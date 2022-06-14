Let's get to know the gang outside of the zombie apocalypse.

The cast of The Walking Dead has been welcomed into everyone's living rooms for over a decade. Fans have experienced the apocalypse right along with their favorite characters, mourning their losses and celebrating their victories.

If you'll feel lost without these familiar faces when the series comes to an end this fall and you have to not-so-patiently wait for the premieres of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan'sIsle of the Dead and Norman Reedus' anticipated spin-off, give these shows and movies featuring your favorite TWD actors a watch.

Cabinet of Curiosities

While you can most popularly find Andrew Lincoln in the 2003 Christmas classic Love, Actually, you'll now be able to find the actor in a role a little closer to his beloved The Walking Dead character.

After nine seasons playing Rick Grimes, Lincoln took a break from his career to spend time with his family. Now, the actor is making a comeback later this year with the Netflixhorror anthology Cabinet of Curiositiesalongside Essie Davis and Hannah Galway.

Ride With Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus turned into an unexpected fan favorite when he got cast in the brand-new character of Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead. While you may have to wait a little while to see him star in his TWD spin-off, you can catch the actor starring in a different AMC show.

Ride With Norman Reedus ran five seasons and followed Reedus on motorcycle adventures around the world, sometimes accompanied by TWD co-stars like Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and showrunner Greg Nicotero.

Supernatural

With its fictional horror creatures and beloved cast of good guys, The CW's Supernatural isn't too far of a jump from The Walking Dead, and it had the familiar faces of the apocalypse to prove it.

During the show's 15 seasons, it included recurring roles from two TWD favorites. Long before he was Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan played John Winchester, father of Sam and Dean. And before she was running Hilltop as Maggie Greene, Lauren Cohan played Bela Talbot for six episodes in Season 3.

Minari

Steven Yeun got his big break on The Walking Dead when he debuted as Glenn Rhee, one of the first people Rick encounters after waking up in the apocalypse. After Glenn succumbed to a brutal death at the hands of Negan, Yeun went on to get his big break in motion pictures.

Yeun starred as Jacob Yi in 2020's Minari, which he also executive produced. The role led to Yeun's first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, making history as the first Asian American actor to be nominated in that category.

Black Panther

Danai Gurira played Michonne on TWD from Season 3 until departing from the series in Season 10. And while fans hope to see their favorite walker-slaying badass back for the show's final season, you can also catch the actress playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gurira made her MCU debut in 2018 as Okoye inBlack Panther,and Avengers: Infinity War,and later appeared inAvengers: Endgame.The actress will also be reprising her role of Okoye inthe upcomingBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever,which will feature a tribute to Black Panther's portrayer, the late Chadwick Boseman.

A Million Little Things

Although he's been acting since he was 7 years old, Chandler Riggs didn't get his big break until he was 10 when he portrayed the beloved Carl Grimes in Seasons 1 through 8 until the character's devastating death in 2018.

It wasn't long before Riggs snagged another role on a popular TV show. Since 2019, the actor has held the recurring role of PJ on ABC'sA Million Little Things, appearing in 10 episodes since the series debuted.

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide

If you're looking to see your TWD favorites in lighter and more comical roles, Christian Serratos' first major television role is a must-watch. Long before she was weathering the apocalypse as Rosita Espinosa, the actress was experiencing a much more horrific time: middle school.

Serratos appeared on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide for its three seasons on Nickelodeon as Suzie Crabgrass, the love interest and eventual girlfriend of Devon Werkheiser's Ned Bigby.

Retired At 35

Josh McDermitt has played the lovable and nerdy Eugene Porter for eight seasons on the AMC horror series, but only a couple of years before debuting on TWD, the actor landed a starring role on TV Land sitcom.

McDermitt played Brandon on Retired at 35 alongside Jessica Walter, Johnathan McClain and the late George Segal in this comedy about a young man who quits his job in the big city to re-evaluate his life at his parents' retirement community.

Star Trek: Discovery

Sonequa Martin-Green has appeared in several movies and TV shows throughout her career, but her most memorably was as Sasha Williams on The Walking Dead for five seasons before the character's epic death in the Season 7 finale.

But if you miss Martin-Green on your screen, you can catch the actress in the role of Michael Burnham on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery for four seasons, with a fifth season premiering later this year.

Fear The Walking Dead

Lennie James has played the beloved role of Morgan Jones since the pilot episode of The Walking Dead. The character has appeared off and on over the show's 11 seasons, and while fans hope to see him return for the series finale, you don't have to look too far to see Morgan in TWD Universe.

When James departed from The Walking Dead in 2018, it was to cross his character over to the show's prequel Fear the Walking Dead, where Morgan remains to this day.

