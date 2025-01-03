Between its exciting nightlife, beautiful beaches, and renowned culinary excellence, Miami is a tourist hotspot that attracts millions of people each year. With Miami known as a worldwide destination, Hollywood is quick to see dollar signs for their productions that need to do well in foreign markets to maximize their profits.

The exotic locale was the backdrop for such film favorites as Al Pacino’s Scarface, but there were quite a few television shows that used the beaches of Miami as the setting of their weekly installments. From flashy police shows to timeless sitcoms, these are the best TV shows set in Miami.

10 'Rap Sh!t’ (2022-2023)

Created by Issa Rae

Image via WarnerMedia

When two high school friends who lost touch reconnect, they find the opportunity to share a music dream in Rap Sh!t. The HBO Max half-hour comedy follows Shawna Clark (Aida Osman), a hotel clerk looking for a better life, and Mia Knight (KaMillion), a young mom struggling to pay her bills, as they form a rap group. The series follows the duo as they navigate the tough decisions that come with rapid success in an unpredictable music industry.

Much like creator Issa Rae’s previous series, Insecure, Rap Sh!t was a critical success, receiving a perfect 100% critic score for both of its seasons. The overwhelmingly positive reception made it even more surprising that HBO Max did not renew the series for a third season. The decision by HBO Max not to renew Rap Sh!t for a third season has sparked a conversation about the level of support and marketing the network offered the fledgling program.

Rap Sh!t Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 21, 2022 Seasons 2 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Writers Issa Rae , Elize Diop , Kid Fury , Chris Sanford Streaming Service(s) M Showrunner Issa Rae Expand

9 'Ballers’ (2015-2019)

Created by Stephen Levinson

Image via HBO

The glamourous world of sports stars is the focus of the HBO dramedy Ballers. Spencer Strasmore (Dwayne Johnson) was once a football megastar, but he’s now making the transition to life after the gridiron as a financial manager for the current wave of professional athletes. To succeed in his new career, Spencer will work with his fellow advisor, Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry), to turn his previous league relationships into new clients for his firm.

"Ballers’ low viewership was unfortunate, as the world of professional sports seemed like a prime setting..."

While Ballers’ premiered to a healthy audience thanks in part to Johnson’s high profile, the series would experience rapidly declining ratings until the series was cancelled after five seasons. Ballers’ low viewership was unfortunate, as the world of professional sports seemed like a prime setting to explore the behind-the-scenes drama of athletic superstars. Fans of Tenet star John David Washington, who missed Ballers during its original run, can now check out the actor in his role as dynamic and often troubled wide receiver Rickey Jerret.

Ballers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 21, 2015 Finale Year November 30, 2018 Cast Troy Garity , Donovan W. Carter , Rob Corddry , Jazmyn Simon , Dwayne Johnson Story By Stephen Levinson Writers Stephen Levinson Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) MAX Hulu , AppleTV+ Directors Stephen Levinson Expand

8 'Nip/Tuck’ (2003-2010)

Created by Ryan Murphy

Image via FX

Plastic surgeons Sean (Dylan Walsh) and Christian (Julian McMahon) promise to make anyone beautiful for the right price in the FX drama Nip/Tuck. Sean and Christian live two completely different lives, with Sean a devoted family man and Christian a morally flexible womanizer, but the two thrive as business partners with their Miami-based practice. The series would follow the inevitable conflict of the two men as their differing philosophies would often come to a head in their professional lives.

Nip/Tuck was an early success for the FX network, catching the attention of viewers with its often graphic depictions of the surgeries the two doctors performed. Nip/Tuck was one of creator Ryan Murphy’s first shows, and it would give audiences a taste of the controversial plotlines, such as a character dating a neo-nazi, that Murphy would become known for. While Christian and Sean eventually moved their practice to Los Angeles for a change of scenery in season five, the Miami locale was prominently displayed during the first four seasons of the plastic surgery-themed drama.

7 'Burn Notice’ (2007-2013)

Created by Matt Nix

Image via USA Networks

In Burn Notice, Miami becomes the location for Michael Westin’s (Jeffrey Donovan) forced retirement when he is disavowed or “burned” from his agency. With all of his funds frozen overnight, Michael will use the spy skills he’s developed over the years to help others as an unlicensed private investigator. With one eye towards making sure his last doesn’t kill him, Michael looks ahead to finding a way out of Miami and back into the job he hates to love.

The series mixed action-filled drama with dry humor for all seven of its seasons that saw Michael fight to survive in his post-espionage world. Burn Notice is warmly regarded for its intriguing mysteries and the supporting cast of Bruce Campbell as Michael’s retired Navy SEALs buddy, Sam Axe, and Gabrielle Anwar as ex-girlfriend and weapons expert, Fiona. While the series has been over for some time, fans still hope to see a revival or spin-off of the spy series to see their favorite characters back in action.

6 'Jane the Virgin’ (2014-2019)

Created by Jennie Snyder Urman

Image via Warner Bros. Television

A series of mishaps lead a woman who’s saving herself for marriage to being pregnant in the romantic dramedy Jane the Virgin. Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is a devoutly religious young woman who is artificially inseminated by mistake during a routine checkup. Now facing an unexpected pregnancy with a less-than-ideal (and married) biological father, Jane must navigate important decisions about the future of her and her baby that she wasn’t prepared to make.

Jane the Virgin was beloved by critics and audiences alike, with the series receiving multiple award nominations, including winning a Peabody award in 2014. During its five seasons, Jane the Virgin mixed melodramatic plotlines with heart and compassion to make a treasured viewing experience for its fans. Also, those who can’t get enough of Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega can spot her as a young Jane in recurring flashback scenes.

Jane the Virgin Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 13, 2014 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Andrea Navedo , Justin Baldoni , Ivonne Coll , Brett Dier , Jaime Camil Rating Seasons 5 Studio Story By Jennie Snyder Urman Writers Jennie Snyder Urman Network The CW Streaming Service(s) Netflix , AppleTV+ Directors Melanie Mayron Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman Expand

5 'Bloodline’ (2015-2017)

Created by Glenn Kessler, Todd A. Kessler, & Daniel Zelman