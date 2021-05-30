Who Killed Sara? created a perfect balance between a nerve-gritting mystery and good old-fashioned family drama. This Mexican hit starring Manolo Cardona and Carolina Miranda is centered on Alex Guzman (Cardona), as he seeks to avenge his sister’s death after being framed by the Lazcanos. Throughout the episodes, it becomes crystal clear that finding the killer is way more complicated than Alex ever imagined. Who Killed Sara? remained on Netflix’s Top 10 for weeks in a row when it debuted earlier this year, and now that Season 2 has arrived we've got some recommendations to stream after you finish your binge-watch.

From connecting the dots behind Sara’s murder to identifying which Lazcano scores as the worst of the bunch, this show will probably leave a void once it's over. Yet, if binge-worthy is what you are looking for, there are a couple of recommendations that fit the profile. Here are seven shows like Who Killed Sara? the opportunity to explore the Spanish-speaking horizons a bit further or return to the classic "who killed who" murder mystery.

The Innocent

Image via Netflix

Alex Guzman had to pay the price for a murder he didn’t commit, but what if you paid the price for accidentally killing someone in a fight? In The Innocent, Mateo Vidal (Mario Casas) didn’t expect that a simple hangout at the club would have a life-changing aftermath. After spending four years in prison, Mateo has another chance at a normal life as a lawyer in his brother’s firm. Just when everything seems to be back on track, Mateo finds himself tangled up in a new murder case, in which he becomes the main suspect. This miniseries, inspired by the best-selling Harlan Coben thriller, is short and sweet — perfect for someone looking for an unpredictable storyline and a cut-to-the-chase investigation.

Streaming on Netflix

Revenge

Image via ABC

There are plenty of innocent people that end up in a compromising situation because of a wealthy and powerful family. In Revenge, for instance, David Clarke (James Tupper) is convicted due to a terrorist attack he wasn’t even involved in. His daughter Amanda Clarke, played by Emily VanCamp, decides to take the matter into her own hands, adopting a new identity in her pursuit of vengeance. When she moves back to the Hamptons at her former property, everyone knows her as Emily Thorne, a young woman with a mysterious past. As Amanda becomes closer to the powerful Grayson family, who framed her father all those years ago, she tries to uncover their deepest darkest secrets and give them a proper payback.

Streaming on Hulu

Elite

Image via Netflix

Elite is the perfect match for someone looking for a suspenseful investigation and risqué teen drama. When three students (played by Miguel Hérran, Itzan Escamilla, and Mina El Hammani) from underprivileged backgrounds receive a scholarship to study at a prestigious elite school in Spain called Las Encinas, they immediately spot the contrasting realities between them and their peers. Yet, the death of a classmate makes the social class barrier less apparent when all the students have something to hide. Elite has Gossip Girl’s glamour, Euphoria’s drive, and Pretty Little Liars’ intensity.

Streaming on Netflix

Money Heist

Image via Netflix

If you thought that Who Killed Sara? was unpredictable, then you probably haven’t seen Money Heist. This Spanish series defies all your past knowledge about on-screen bank robberies and it promises to keep you on the edge of your seat all throughout its 4 seasons. A group of eight outlaws are led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) as they invade the Royal Mint of Spain in red jumpsuits and Dali masks. Their sole purpose is to orchestrate the greatest heist ever seen and remain one step ahead of the police. This series has just so many unexpected twists that it's no wonder the show is written episode-to-episode during filming.

Streaming on Netflix

Succession

Image via HBO

Ok, ok, let’s tone down a bit from the mystery narratives and go back to the powerhouse family dynamics. In this acclaimed, multiple award-winning HBO drama, the Roy family is responsible for the world’s leading entertainment media company. Everything seems fine, until patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to step down from his role, and the competition gets real when each member of the family wants to become the next in line. With a stellar cast, Succession has a clever screenplay that instantly draws you to the world of corruption, lies, and sarcasm that surrounds the Roy family. Despite the parallels between the questionable behavior from both the Roys and the Lazcanos, in this show, even the most dislikable character seems intriguing.

Streaming on HBO MAX

Lupin

Image via Netflix

Now it’s time for another Netflix original to take over this list. Like Amanda Clarke in Revenge, Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) is on a mission to retaliate against a wealthy family that put his innocent father behind bars. Inspired by the literary character Arsène Lupin, Assane is the "Gentleman Burglar" who utilizes his thievery skills to uncover the crimes behind Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), the man responsible for his father’s tragic condemnation. The show came out in early 2021, striking a record-breaking viewership for Netflix. Due to its popularity, Lupin will release its following season next month, so there is plenty of time to catch up with a binge-watch.

Streaming on Netflix

Monarca

Image via Netflix

From one Mexican soap opera to another. Monarca is the Mexican version of Succession, in the sense that it is focused on a family empire in need of a successor to run its renowned tequila company. Ana María (Irene Azuela) is back, after leaving Mexico 20 years ago. She is summoned by her father Fausto Carranza (David Rencoret) to clean up Monarca’s name, which is now associated with numerous scandals, violence, and fraud. Once Fausto dies, the power dispute begins when Ana María and her brothers Andres (Osvaldo Benavides) and Joaquin (Juan Manuel Bernal) need to prove themselves worthy of the vacant post.

Streaming on Netflix

