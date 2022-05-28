While it wasn't the first movie to do it, The Twilight Saga indeed exploded the teen romance genre and brought to the forefront the love triangle. Shortly after, The Hunger Games followed suit with the expansion of the "team" idea that crash-landed earlier with Twilight. Since then, moviegoers and TV bingers of all ages have been obsessed with the teen love triangle and anticipating which pair will come out on top.

With its highly anticipated return for season three later this year, Never Have I Ever has risen to the top of the teen triangle genre. The Netflix original follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates love, high school, and popularity following the sudden death of her father. The show has two seasons already available on Netflix, with the series slated for seasons three and four before completing its run. As you binge through the Twilight and Hunger Games movies and NHIE, keep these series and films in mind when you can't get enough of shipping a couple.

'The Vampire Diaries'

First, there was Twilight; then there was The Vampire Diaries. Both are book series that found a massive cinematic following once they hit the big screen. The Vampire Diaries follows a high school girl who falls in love with a teenage vampire while winning over the heart of his older vampire brother at the same time.

The show ran for eight seasons on the CW network, garnering a larger-than-life fanbase for not just the main characters' love triangle but also the supporting characters' triangles. Viewers shipped many different couples, dividing into teams throughout the series' run. The show is now available to stream on Netflix and is perfect for less-cringe supernatural love triangles.

'The Half of It'

A non-standard love triangle, Netflix's The Half of It is the perfect teen romance film about exploring identity and finding love. The film stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu, an intelligent teen who discovers a quick way to make some cash by writing a love letter for the school jock. She doesn't anticipate befriending the jock while also falling for the crush she's helping court.

Securing its place as one of the best teen romances of the last decade, The Half of It offers an uncommon triangle to the genre, which critics and audiences appreciate. This Netflix original is perfect for a down-to-earth plot without the usual tropes of supernatural drama or glamorization of high school.

'Euphoria'

An intense look at a fictionalized Gen. Z high school experience, Euphoria establishes a solid foundation in season one to allow for an anxiety-inducing love triangle in Season 2. The series features industry starlet Zendaya as the show's narrator and main character, Rue. The HBO Max hit follows a group of teens as they navigate the waters and traumas of drugs, sex, love, loss, and identity.

Zendaya would go on to be the youngest award winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her portrayal of Rue in season one. Graphic and blunt, the show hits close to home for many individuals as it tackles heavy-hitting subjects in a real, upfront manner. The show is available to stream outside of HBO Max with a premium subscription to Hulu.

'Pretty In Pink'

The '80s equivalent of Devi Vishwakumar, Molly Ringwald in Pretty In Prink brought to life the original struggle of choosing between two boys. Andie (Ringwald) must choose between dating a boy she's known since childhood or a rich, new boy who's taken an interest in her. Directed by John Hughes, the film is an icon for teen love triangles.

To this day, Pretty in Pink is a fan favorite for multiple types of movie nights. This film checks all the boxes, whether it be a Hughes night, '80s night, or teen love triangle night. The classic is available to stream with premium subscriptions to Hulu, Amazon Prime, or Starz.

'All of Us Are Dead'

A show not advertised as a romance, Netflix's All of Us Are Dead features a group of high school teens fighting off a zombie apocalypse. A Korean horror series, the show achieved massive popularity with audiences fresh from Squid Game. So far, with one ten-episode season, the show includes two love triangles amidst the gore and violence of its subject genre.

While the love triangles are not the pressing issue driving the plot, they influence characters' decisions that ultimately decide who lives and who dies. The streaming giant announced a second season; it is unclear if the love triangle element will return to the students of Hyosan High School.

'Alex Strangelove'

Another Netflix original, Alex Strangelove, is an LGBTQ+ romance about discovering yourself and who you're truly meant to love. Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny) has his senior year mapped out to lose his virginity to his longtime girlfriend. He becomes confused in more ways than one after meeting a charming gay teen, causing Alex to embark on a journey of sexual identity.

Finding home in the comedy genre as well, the film provides wit and sometimes raunchy lines for this modern coming-of-age story. The love triangle element allows this film to be a notable highlight in the genre, perfect for an afternoon where a light-hearted movie is the best fit.

'Riverdale'

A CW hit, Riverdale is home to numerous love triangles, teens and adults included. Based on the Archie Comics, Riverdale follows a group of high school students as dark mysteries plague their town. The teens face love, lust, betrayal, and societal expectations.

With stars like Cole Sprouse, K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Camila Mendes, the non-supernatural series found major success and will remain a legendary The CW series. The series is currently wrapping up its airtime with season six and will premiere a seventh and final season this fall. Seasons one through five are now available on Netflix.

'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai established its roots in the teen genre decades after its source material, The Karate Kid, became a popular teen action movie of the '80s. The Netflix series resurrects the characters of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as they struggle to safely teach karate and its lessons to the valley's high school kids.

The youthful characters making up the next generation of karate students are entangled in various love triangles throughout the show's first four seasons. Season five is due later this year as the series moves through the plot and roots of the original movies.

