one of the greatest television dramas ever made.

5 'The Killing' (2011-2014)

Created by Veena Sud

Moody, atmospheric, and haunting, AMC’s The Killing follows Seattle detectives Sarah Linden (Mireille Enos) and Stephen Holder (Joel Kinnaman) as they investigate the murder of teen Rosie Larsen. Linden was recently assigned Holder as a partner, and her methodical, measured approach conflicts with his impetuous nature. Based on the 2007 Danish show, Forbrydelsen, (translated to The Crime), The Killing is a slow-burn exercise of building tension and unease as the detectives find clues that might have deeper implications for an important political campaign.

There was general displeasure when season one didn’t name Rosie’s killer, a reveal saved for the second season, but knowing that detail going in should be a less frustrating experience. While The Killing struggled to find an audience on AMC, it wasn’t due to poor quality. The mystery series received favorable reviews that no doubt helped push it to four seasons before its cancelation. Mystery fans who pride themselves on solving the crime before the last episode will have a lot to chew on, as The Killing throws enough dead ends and red herrings to keep viewers guessing until the end.

4 'Luther' (2010-2019)

Created by Neil Cross

Idris Elba stars as fan-favorite detective John Luther in the crime drama, Luther. Luther is a legend in the department, but after his actions leave a suspect in a coma, the disgraced detective will need to keep his emotions in check before winning back the trust of his peers. Between trying to win back his estranged wife and staying one step ahead of mysterious but alluring serial killer Alice (Ruth Wilson), Luther will barely have enough time to focus on what he does best: solve murders.

The episodes of Luther are steeped in a little bit of camp - enough to give cases a pulpy edge. Luther’s serious but melodramatic tone leads the drama to align closer to the theatrical Benedict Cumberbatch-led Sherlock than the nihilistic doom of True Detective, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. For mystery fans who want a faster watch with cases that close after an episode and not a season, Luther could be the perfect casual viewing.

3 'Homicide: Life on the Street' (1993-1999)

Created by Paul Attanasio

Unsolved cases and an unmanageable workload are part of the job in Homicide: Life on the Street. The detective drama examines the unglamorous occupation of a homicide detective on the streets of Baltimore. A pre-Brooklyn 99 Andre Braugher delivers a captivating performance as detective Frank Pembleton alongside a pre-Law and Order SVU Richard Belzer who would play the same character, detective John Munch, on both shows.

The multiple award-winning procedural delivers a lived-in experience, giving viewers a tour through crowded precinct bullpens stripped of the state-of-the-art bells and whistles of other police shows. Based on the book, Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets by David Simon, the cop drama attempted a more realistic depiction of police work, including detectives not getting along and less than noble attitudes about their jobs. Homicide: Life on the Street feels so edgy and relevant that it’s hard to believe the show came out over 30 years ago, and even harder to believe it took this long for it to finally hit streaming service Peacock.

2 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall

The murder of a young boy sends shockwaves through a small town in the mystery drama Broadchurch. Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) search for answers in the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer (Oskar McNamara), but as no credible suspects materialize, suspicion grows among the once friendly neighbors. With tensions mounting, Alec and Ellie know their time is limited before the tragic death leads to more violence.

True Detective diehards will feel at home with Broadchurch as the show uses the central murder mystery as a starting point for emotional exploration. Broadchurch studies the impact of tragedy on a household, and the guilt carried by the survivors who think they could have changed the outcome. Each episode of the first season is an expertly performed, meticulously planned masterclass in crafting a mystery with heart and melancholy. The finale is as shocking as it is heartbreaking and should be mandatory for mystery enthusiasts.

1 'Perry Mason' (2020-2023)

Created by Ron Fitzgerald & Rolin Jones

Not to be confused with the Raymond Burr starring show that ran from 1957 to 1966, HBO’s Perry Mason takes the classic character back to before he started his career as a defense lawyer. It’s 1931 Los Angeles, and a down-on-his-luck Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) takes odd jobs as a private investigator until an offer from his mentor EB Jonathan (John Lithgow) changes his life forever. Overnight, Perry finds himself in the middle of a murder case that seemingly the whole world is watching, and every move Perry makes could ruin an innocent person’s life, or his.

Fans of pulpy noir detective fiction or period mysteries like L.A. Confidential will think Perry Mason was made specifically for them. Each shot of the two-season mystery series is a beautifully composed re-creation of Los Angeles from a different time, equally capturing the glitz and the grime. Rhys’ performance is haunting as a man seeking redemption but settling for quick payments and cheap liquor. Methodically paced, it's a show more interested in character motivations than high-speed car chases, but when the pieces of the mystery fall into place, viewers will be amazed at how fast the episode is over.

