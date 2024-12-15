Wicked is taking over the box office charts and people's hearts at the moment. Rewatching it is a pastime for many who loved watching it for the first time, and many fans have proclaimed Wicked their favorite movie of the year. And what's not to love—it's a magical story about talent, self-discovery, love, belonging, and friendship. Many of its themes resonate with the viewers, who also really enjoy the musical Wicked and musicals in general.

For anyone that doesn't feel like going to the theaters to watch Wicked again, or they simply wish to enjoy the feeling of watching a story with similar themes, there are TV shows they can binge at home to relish the emotions. These may not fully replicate the movie and its beauty, but they can fill the Wicked-shaped hole in viewers' hearts just until they're ready to see the movie again.

10 'Fosse/Verdon' (2019)

Starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams

For people who just love musicals, Broadway, and its history, Fosse/Verdon may be a great choice. There are musical numbers throughout, and the series was critically acclaimed and well-awarded when it came out. It follows the love story of real-life Broadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. It stars Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also has a musical number in one of the final episodes.

Wicked was originally a Broadway musical, so watching a show about Broadway and its inner workings could be interesting to folks who are only now discovering more about musical theater and its relentless appeal. Bob Fosse directed the musical movie Cabaret with Liza Minnelli and created and directed the highly acclaimed musical Chicago. Gwen Verdon was a dancer and Broadway performer with four Tony awards for musical comedy performances; the series, Fosse/Verdon, follows their relationship and shows their contributions to the entertainment industry, specifically Broadway.

9 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (2020-2021)

Starring Jane Levy and Skylar Astin

Another series set in modern times, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is a wonderful addition to the world of musicals. The protagonist, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), is a software developer dealing with daily issues like health, work, and romance. When Zoey undergoes an MRI, an earthquake happens while she's in the machine; this alters her brain chemistry so that she can hear people's private thoughts in the form of song. Zoey is now able to connect with people a lot more, though she's the only one who hears people sing and sees them dance.

Fans of musicals will surely like Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; this jukebox musical has all the cuteness and quirkiness of a comedy combined with e