In five seasons, Virgin River has provided fans with all the drama, love, heartwarming, and heart-wrenching moments that come with watching it. In the close-knit community of Virgin River in Northern California, nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) seeks a fresh start. But beneath the surface of small-town life, she'll soon discover secrets waiting to be unveiled.

For those who simply couldn't handle just watching one episode at a time, they likely finished the entire new season in one night, helplessly leaving them itching for the next one. While viewers wait for the next season to come out, here are shows that — whether they featured swoon-worthy romance, high-class melodrama, or took place amidst beautiful scenery — are similar to Virgin River.

10 'Riverdale' (2017 - 2023)

Created by Greg Berlanti

Riverdale is a CW show that brings to life some beloved characters from the Archie Comics, including Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camilla Mendes), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Essentially a teen show, Riverdale shines a light on the tribulations of high school life, although there's a dark truth behind some of its students and residents.

The small towns of Riverdale and Virgin River actually have a lot more in common than first meets the eye. While seemingly an idyllic place to live a peaceful life and raise a family on the surface, both towns have a lot of drama going on underneath, including, but certainly not limited to, drug-related activity. For anyone who wants to spend an hour watching a series of characters attempt to avoid mishap after mishap against a beautiful backdrop, there are seven seasons of Riverdale that are waiting for them.

9 'Switched at Birth' (2011 - 2017)

Created by Lizzy Weiss

Switched at Birth cast poster

As far as trials and tribulations go, nothing quite tests a family's resolve like the discovery that on the day their child was born, they were switched with someone else's. In the show Switched at Birth, teenagers Bay Kennish (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne Vasquez (Katie Leclerc) find out that they were switched as newborns in the hospital. Succeeding episodes and seasons of the show highlight how their two families were brought together by their fateful discovery, leading to plenty of drama-filled moments.

Switched at Birth is a TV show like Virgin River as it also deals with the drama surrounding misplaced infants at a hospital in their very first episodes and explores the effect such an event has on its characters as well as all of their opposing views on the subject. Not only that, but both series also deal with the concept of a non-traditional family and what it looks like.

8 'Hart of Dixie' (2011 - 2015)

Created by Leila Gerstein

Close

In both series, a talented city-dwelling medical professional finds themselves helping to run a practice in a small town. Though Virgin River protagonist Mel is there to help herself heal from a recent tragedy, Hart of Dixie protagonist Zoe (Rachel Bilson) is not only there because she has no other options, but she has mysteriously been left the practice by a stranger she met on the day of her graduation.

Both characters try to navigate their strange new environment and attempt to use their talents to connect with the locals. What's more both shows put a spotlight on the importance of healing and connecting with a community, plus a fair share of some of television's mean girls who are out to get the leads.

7 'This Is Us' (2016 - 2022)

Created by Dan Fogelman

This Is Us follows the members of the Pearson clan, young and old, past and present, as they endure the emotional roller coaster that is simply living life. The show reveals the personal relationships and identity of each member of the Pearson family, masterfully intertwining two timelines using flashbacks and flash-forwards to deliver a moving and touching story.

Much like the Pearson family, the characters of Virgin River all seem to face one hardship after another, whether it be miscarriages, domestic violence, losing a spouse, or attempting to start a family. Both shows also share a non-linear storyline to highlight the plights of its characters. But despite all the ups and downs in the shows' stories, both appear to have a consistent love and community.

6 'Once Upon a Time' (2011 - 2018)

Created by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz

The phrase "like something out of a storybook" is often used to describe a setting so beautiful it doesn't quite feel real. Well, both can be said for the towns of Virgin River and Once Upon a Time's setting of Storybrooke, Maine, the latter of which is inhabited by modern-day versions of classic fairytale characters.

Once Upon a Time is a show that brings together some of the beloved storybook characters like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla), weaving together an epic plot that sees them living in the real world and forgetting their fantastical identities. It's a series like Virgin River as they both take place in beautiful towns seated in or on the edge of a forest, filled with individuals who all have their own unique story to tell.

5 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - )

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Another medical drama about both the professional and personal lives of doctors and other medical professionals is Grey's Anatomy. Taking place at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, Grey's Anatomy shows just as many of the devastating pitfalls as it does the glorious triumphs of its characters, which is something it has in common with Virgin River.

The show primarily follows the journey of Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), highlighting her friendships, triumphs (like winning the Harper Avery Award), and tragedies (such as losing her husband). Also like Virgin River, the many complications that come from falling in love with the right person at the wrong time under the worst circumstances are on full display in Grey's Anatomy.

4 'Smallville' (2001 - 2011)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Suppose audiences enjoyed seeing more of Doc's actor Tim Matheson while re-watching Hart of Dixie. In that case, they may get the same thrill from seeing a younger Annette O'Toole give a very moving performance as the mother of the would-be hero known as Superman in Smallville.

In the course of 10 seasons, Smallville looks at the life of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) before he assumes the role of Superman, documenting some of his memorable moments such as his first flight and his budding romance with Lois Lane (Erica Durance). Apart from both having heartbreaking and tear-jerker moments, Smallville itself has a lot in common with Virgin River in terms of its themes about the importance of family, truth, doing the right thing, and taking pride in where you come from.

3 'Bridgerton' (2020 - )

Created by Chris Van Dusen

When it comes to the genre of romance, there are very few shows that can hold a candelabra to Bridgerton. The romantic Netflix TV show chronicles the high society in London as well as the exploits of the Bridgerton family. Each season focuses on a different couple, with season three highlighting the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Like Virgin River, Bridgerton is based on a novel series, with each individual book being centered around a different main couple for the audience to root for. While both series definitely showcase several adorable romances for viewers to get attached to, Bridgerton is far more willing to put passion on full display, something that may appeal to viewers after seeing the comparatively tame Virgin River.

2 'Nancy Drew' (2019 - 2023)

Created by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage

Will audiences ever grow tired of seeing a spunky small-town heroine swooping in and saving the day when all hope seems lost? Thankfully the answer to that question, for the time being, is no, exemplified by this most recent incarnation of popular young detective Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann).

In the haunted town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, main protagonist Nancy — like Virgin River's Mel — is a strikingly bright woman who is still reeling from a loss which hits them particularly hard because they're so used to being able to solve the problems they're faced with. Viewers get to see Nancy's adventures over four seasons, although long-time fans of the show say that Nancy Drew was canceled abruptly, so there are some loose storylines that won't have a chance to get a resolution.

1 'Brothers & Sisters' (2006 - 2011)

Created by Jon Robin Baitz

Brothers & Sisters is one of the best shows that prime-time drama has offered. The show takes a look at the life of the Walker family and how they dealt with the sudden death of William Walker (Tom Skerritt), the family patriarch, throwing their lives into chaos. Secrets long buried come bubbling to the surface, which shatter their sense of security and leave them grappling with a web of challenges: financial burdens, addiction, and a fractured family dynamic.

Just like Virgin River, Brothers & Sisters has a cast of characters just doing their best to try to get through the worst life has to offer. If anyone can understand how traumas, past and present, can bleed into one another, it's most certainly the Walker family, whose relationships, especially with one another are the main focus of the series. All of the siblings seem to be constantly working through something, whether it be relationship troubles, infidelity, or the complicated nature of how their family business has been run.

