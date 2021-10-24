There is a thin line between love and obsession, that’s most people’s takeaway when they first see Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble’s You. Here’s the thing: the show, albeit annoyingly unrealistic at times, gives ample insight into the mind of a sociopath while weaving a decadent narrative that keeps pulling viewers in. It’s those odd moments where you’re stuck between rooting for a clearly deranged antagonist and hoping he gets caught that makes this such an addictive watch. The storyline itself is centered on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a likable bookstore manager by day and a sociopathic serial killer, well, by day too. His obsessive take on love is coated in dark humor, making for a confusing, yet captivating peek into his mind.

Bottom line, it's the perfect ‘love tale gone awry’ that appeals to more than just the victims of the modern dating scene. Though Season 2 is already here, it's possible you’ve developed a taste for twisted narratives among the other redeeming qualities the show brings to the table. Sounds like you (pun intended)? Then these shows like You are worth taking a look at.

1. Bates Motel

As far as disturbed men go, Norman Bates is way up there with the greats, which is why this expository piece is the perfect parallel for You. Set before the events that transpired in Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film Psycho, Bates Motel offers some insight into the unraveling of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore). This ode to Hitchcock truly captures the deeply disturbing and complicated relationship between Norman and his mother who is played by Vera Farmiga. Altogether, it's one of those productions where knowing what’s going to happen does not dampen the anticipation for the next scene. Much like You, it offers an avenue for viewers to empathize with a clearly deranged antagonist.

2. Dexter

What happens when the urge to kill meets with a sense of morality? If you guessed Dexter, then you’re right. In this eight-season show, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) cracks the code by channeling his serial killing urges into murdering guilty offenders. Lucky for him, his job at the Miami Metro Police Department makes these bad guys easy pickings. In line with the likes of Joe Goldberg, Dexter’s sense of what’s right and wrong is often blurred. For the most part, it's up to the viewer to draw the line. Here’s the thing, despite all the blood and death, it turns out that Dexter really does want to become a “real boy,” feelings, emotions, and the works.

3. Killing Eve

Image via BBC America

In a daring display of cat and mouse-like prowess, this show explores murder, espionage, and obsession in the most interesting way possible. With Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as the ever so elusive Villanelle, Killing Eve probes the inner workings of a sociopath’s mind without the usual doom and gloom. Perhaps it's this light and quirky approach that often disassociates the audience with the gruesomeness of the narrative. There’s a certain humanity to this one that endears it to audiences while making it a great watch for anyone hooked on You.

4. Ratched

Image via Netflix

Another epic prequel, this show attempts to validate the theory that monsters are not born, they are made. Here the spotlight is on a young Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) long before she became “Big Nurse” in Miloš Forman’s 1975 production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Already marred by her time as an army nurse, Mildred’s first stop at civilian life lands her at Lucia State Hospital. As the plot thickens her rosy exterior gives way to an iciness influenced by seemingly righteous motives. Her plight to save her brother makes way for the darkness that had been building up within her. Bottom line, this show brings with it that campy, dark but humorous air that You fans have come to know and love.

5. Hannibal

Much like Joe Goldberg, and even Dexter, Hannibal’s storyline is built on the premise of a double life. Picture this, an intuitive criminal profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), with the uncanny ability to empathize with even the most despicable and diabolical criminals is installed right beside his antithesis. To support his own crumbling mental state, he’s assigned to renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) who mostly uses his position within law enforcement to hide his secret life as a cannibalistic serial killer. Will puts him in the odd position of yearning for a protege he never knew he wanted. What can we say? His sinister agenda is romanticized in this three-season drama.

6. Dirty John

Image via Bravo

A true-crime story unlike any other, this anthological TV series explores the damage that follows when love goes berserk. Centered on John Meehan (Eric Bana), the first season delves into his psyche, revealing a stone-cold manipulator who threatens more than just the fabric that holds his latest victim’s family together. A bit more popular is Season 2’s plot, as it actively unravels the Betty Broderick story using apt exposition. It’s sure to get you thinking about the thin line between love and toxicity — sound familiar?

7. The Fall

In this show, the main characters are two sides of the same coin which lends to the overall smoldering intensity of their back and forth. On one hand, there’s DSI Stella Gibson, exquisitely portrayed by Gillian Anderson, who is brought in from London to aid in the hunt of an Irish serial killer who targets women. Then there’s Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), a character you could consider as a more intentional Joe Goldberg type with a taste for cat and mouse games. In a bittersweet twist, he ruthlessly takes the lives of various women while leading a seemingly idyllic one himself.

