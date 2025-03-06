Zero Day on Netflix is a politically charged thriller that marks Robert De Niro’s debut leading role in a TV series. While the political thriller has received mixed reviews, it’s a riveting take on topical subjects, from government control to tech takeovers, skewed public perception and media influence.

The series is just six episodes long, all of which premiered at once in late February 2025. For those who enjoyed Zero Day, there are some great shows worth watching after that are similar in tone and feel, but arguably even better.

Zero Day
TV-MA
Drama
Thriller
9/10
Release Date
2025 - 2024
Network
Netflix

Cast

10 'The Diplomat' (2023-)

Created by Debora Cahn