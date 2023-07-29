Twisted Metal on Peacock is full of high-octane car chases, gruesome kills, eclectic personalities, and a compelling story about a man with amnesia traveling 2,000 miles for a delivery that he believes could change the course of his life.

The post-apocalyptic action comedy, which is based on the popular Sony Interactive Entertainment video game franchise, stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Samoa Joe (voiced by Will Arnett), and Thomas Haden Church. After binging the 10 episodes there are other shows that will appeal to those who enjoyed this one.

10 ‘The Last of Us’ (2023 - )

Another post-apocalyptic tale based on a video game, The Last of Us is similar in many ways. Joel is a hardened survivor who still has his memory but wishes he could erase it given the tragic loss of his daughter (just as John Doe lost his parents in Twisted Metal). He finds an unlikely companion in Ellie, with whom he travels through dangerous terrain, just as John travels with Quiet.

In The Last of Us, Ellie herself is the package that Joel must deliver. Doing so could potentially bring him a better life, too, since the belief is that Ellie holds the cure to a virus that plagues the world.

9 ‘The Boys’ (2019 - )

Many scenes in Twisted Metal are reminiscent of ones in The Boys. Most notable is Sweet Tooth’s attack on Agent Stone’s outpost. He brutally murders several agents, holds one’s dead body in front of him like a shield, decapitates a few, and then spreads the blood across the walls in an epically disturbing fashion. His arrogance, violence, and cruelty could even be likened to that of the powerful Homelander from The Boys.

Twisted Metal combines gruesome scenes with hilarious dialogue, like The Boys. In one scene of Twisted Metal that seems like it was pulled right from The Boys and its superhero Supes, a man demonstrates how his enlarged lower-body appendage can break just about anything.

8 ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers’ (2019 - 2021)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers is an animated series based on the same stories and characters found in the Fast & Furious film franchise. It features the same high-speed car chases, and tricks found in those movies as well as Twisted Metal. There’s even a play on personalized license plates like there is with every episode title of Twisted Metal: at the heart of Fast & Furious Spy Racers is a criminal organization called SH1FT3R.

Like John, Dominic Toretto on this show is recruited to go on a specific mission. Both shows have a maniacal villain, an agent hunting down the main character, and epic showdowns in vehicles.

7 ‘Poker Face’ (2023 - )

In both shows, the main character is traveling across the country and meeting various people along the way. Through the 10 episodes of Poker Face, Charlie meets people she befriends while running from Cliff, and gets caught up in a murder case each time. John, meanwhile, is running from Agent Stone, and meets friendly faces, too, and also challengers out to get him.

Both shows find the characters come head-to-head with a particularly formidable challenger, Charlie with Trey and Jimmy in a remote lodge and John with Preacher, who beats him to a pulp. Both main characters are also faced with a difficult choice in the end.

6 ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ (2021)

According to CBR, the role of John in Twisted Metal was tailored to Anthony Mackie’s specific sense of humor, and if this is something that was enjoyed in the show, then it would be worth watching him act in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well.

In this Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, he plays Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon and eventually Captain America. The story isn’t necessarily similar to Twisted Metal, but the style of acting and casual, sarcastic, fast-talking humor Mackie brings to that role is replicated here.

5 ‘Cyperpunk: Edgerunners’ (2022)

Also based on a video game, Cyperpunk: Edgerunners is a web anime series about a city that is divided into various groups, similar to how various individuals lead the different areas and states in Twisted Metal. Rife with corruption, cybernetic addiction, and gang violence, it’s dangerous to travel through as well.

The story of the popular anime series for newcomers centers around David, a talented, impulsive, but smart street kid who shares similarities with John. He loses everything in a drive-by shooting while John loses everything, including his memory, in a tragic car accident. He starts to work as a mercenary, and while David is much darker than John, both are lone wolves doing what’s necessary to survive.

4 ‘The Walking Dead’ (2010 - 2022)

Both shows are post-apocalyptic tales set in dire circumstances. In both shows, the lead characters encounter deadly and dangerous enemies of all kinds. In both, there are also several sanctuary communities where those who are lucky enough to gain entry can enjoy some level of safety from the outside world.

Like the characters in The Walking Dead, John and Quiet encounter people who are willing to help, such as Miranda and her trucker friends, and those who prove to be adversaries, like Agent Stone and Sweet Tooth. In both shows, there are leaders who appear to be kind-hearted and have good intentions, but deep down, are awful people. Raven from Twisted Metal, for example, could be likened to Pamela Milton in The Walking Dead, the seemingly gracious leader of The Commonwealth who, it’s revealed in the last season, wasn’t as caring about her people as she made it seem.

3 ‘The Last Man on Earth’ (2015 - 2018)

For a show that skews more to the comedic side, The Last Man on Earth is a post-apocalyptic comedy that will bring laughs just like Twisted Metal. It isn’t nearly as violent or gruesome, but it’s also a story about people trying to figure out a new way of life. The lead character is Phil, who believes he is the only man left on earth, feeling similarly lonely to John.

Like John, Phil meets other survivors and eventually becomes romantically linked. He goes on a road trip with Carol, the first woman he meets with whom he believes he needs to procreate to keep the world going. Their relationship of being annoyed with one another is similar to John and Quiet’s relationship. But in the end, they need one another more than they realize.

2 ‘Knight Rider’ (1982 - 1986)

Even though it’s a series from all the way back in the ‘80s, Knight Rider is worth watching for fans who loved seeing the strangely close relationship between John and his car Evelin (named after her license plate EV3L1N). In Knight Rider, the lead character Michael Knight has a similarly close relationship with his car KITT.

Both vehicles are tricked out with tons of weapons and features that make them nearly indestructible. While the focus on KITT is on intelligent AI technology (for that time, it was quite advanced), EV3L1N has buttons and knobs that can activate features to help John fight off enemies. He later uses a car called Roadkill that has a retractable ramp that sends Agent Stone flying in the air as he drives towards him. But when it comes to both shows, it’s all about a man and his deep love for his car.

1 ‘Blindspot’ (2015 - 2020)

A similar element between these shows is a lead character who lives with amnesia. Coincidentally, in Blindspot, it’s a woman who goes by the name Jane Doe. She wakes up naked in a duffle bag in the middle of Times Square with no recollection of who she is, why she’s there, and where she came from.

Like John, Jane discovers she has certain skills, though she has no idea how or when she learned them. For Jane, it’s incredible fighting skills. For John, it was being able to drive a car as a young boy and learning quickly how to fix one. Both shows are full of action, though Blindspot takes place in a present-day, non-apocalyptic world.