8. The Stranger

Image via Netflix

Consider The Stranger a less campy and dramatic version of Gossip Girl with a whole lot going on. It starts from a point where a mysterious stranger approaches Adam Price with a secret that shakes the very foundation of his family. Suddenly, the story pans out to a wide web of secrets she’s holding over a sizable number of the townspeople. Altogether, it all trickles down to some sort of personal vendetta this stranger has been harboring. It’s probably worth mentioning the naked dead boy found in the woods, as well as a headless alpaca on the streetside, which thickens the plot more.

9. Ozark

Image via Warner Bros.

Ozark may not tackle any significant psychological issues, or track any patterns of obsession, but it does feature a brilliantly portrayed facade. Enter Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a seemingly well-put-together family man with a sympathetic plight — he’s got a beautiful wife and two kids. However, it doesn’t take too long to see that he’s living a double life. Forced to move to Lake of the Ozarks after running a failed money-laundering scheme, Marty’s entire family does not only lose their big-city comforts, they get entangled in underworld deals, politics, and schemes that no one would expect of their ‘perfect’ family.

10. Pretty Little Liars

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

As far as twisted and borderline diabolical manipulation goes, Pretty Little Liars takes the prize. At the center of it all is a group of four friends who were torn apart by the disappearance of their queen bee, Alison (Sasha Pieterse). Ironically, the same thing bonds them when a sinister figure begins to manipulate them in a way that makes them suspect that Alison is still pulling the strings. A deeper dive into the show reveals that there are layers of secrets standing between them and the identity of the ominous A.

11. Mindhunter

Image via Netflix

One of the more underrated shows in this selection, Mindhunter is probably the full monty of psychological crime shows. It’s built on the premise of one encapsulating phrase, “How do we get ahead of crazy if we don’t know how crazy thinks?” Set in the ‘70s, the show is focused on the unorthodox methods of a select few in the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) team up with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) to study incarcerated prisoners in a bid to apply that knowledge to ongoing cases. Like all revolutionary ideas, this one raises a whole lot of dust.

12. Gossip Girl

On the surface, the only thing Gossip Girl has in common with You is Penn Badgely, but boy have we got some parallels for you. The six-season drama follows the lives of snooty teens living in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and occasionally their parents. However, you must admit that the titular Gossip Girl constantly steals the show, digging up intimate details of people’s lives, ruthlessly ruining relationships, and spurring baseless pranks. Yes, there is that telenovela, campy air to the show, but you have to admit, it takes a pretty dedicated sociopath to hide behind the Gossip Girl mask.

13. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Image via FX

If you are really looking to sink your teeth into something complex, dark, and emotionally riveting, then this true crime story has all the elements and more. Unraveling the events of the very public murder of Gianni Versace, this show is more than just a murder mystery, it's an exposé that dives headfirst into the mind of a sociopath.

14. Gypsy

Image via Netflix

It may not be the best-received show on this list, but you can expect a truckload of You vibes from this one. At the center of it all, there’s Jean Holloway, played by Naomi Watts, a psychologist who seemingly has it all — a great husband, a beautiful daughter, a house with a picket fence, the works. Beneath all that finery is a woman caught between being a professional psychiatrist and one trying way too hard to fix it all. In the process, she ends up delving too deep into her patients’ personal lives by forming meaningful relationships with the objects of their distress. Saying it’s a recipe for disaster is an understatement as her missteps begin to cave in on her. At the very least, it’s interesting to watch the lines between good, creepy, and what’s acceptable get mangled together in her head.

15. Dead to Me

Image via Netflix

Admittedly, guilt drives people to do weird things, but is there a line, and where do we draw it? Those questions will constantly pop up as you feast your eyes on this unconventional tragicomedy. Here, two polar opposite women bond over their grief, and in an odd turn of events end up moving in together. On one end, there’s Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) who’s recently widowed and attempting to deal with the sadness in her own fast-paced and self-sufficient manner. Then there’s Judy Hale, played by Linda Cardellini, a doe-eyed, puppy dog of a character, who is just as disturbed as she is full of heart. What can we say? It’s an unlikely friendship built on a bizarre premise that could unhinge both women once certain secrets are uncovered.

