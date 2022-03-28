Between 2010 and 2019, the real estate company WeWork grew rapidly and then lost its money as fast as it made it. Thanks to irresponsible financial management, investing, and other poor business practices, the explosive company that projected the future of workspaces fell apart. Its worth plummeted from a $47 billion value in 2019 to needing a bailout of $9.5 billion just to pay severance with the layoffs and avoid bankruptcy.

The AppleTV+ show, WeCrashed, charts this remarkable rise and fall of a business venture. It follows WeWork’s co-founder, Adam Neumann (Jared Leto), as his god-complex propels him forward despite any risks. The series follows the relationship with his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), just as much as it does the company’s numbers, looking at how their chaotic romance and power struggle affected WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg, who worked on The Office, and Drew Crevello created and wrote the show. Their source material, besides the historical accounts of WeWork’s downfall, was the Wondery podcast, WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who have worked together on several movies including Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, directed WeCrashed.

The series premiered at SXSW on March 12 and began streaming on AppleTV+ on March 18. Whether you plan to binge all eight episodes, or you’re looking for a similar vibe in that genre, here is our top list of shows like WeCrashed.

Girlboss

Kay Cannon, who wrote for the Pitch Perfect franchise and the new 2021 Amazon Prime Original movie Cinderella, created the Netflix series Girlboss. The series is inspired by the memoir #GirlBoss, which charted Sophia Amoruso’s startup of her retailing business Nasty Gal. Britt Robertson, known for The Space Between Us and I Still Believe, stars as lead woman, Sophia Marlowe. Marlowe is a drifting free spirit who finds unexpected success when she thrifts a vintage item and sells it on eBay. Thus begins her fast-growing retail small business. Marlowe learns just how wild it can be owning a booming startup, all without a manual or years of business education or experience. The 2017 comedy show saw one season, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Empire

Award-winning actor Terrence Howard leads Empire, the Fox drama that follows Lucius Lyon, CEO of Empire Entertainment, as he must decide who his successor will be. Lee Daniels, director of The Butler and United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Danny Strong, who wrote the screenplay for The Butler and the last two movies of The Hunger Games franchise, created the television series, which premiered in 2015. The powerful and power-hungry Lyon family consists of his three sons–Andre (Trai Byers), Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray)--and Lucius’s ex-con ex-wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Empire won an NAACP Image Award for an Outstanding Drama Series. The six-season show is available for streaming on Hulu.

StartUp

Ben Ketai, who was a writer for the Crackle Original Series Chosen, created the Crackle television show StartUp. The drama, which ran for three seasons, follows a group of unlikely partners as they start up their business, GenCoin, which enables users to possess an untraceable, unregulated digital currency. Otmara Marrero plays Izzy Morales, the Cuban-American hacker and genius behind the cryptocurrency startup. Her partners include a banker, played by Adam Brody, and a gangster, Edi Gathegi. The first season stars Martin Freeman, of Sherlock and The Hobbit trilogy, as the FBI agent who gets mixed up in the investigation of this illicit business and the crime behind it all. The series, which ran for three seasons, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Inventing Anna

Recently released on Netflix, Inventing Anna is inspired by the true story of the con artist, Anna Sorokin. Golden Globe Award winner Julia Garner plays the infamous Anna, who posed as a German socialite named Anna Delvey. She used this fake identity to commit larceny and fraud. Inventing Anna follows reporter Vivian Kent, a fictional character loosely based on real reporter Jessica Pressler, as she interviews Anna to understand her story. Audiences receive flashbacks of Anna’s masterful deception while enjoying the present unfolding of the legal case against her. Shonda Rhimes, who is known for creating Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, created this series for Netflix, where it is now streaming.

Billions

Damian Lewis, known for Band of Brothers and Homeland, plays Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, a successful hedge fund manager, in the Showtime series Billions. The show follows Axe as he gains popularity and fame through his philanthropy while building his billionaire status through illegal means. Paul Giamatti, who won three awards for his lead role in the HBO miniseries John Adams, plays U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Chuck Roades, who is determined to bring down Axe and his corrupt empire. Billions, created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, was renewed for a seventh season in February 2022. The show is available for streaming on Showtime, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Succession

Similar to Empire, Succession depicts a family’s vicious race to inherit power when the health of the ‘king’ is failing. Jesse Armstrong, who wrote for Four Lions and In the Loop, created the HBO series. Succession focuses on Waystar RoyCo, a global entertainment company that is owned and operated by the Roy family. As Logan Roy (Brian Cox), head of the conglomerate, ages and fails to run the company as he once did, his children vie for his place. The four competing for power are played by Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck. Succession has won a British Academy Television Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy and has been renewed for a fourth season. The series is available for streaming on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

The Dropout

The Dropout is a Hulu Original miniseries that is inspired by the true story of Theranos and the ABC News podcast, The Dropout, that was hosted by Rebecca Jarvis. Elizabeth Meriwether, who is known for New Girl, created the drama series. Amanda Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes, a college dropout, who dreams of revolutionizing science with her breakthrough concept of a new biotechnology. She names her company Theranos and quickly sees the growth of her business from a startup to a $10 billion valuation. Unfortunately, the foundation of her business isn’t as strong as it seems to be. The Dropout charts the incredible rise and fall of Theranos from a company that promised a new aspect of healthcare to a company that was disgraced. The miniseries premiered on Hulu on March 3 and is now available on streaming.

Madoff

Richard Dreyfuss, known for Jaws and Mr. Holland’s Opus, plays Bernie Madoff, the real-life operator of the Madoff investment scandal, in the ABC miniseries Madoff. Written by Ben Robbins, the show is inspired by investigative journalist Brian Ross’s book, The Madoff Chronicles, and the true story of the Madoff scandal. Bernie Madoff was a stockbroker, investment advisor, financier, and chairman of NASDAQ stock market who orchestrated a massive, multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme for over twenty years. The Madoff scheme is now considered the largest financial fraud in U.S. history. Madoff premiered on ABC and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

