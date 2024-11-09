Tulsa King is currently one of the best shows on television right now and one of the latest hit series by Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan. The series stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafioso, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who, after serving twenty-five years behind bars, is exiled by his former associates to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he decides to form his own crew, eventually claiming Tulsa as his domain.

The series has a unique blend of organized crime and lawless modern Western, making it stand out as a gem of a series, but there are some shows such as The Sopranos, Mayor of Kingstown, and Peaky Blinders, that fall into several of the same categories as Tulsa King. For those who love Tulsa King, these are some other hit series, including Boardwalk Empire and Ray Donovan that are guaranteed to be right up your alley.

Liev Schreiber stars as Ray Donovan, a former South Boston gangster turned fixer for Hollywood's elite stars, who lives comfortably with his family in Los Angeles. Despite being thousands of miles away, Donovan's past comes back to haunt him after his father, Mickey (Jon Voight), is released from prison and arrives in Los Angeles, expecting to be given what he believes is rightfully his.

Ray Donovan is an intense criminal drama featuring incredible performances by a great cast, notably Schreiber and Voight, who make the entire series worthwhile. With a successful seven-season run, Ray Donovan follows an intriguing twist on the traditional gangster story with a touch of the glitz and glam of Hollywood that keeps the overall plot of the series fresh and unpredictable.

Forest Whittaker gives an impressive performance as the real-life crime boss, Bumpy Johnson, who, after serving ten years in prison, returns to his neighborhood in Harlem to find it in pieces and controlled by the Italian mob. As Johnson tries to reclaim his territory, he must face off with the Genovese family as well as several other enemies who stand in his way of success.

Godfather of Harlem is a riveting criminal drama set during the early 1960s and loosely follows the life of Harlem crime boss, Bumpy Johnson. The show expertly depicts the main storyline involving Johnson while intertwining it with surrounding social issues and public figures of its time, which solidifies Godfather of Harlem as more than just a gangster series.

Set after the Great War, a notorious gang known as the Peaky Blinders is one of the most powerful groups in Britain, led by a war hero and fierce leader, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy), who has bigger ambitions than just running the local neighborhood. As Shelby and his men fight to move up in the world, an inspector from Belfast arrives with the goal of ridding the country of its recent surge in criminal activity and gangs, becoming an obstacle for the Peaky Blinders to overcome.

Peaky Blinders is a fantastic British crime series that is loosely based on a real group of young criminals who were active during the 1880s to the 1920s. The series has been praised for its epic array of performances, gritty storytelling, and well-developed characters, establishing Peaky Blinders as one of the best criminal dramas in the last several years. In June 2024, Netflix confirmed that the series will continue with a film, The Immortal Man, which is currently in production.

During the 1980s, cocaine was one of the most profitable drugs in the world and its biggest source was in the country of Colombia, where drug lords, notably Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), were notorious players in the drug trade. As the cartel rose to power, various other entities such as law enforcement, political figures, and military operations, sought to control the popular drug, leading to inevitable conflicts between the two sides.

One of Netflix's best original series, Narcos, gives a dual insight into the 1980s drug trade by chronicling Escobar and others' exploits along with the efforts made by those who were tasked with bringing them to justice. The series does a fabulous job at conveying the raw, genuine nature of the real-life drug lords who have been somewhat glorified in other content, while still appealing to audiences as intriguing, complex characters. Along with the lack of sugar-coating, Narcos doesn't cut corners on the law-abiding side of things, making it a rare blend of good versus evil and a solid criminal drama.

Steven Van Zandt stars as Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano, a New York mob boss who, after testifying against his fellow associates, is sent by the FBI to Lilliehammer, Norway to start a new life. Despite the language and cultural differences, Tagliano manages to establish himself in the small town, bringing a touch of color and recklessness, making it feel a bit more like home for the mafioso.

Lilyhammer is one of the most underrated gangster series in the last decade, starring Van Zandt, who is best known for his role as Silvio Dante in The Sopranos as well as for being an original member of Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band. The series has the perfect combination of crime and comedy, making Lilyhammer a one-of-a-kind gangster series a crucial watch for any fan of the genre.

In Charming, California, Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) finds a manifesto written by his late father and founder of their motorcycle club, the Sons of Anarchy, and begins questioning the group's purpose as well as his own relationship with the club. As Teller tries to live up to his father's words, the Sons of Anarchy maintain order in their small town, keeping drug dealers and violence out, while coming face to face with corruption, greed, and racism.

Sons of Anarchy is a gritty, fast-living series that follows a group of vigilantes who not only take the law into their own hands but also bend the rules themselves a bit. The show goes above and beyond to give an accurate portrayal of the motorcycle club, specifically having a real-life member of Hells Angels, David Labrava, serving as an advisor as well as a reoccurring character in the series. Sons of Anarchy creates an unpredictable tone by intertwining the club's movements with the various personal lives of the main characters, ultimately delivering a compelling and distinctive criminal drama.

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) and his family try to maintain the peace in Kingstown, Michigan, where the most profitable business is incarceration, by serving as mediators between law enforcement and lifetime criminals. As McLusky tries to establish some form of law and order, he must overcome a series of issues such as racism and corruption that stand in his way.

Mayor of Kingstown is a powerful thriller series co-created by Taylor Sheridan and, like most of Sheridan's work, Mayor of Kingstown focuses on a family dynasty that has held power and profited in some way from the inner workings of a small town. The series stands out for its harsh views on the correctional system in the United States and the perspective of those who enforce it as well as those who fall victim to it. The series gives a detail-oriented view of both correlating sides of the law, making Mayor of Kingstown a remarkable and intricate crime drama.

Set during the wake of Prohibition, Atlantic City treasurer, Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), sets his sights on bootlegging and eventually gains a reputation for being one of the biggest suppliers of alcohol. His notoriety gains the attention of notorious gangsters, including Al Capone (Stephen Graham) and Arnold Rothstein (Michael Sthulberg), leading him to lead a double life as a politician and a gangster.

Loosely based on the life of crime boss and political leader, Enoch L. Johnson, Boardwalk Empire is a historical crime drama created by Tulsa King showrunner and veteran Sopranos' writer, Terence Winter. The series has been credited as one of the best depictions of criminal activity during the 1920s and features well-developed, detail-oriented characters played by a star-studded cast including Michael Kenneth Williams, Michael Shannon, John Huston, and several stars from The Sopranos. Boardwalk Empire is a beautifully executed criminal drama that captures the glory and violent aspects of the Roaring '20s, making it a vital series for any fan of Tulsa King.