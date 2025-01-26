Set during the infamous Utah War in the late 1850s, Netflix's latest bingeworthy series, American Primeval, is a frontier Western that chronicles one of the harshest times in United States history. Created by screenwriter Mark L. Smith, known for his contributions to modern classics like Logan and Twisters, and directed by Peter Berg, the 2025 series is an incredibly violent portrayal of the ever-expanding American West. Here, Taylor Kitsch's Isaac Reed guides Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son through a territory filled with dangerous Mormons, Indians, and bounty hunters who risk taking them back east.

Well, if you've already made it through the six-episode series, and you're itching for further exploration of the American frontier, then there are a few other movies and television shows that you've just got to check out. Some of these connect directly to the historical characters and events chronicled in American Primeval (yes, it is based on true history), while others follow similar themes and ideas, albeit in a different setting. From classical horse operas to stories of vengeful mountain men, here are some of the productions that you ought to check out if you loved American Primeval.

10 'The Revenant' (2015)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Image via 20th Century Studios

Arguably the very best flick to put on after this Netflix binge is the 2015 frontier thriller The Revenant, which earned director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and leading man Leonardo DiCaprio both Oscars. What's more is that American Primeval creator Mark L. Smith co-wrote the film's screenplay, based on the novel by Michael Punke, with Iñárritu. Set a few decades before the Utah War, Jim Bridger (Will Poulter) is a youngster here, traveling across the land as a fur trapper alongside DiCaprio's Hugh Glass. Only, after Glass is mauled by a bear, John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy) convinces Bridger to leave their companion to die (after first killing his son), prompting Glass to fight for revenge.

Like American Primeval, The Revenant is also based on a true story, an incredibly violent tale that spares no expense when it comes to portraying the brutality of the uncivilized frontier. If you enjoy Shea Whigham's performance as Jim Bridger in the Netflix series, this 2015 film may provide some additional backstory to the character's earlier years. More than that, it's chock-full of exceptional performances and profound visuals that are unmatched. It's a wonder this one didn't win Best Picture.

9 '1883' (2021-2022)

Created by Taylor Sheridan

Image via Paramount+

Perhaps one of the most obvious additions to this list, it seems that no matter what Western television is released these days, it will always be compared to 1883. A solid 10-part Western miniseries, this Taylor Sheridan prequel to the hit neo-Western Yellowstone expertly combines historical events with the story of the first Dutton family to settle in the frontierlands of Montana. Beginning in Texas, Sam Elliott leads the wagon train, as Shea Brennan, northwest with the intent on getting to Oregon. Only, the dangers of the wilderness (and those who inhabit it) get firmly in the way.

With an incredible cast that includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett, and Isabel May, this is one Yellowstone Universe installment that doesn't warrant any need to watch beyond this origin story — that is, unless you want to. Derived as an entirely self-contained plot, 1883 may be set a few decades after American Primeval, but it's a profound horse opera that you won't want to miss.

8 'Into the Wild Frontier' (2022-present)

Directed by Paul Epstein, Jason Sklaver, and Christopher Cassel